The 15 Best Dog Toys for Tough Chewers: Vet Review 

If you own a furry friend who loves to sink their teeth into everything, then you know the struggle of finding dog toys that can withstand their powerful jaws. But fear not, we have a solution for you – a list of the 15 best dog toys for tough chewers!
We understand that it can be frustrating to invest in a toy, only for it to be destroyed within minutes. That’s why we have reviewed many dog toys to find the best ones to entertain your fur baby.
From indestructible rubber balls to tough rope toys, there is something on this list for every dog who loves chewing. These toys have been tried and tested by fellow dog owners, so you can trust that they will stand up to the most relentless chewers.
So, say goodbye to shredded stuffed animals and hello to a world of sturdy, long-lasting toys. Join us as we uncover the absolute best toys for tough chewers – your dog will thank you for it!
Chew toys: Do dogs need one?
You should definitely give your dog a chew toy. Whether they are teething puppies or mature adults, dogs love to chew on things. Not only do chew toys provide an outlet for your dog’s chewing instincts, but they also offer various benefits.
Chew toys are essential tools for maintaining your dog’s physical and mental well-being. They help dogs to relieve stress and anxiety. They also promote dental health, as chewing can help remove plaque and tartar buildup. Furthermore, chew toys also provide mental stimulation for your dog, by keeping their minds engaged and active. This is particularly important for intelligent and high-energy breeds.
However, not all toys are created equal. Toys that are too hard or too small can hurt your dog or act as a choking hazard. This is why it is important to choose the right toys for your dog.
Top 15 best dog toys for tough chewers
1. Goughnuts – Overall toughest chew toy
This toy is our pick for the best overall in toughness. Crafted from the same rubber used for spaceships and aircraft, this toy is built to withstand even the most aggressive jaws. It’s available in three heavy-duty versions and is suitable for dogs up to 120 pounds.
Price at time of publishing: $38
What we love:
Cons:
Fun Fact: The Goughnuts Dog Chew Toy is made from pro 50 rubber, a material as durable as it gets. It comes with an Amazon lifetime guarantee, offering peace of mind to pet owners. So, if your dog manages to chew through this toy, you’re sure to get a replacement.
2. Kong Classic – 2nd overall toughest chew toy
The KONG Extreme Dog Toy is a go-to choice for dog owners with aggressive chewers. Crafted from highly durable rubber, it’s a perfect match for those pups who make quick work of other toys. You can stuff it with food like peanut butter and top-tier dog treats to provide mental stimulation, or you can use it to engage your furry friend in an unpredictable game of fetch. It is one of the best chew toys on the market.
Price at time of publishing: $8-26
What we love:
Cons:
Fun fact: The iconic KONG toys, with their snowman-like appearance and a hollow center for treats, were inspired by a playful police dog named Fritz.
3. Mammoth Cottonblend 3 Knot Rope Toy – Best rope toy
The Mammoth Cottonblend 3 Knot Rope Toy is a versatile and durable toy for interactive play with your dog. Made from premium North American Cotton-Poly yarns and finished with sturdy knots, this colorful rope toy is safe, non-toxic, and built to withstand some serious tugging and chewing. At 10 inches in length, it’s perfect for small dogs weighing less than 15 pounds.
Price at time of publishing: $2.99-7.99
What we love:
Cons:
4. Arm & Hammer for Pets Super Treadz Dental Dog Toy – Best overall chew toy for good breath
Out of all the toys we reviewed, this one stood out as a powerful dental tool. Made from all-natural rubber and infused with baking soda, this ape-shaped toy helps freshen your dog’s breath and naturally cleans their teeth while they play. Available in two sizes and three animal designs, you’ll find the perfect companion for your pet, no matter their preferences.
Price at time of publishing: $11.60
Get It On AmazonWhat we love:
Cons:
Fun Fact: It is stuffing-free and a quiet toy for your dog to chomp on.
5. Chuckit! Ultra Squeaker ball – Best squeaky ball
This chew toy combines two things that dogs love- squeaky toys and balls! It is a well-known dog toy icon with its classic orange and blue design. This medium-sized ball is great for a game of fetch. Its rubber material makes it easy to grip and toss. Additionally, because it floats, it is great for dogs who love a good swim.
Price at time of publishing: $5.30-8.99
What we love:
Cons:
Fun fact: The Chuckit! Ultra Ball was invented by Chuckit! founder Mark Smith in 1998. He designed a ball launcher to provide a clean way for pet owners to play fetch with their dogs without handling slobbery balls.
6. goDog Furballz Plush Squeaker Ball – Best indoor squeaky ball
For dogs who adore plush toys but tend to play rough, this squeaker ball is a perfect choice. This round plush toy is designed to endure enthusiastic chewing and tugging. One of the standout features of this toy is its double-stitched seams and two layers of fabric. This thoughtful construction provides extra durability.
It’s a fantastic option for a game of fetch or a satisfying round of tug-of-war. Plus, after the play is done, you can easily toss it into the washing machine for quick cleaning.
Price at time of publishing: $17.72
Get It On AmazonWhat we love:
Cons:
7. Pet Qwerks Real Bacon Infused BarkBone – Best indestructible dog bone
Does your dog enjoy bacon or BBQ? The Pet Qwerks Real Bacon Infused BarkBone provides a satisfying chewing sensation with two tempting flavors in a durable nylon bone. Its traditional bone design and color make it a practical choice for pets up to 80 pounds, especially as a substitute for conventional bones.
Price at time of publishing: $9.90-11.99
What we love:
Cons:
Fun Fact: Pet Qwerks, the company behind this BarkBone, was founded in 2003 by Jim Gick, inspired by his dogs’ fascination with chewing on rocks.
8. Nylabone Power Chew Dog Chew Toy – Best bone for large breeds
Crafted from long-lasting nylon, this chew toy is designed to entertain even the most aggressive chewers while promoting non-destructive chewing habits. With dental nubs and ridges, this toy not only provides endless entertainment but also helps reduce plaque and tartar buildup. This chew toy is a versatile addition to your dog’s playtime and is available in various sizes.
Price at time of publishing: $12.16-18.99
What we love:
Cons: Created to be placed in a horizontal position, which may not be attractive to every dog.
9. Benebone Wishbone Chew Toy – Best Bone for small breeds
This chew toy is the perfect combination of flavorful and fun. Whether your dog enjoys the delectable taste of bacon, chicken, or peanuts, you’ll find the perfect flavor to satisfy their cravings. Being one of the best chewers of 2023, this dog toy emphasizes quality, taste, and durability over bright colors and squeakers. Made from tough nylon material, the Benebone wishbone is a durable dog toy.
Price at time of publishing: $8.93 – 14.69
What we love:
Cons: The tough nylon could hurt your pet’s teeth
10. goDog Triceratops Tough Plush Toy – Best Plush Chew Toy
This toy is a lovable dinosaur companion for your furry friend. While plush toys may not be entirely indestructible, this adorable dino offers a great balance between a cuddle buddy and a chew toy. With double-stitched seams and a sturdy inner liner as an extra layer of protection, this dino can withstand your dog’s vigorous chewing. It also has a built-in speaker to make sounds, adding an interactive element to playtime.
Price at time of publish: $11.95-16.99
What we love:
Cons: While durable, it’s not entirely indestructible.
11. Kong Puppy Teething Stick – Best teething chew toy
Teething puppies are usually tough chewers. According to Jerry Klein, the Chief Veterinary Officer of the American Kennel Club, chew toys are a great way to relieve teething pain and redirect chewing in puppies.
Crafted from soft rubber, this toy is perfect for soothing your puppy’s sore gums and promoting dental hygiene. The pacifier-shaped design is customized to cater to growing puppy teeth and gums, while the patented Denta-Ridges gently clean teeth and provide relief during those challenging teething months.
This toy is a great one for dogs to use during teething.
Price at time of publish: $6-10
What we love:
Cons: The small size may not be suitable for larger puppies.
12. West Paw Zogoflex Quizl – Best puzzle toy
This interactive treat-dispensing and scent-releasing dog toy keeps your pet’s mind engaged and is a fantastic mentally stimulating puzzle toy. The Qwizl Dog Toy holds a tasty treat inside, and your dog will have to work to make the dog treats come out. The side openings release a delightful scent and taste, immediately enticing your dog to play with the toy.
Price at time of publish: $24.95
What we love:
Cons:
13. Petstages Large Wooden Chew Toy – Best stick toy
If your dog has a penchant for chewing sticks, you know that it’s not only frustrating but can also be risky. Wooden sticks can splinter into dangerous shards or get stuck, leading to a range of potential problems. Petstages Wooden Chew Toy is a safer alternative that gives your dog all the satisfaction of gnawing on wood without hazards.
Price at time of publish: $5.49 – 7.29
What we love:
Cons:
14. Kong Cozie Marvin the Moos – Best stuffed toy
This plush moose toy is not only delightfully cuddly but also built to withstand some playful chewing. With its extra layer of tough material, a built-in squeaker, and minimal stuffing, Marvin is designed to be a long-lasting pal for your dog.
Price at time of publish: $7.99 – 18.99
What we love:
Cons: Not suitable for aggressive chewers.
15. Kong Wubba – Best tug toy
This toy is made of reinforced ballistic nylon fabric that is used to wrap a small rubber ball and a bigger squeaker ball. This innovative toy also features floppy tail-like appendages beneath the two balls, which are durably stitched and perfect for your dog to grab onto.
Price at time of publish: $9.99
What we love:
Cons:
How to choose indestructible dog chew toys
Selecting the right chew toy is very important especially when you have a super-strong dog. Not all doggie toys are made the same, and you will need to pick one that can handle your dog’s powerful chompers.
Whether you have a tenacious Terrier or a persistent Pit Bull, we’ve got you covered. Here’s what you should look for in dog toys when getting a toy for your dog.
1) Consider your dog
According to Wealth of geeks, you must consider the following before picking out an indestructible chew toy for your pup.
1) Breed: Large breeds might need tough toys, while little ones might prefer smaller ones.
2) Age and activity level: Younger dogs need soft toys that are teething-friendly while adult dogs can handle tough toys. Most times, older dogs have dental issues or sensitive teeth. In such cases, they might prefer softer toys.
3) Chewing style: Some dogs are heavy chewers and will need toys designed for that. By picking the right toys for such dogs, you can prevent them from destroying toys.
2) Choose solid materials
Go for tough chew toys made from tough durable materials like nylon, rubber, canvas, and heavy-duty fabrics. The toughest toys are usually made from rubber and nylon so toys made from these might be the best choice. Avoid toys that can break or splinter, as these have caused choking in many dogs. Materials like wood, plastic, and soft latex are not ideal for strong chewers.
If your dog loves to chew, it’s important to find chew toys that are built to last. But be careful not to go overboard with overly hard chew toys, as they can actually harm your furry friend’s teeth and jaws. You want toys that have a little flexibility, so they don’t cause any dental problems or make your dog’s jaw feel uncomfortable.
Check out this handy table highlighting the pros and cons of different materials!
3) Pick moderate-sized toys
Your dog’s size and breed will dictate the size of the chew toy you should get. You want it to be big enough, so they don’t accidentally swallow or choke on it, but not too huge that it becomes a pain to play with. Consider how your dog likes to chew. Are they more into gnawing on a toy or engaging in a fierce game of tug-of-war? This will help you choose the right type of toy in the right size.
Note the right chew toy size differs from one dog to the other. To determine the right size of chew toy for your dog, look for the size on the front corner of the chew toy’s package. However, some toys don’t have these measurements so you might have to make an educated guess.
No matter the size of the toy, it’s always best to supervise your dog closely during play, especially with a new toy.
4) Pick an entertaining toy
It’s so easy to get lost in checking for the right material, right size, and other considerations. But the purpose of a toy is fun! After all, the best toys for dogs are those that bring tail wags, even for the toughest dogs. So, make sure to hunt for the best toy that your dog vibes with!
5) Brand Reputation
Now listen up, your dog’s chew toy doesn’t have to come from a big brand. Simply choose a brand known for producing durable and safe toys for dogs. Online reviews and recommendations are a great place to start.
6) Get more than one chew toy
Variety is the spice of life even for your dog. You’re never sure what your fur bud will like so why not give him a range of dog toys to choose from? Dogs that love to chew can get bored if they have just one toy to chew on. Giving your dog many toys can also prevent your dog from chewing on household items.
7) Veterinary Recommendation
Seek advice from a veterinarian regarding suitable chew toys, particularly if your dog has dental issues.
Tips for chew toy safety in aggressive chewers
When it comes to finding chew toys for aggressive chewers, it can be a real pain. But don’t worry, I got you covered. Check out these important tips to keep your furry buddy safe during playtime:
1) Choose the right toys
Aggressive chewers tend to tear apart toys to get to squeakers or stuffing, which they may swallow and can lead to digestive issues or blockages.
Hard rubber and nylon are great options as they are less likely to break apart. Look for toys labeled as “indestructible” or “heavy-duty” for extra strength. These toys are typically designed to be more durable and long-lasting.
2) Rotate toys
If your dog is an aggressive chewer, provide them with various durable toys to chew on. This reduces the rate of tearing toys apart. Rotate the toys every few days to keep their interest and extend the life of the toys.
3) Monitor playtime
Always supervise your dog during playtime and watch how they play with their chew toy. Check toys for any signs of wear, including sharp edges, cracks, or small pieces that might break off. Replace damaged toys immediately.
4) Consult with your veterinarian
If you’re unsure which chew toys are safe for your aggressive chewer, consult your veterinarian. They can provide recommendations based on your dog’s breed, size, and chewing habits.
Caring for your dog’s toys
Just like any other pet accessory, chew toys can accumulate dirt. Your pup’s saliva and leftover treat bits can create a breeding ground for bacteria, and no one wants that. Luckily for us, most dog toys are often easy to clean. You can sanitize the toy by soaking it in lukewarm water mixed with soap or a solution of water and vinegar.
You can also use a sponge or your own hands to thoroughly clean the toy, to remove food or marks trapped on it. Rinse it thoroughly and let it air dry. Avoid storing the toy in direct sunlight or in a damp area as this can damage the toy.
Generally, rubber toys are the easiest to clean. Pets Radar says that these toys can be soaked in a solution of 5% vinegar to 95% warm water for 30 minutes, followed by a good scrub with a sponge or brush. Also, check the toy’s packaging to see if the manufacturer has given any specific instructions on how to clean it.
Frequently asked questions
Why does my dog aggressively chew toys?
This is normal, especially for young dogs who are teething or have high energy levels. Chewing helps alleviate stress and anxiety, keeps their teeth in good health, and stimulates their mind. Aggressive chewing may indicate that your dog is bored or requires more physical activity.
If your dog’s aggressive chewing becomes excessive or causes damage, talk to a veterinarian or professional dog trainer about it.
Do indestructible dog toys actually exist?
No toy is truly indestructible. Indestructible toys are simply chew toys for dogs that are made of durable materials and can withstand the jaws of aggressive chewers. The best “indestructible: dog toys are made from rubber, nylon, and hard plastic.
What do you give an aggressive chewer?
Aggressive chewer dogs need toys that are specifically designed to withstand their strong jaws and chewing tendencies. Dog toys for aggressive chewers include rubber chew toys, nylon chew toys, interactive treat toys, and many more.
