10 Best Enemies to Lovers Storylines in Movies

Enemies-to-lovers is one of the most popular tropes in movies. It’s been everywhere in movies and TV shows since the dawn of time. And it’s success is mostly because viewers can’t get enough of the good old enemies-turned-lovers storylines.
There’s a thin line between love and hate. Some movies do a great job of portraying the enemies-to-lovers stories, while others don’t. In these types of on-screen relationships, chemistry is the crucial part. It has to be undeniably strong for this famous trope to be a success. Here are the ten best enemies-to-lovers storylines in movies.
1. How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
One of the best movies with the enemies-to-lovers trope is How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. The movie follows a special love story between Andy and Benjamin, played by the iconic Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey. After Andy embarks on a challenge to seduce Ben and then make him regret it, they, of course, fall in love and go from hatred to love. The best thing about this movie is the out-of-the-world chemistry between Hudson and McConaughey.
2. You’ve Got Mail
Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks are another match made in heaven. And their 1998 romance movie You’ve Got Mail is proof. The movie follows a one-of-a-kind story of enemies turning into lovers as two business rivals become best friends on the internet, but their worlds collide in real life. This classic tale of enemies-to-lovers storyline is a perfect treat to watch on a cozy Sunday afternoon, especially because of the amazing chemistry between the characters.
3. Dirty Dancing
Dirty Dancing is another must-watch romantic movie with the classic enemies-to-lovers relationship. The movie follows two completely opposite people who begin their relationship on the wrong foot. Johnny (played by Patrick Swayze) and Baby (played by Jennifer Grey) are enemies at first who end up falling in love. Even though their romance seems a little bit outdated for modern viewers, the movie remains an iconic piece of fiction in movie history.
4. Silver Linings Playbook
Silver Linings Playbook is another brilliant movie with the classic enemies-to-lovers trope. It follows Tiffany (Jennifer Lawrence) and Pat (Bradley Cooper) as they try to go through mental health challenges together. Even though they start by annoying each other, the two eventually fall in love. Their relationship is a tumultuous journey of laughter, sadness, mental health issues, and much more.
5. 10 Things I Hate About You
10 Things I Hate About You is a romantic movie that follows multiple high school love stories. It’s an exciting and emotional story of seduction, young love, and of course, enemies-turned-lovers. The best thing about it is the incredibly talented crew made of Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Larisa Oleynik.
6. Star Wars
Although Star Wars is by no means a romance movie, it does feature one of the most legendary enemies-turned-lovers stories in movie history. Princess Leia and Han Solo (played by the iconic Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford) are one of the greatest love stories of all time. And just like all fans of the original trilogy know, the two started their relationship on the wrong foot but ended up together later.
7. Avatar
Another sci-fi movie with a classic enemies-to-lovers trope is Avatar. The movie introduces the fascinating world of Pandora and the Na’vi tribe, but one of the most praised parts of Avatar is the undeniable chemistry and great love story between the human Jake (Sam Worthington) and Na’vi princess Neytiri (Zoe Saldana). Their relationship has a rocky start but eventually grows into strong and powerful love.
8. Beauty & The Beast
It’s a tale as old as times, Beauty & The Beast. This is another classic story of enemies turning into lovers. Despite the controversy of this tale, Beauty & The Beast could be seen as a beautiful portrayal of earning love with inner beauty. It’s about seeing past the surface and falling in love with what’s on the inside.
9. Pride & Prejudice
Pride & Prejudice is a movie adaptation of Jane Austin‘s novel. It’s a well-known love story between Mr. Darcy and Elizabeth Benne (played by Matthew Macfadyen and Keira Knightley). Their love story starts with a conflict. Even though they are obviously in love, they are both too proud to admit it. It’s a must-see for all viewers who love a good old enemies-to-lovers trope.
10. The Proposal
The Proposal is another funny and amusing movie with a classic case of an enemies-to-lovers storyline. It follows Andrew (Ryan Reynolds), who hates his boss Margaret (Sandra Bullock) but agrees to marry her to help her with her visa issues. Even though they can’t stand each other at the beginning, they end up falling madly in love.
