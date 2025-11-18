Best Dog Foods For Gassy Dogs, According To Experts

Best Overall
Fresh ingredient dog food formulas are minimally processed and retain more of their natural nutrients, making them easier to digest for sensitive stomachs. It also means reduced digestive upsets.
#1 Just Food For Dogs Beef Recipe
First Three Ingredients: Beef, beef hearts, potatoes | Food Type: Fresh Food: | Life Stage: All | Size: 12.5 ounces (6, 8, or 12 pack)
Just Food for Dogs is formulated by a team of veterinary nutritionists and features special Tetra packaging for sustainability. This premium brand is recommended for dogs with suspected gluten allergies and sensitive stomachs. It offers recipes that include high-quality proteins like chicken, turkey, beef, and lamb.
Each recipe is crafted for all life stages and can be used as a kibble topping or for a complete meal. The fresh ingredients include veggies like spinach, carrots, apples, and butternut squash, available in four recipes. There are no preservatives or by-products.
What We Like:
• No growth hormones
• High in calcium and phosphorus for growing bones and tissue
• Human-grade ingredients that don’t cause flatulence
What We Don’t Like:
• Pricier than kibble
#2 Ziwi Peak Original Series Beef Recipe
First Three Ingredients: | Lamb, lamb tripe, lamb lung | Food Type: Air-Dried | Life Stage: All | Size: 1, 2.2, 5.5, 8.8 pounds
Ziwi Peak air-dried dog food features eight recipes for all life stages. It focuses on allergies and has no added carbohydrates, fillers, dyes, preservatives, grains, or sugars.
Ziwi Peak uses ethically sourced ingredients from New Zealand. We also like that you can introduce ZIWI Peak recipes to puppies as young as six weeks old and even use them as a topper — simply scoop and serve.
Ziwi Peak recognizes the importance of slowly feeding air-dried formulas to protect their nutritional integrity and improve gut health and digestion.
What We Like:
• Free-range, grass-fed proteins
• Includes meat and organs
• Excludes artificial fillers, dyes, and preservatives
What We Don’t Like:
• Strong smell
#3 Honest Kitchen Limited Ingredient Duck Recipe
First Three Ingredients: Duck, sweet potatoes, navy beans | | Food Type: Dehydrated | Life Stage: All | Size: 4 or 10-pound box
The Honest Kitchen Limited Ingredients duck recipe includes duck protein as the first ingredient, which is easy for dogs to digest. This formula features gently dehydrated 100% human-grade ingredients, such as slippery elm, fennel, and plantain, which soothe and protect the gastrointestinal tract.
This includes cage-free duck and six grain-free ingredients, including no 4D meats or feathers — you won’t find any corn, wheat, or soy either.
What We Like:
• Easy to prep
• A 4-pound box makes 16 pounds of food
• Natural and less processed ingredients help reduce gas over with the proper transition phase
What We Don’t Like:
• Endorsed by a veterinarian, not a veterinary nutritionist
#4 Acana Singles Limited Ingredient Dry Dog Food
First Three Ingredients: Pork, pork meal, pork liver | Food Type: Grain-free, dry | Life Stage: All | Size: 4.5, 13, 22.5-pound bag
The ACANA Limited ingredient formula contains high protein levels from a single animal source and is supplemented with 35% fruits, vegetables, and nutrients for optimal digestive support.
Acana also incorporates low-glycemic ingredients such as whole chickpeas to complement the recipe and help prevent allergies. This grain-free recipe is free from soy, corn, and wheat.
All ACANA recipes are carefully formulated for pets with specific dietary needs and food sensitivities. The company focuses strongly on single animal proteins; each recipe supports healthy digestion, healthy skin and coat, and ideal weight.
What We Like:
• Meets nutritional requirements of dogs
• Single source of animal protein
• Limited ingredients for dietary intolerance
What We Don’t Like:
• Transitioning to ACANA may take longer for some dogs
#5 Hill’s Science Diet Puppy
First Three Ingredients: Lamb meal, brown rice, chicken | Food Type: Dry kibble | Life Stage: Puppy | Size: 4, 12.5, or 25-pound bag
Hill’s Science Diet for Puppies offers pet parents peace of mind with the US veterinarian’s top recommended brand. This formula is specifically formulated for puppies, focusing on gentle ingredients that support digestive health.
High-quality protein is essential for muscle development and overall growth in puppies. The primary ingredient in Hill’s recipe is lamb meal, which provides a digestible and lean source of protein for your pup.
The formula also includes natural fibers and prebiotics, which help promote healthy digestion by supporting beneficial gut bacteria. This can alleviate common digestive issues such as gassiness and loose stools (4).
What We Like:
• Brown rice is easy on a pup’s stomach
• Free from artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives
• Fortified with essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to support the immune system and overall puppy development
What We Don’t Like:
• Some puppies may reportedly dislike the taste
#6 Royal Canine Puppy Formula
First Three Ingredients: Water, chicken, pork-by products | Food Type: Wet | Life Stage: Puppy | Size: 13-ounce can (6 or 12 pack)
Royal Canin Puppy formula provides high-quality animal-based proteins and a soft texture for baby teeth. This veterinary diet for puppies also includes a labeled feeding guide on the packaging to prevent over or underfeeding.
We like this puppy dog food formula because it supports digestive health and maintains balanced intestinal flora, promoting optimal stool quality in young pups.
What We Like:
• Highly digestible formula
• Supports growth phase and digestive health
• Includes beneficial ingredients like Omega-3 and Omega-6
What We Don’t Like:
• Contains by-products
#7 Purina Pro-Plan Sensitive Skin And Stomach
First Three Ingredients: Salmon, barley, rice | Food Type: Dry kibble | Life Stage: Adult | Size: 4, 16, 24, 30, or 40-pound bag
Purina Pro-Plan for sensitive skin and stomach is a highly digestible formula featuring no corn, wheat, or soy. The dry kibble is made with real salmon as the first ingredient, providing Omega-6 fatty acids for healthy skin and coat. All the ingredients are easily digestible and gentle on the digestive system.
This formula also contains live probiotics and chelated minerals for optimal digestion. Chelated minerals are more readily absorbed during digestion and beneficial to any pet food recipe (5). As Cailin R. Heinze, Doctor of Veterinary Nutrition, explains, “Chelated minerals probably have the most potential for pets with known digestive issues that could reduce their ability to absorb nutrients from their food, or when used as supplements for pets with confirmed mineral deficiencies.”
What We Like:
• Crafted with natural prebiotic fiber
• Rice is easily digestible
• Optimized for digestion and skin and coat health
What We Don’t Like:
• Includes corn gluten meal
#8 Rachel Ray Nutrish Gentle Digestion
First Three Ingredients: Chicken, chicken broth, liver | Food Type: Wet | Life Stage: All | Size: 13-ounce can (pack of 12)
Each 13-ounce can feature premium ingredients such as real chicken, pumpkin, and salmon, making it ideal for dogs with sensitive stomachs or digestive issues.
This recipe has high-protein, tasty ingredients and specific nutrients like pumpkin to help optimize digestion. Rachel Ray offers a gentle digestion recipe for picky eaters that doesn’t contain by-product meals, fillers, artificial flavors, or preservatives.
What We Like:
• A tasty, complete, and balanced meal
• Includes apples, peas and carrots
• Suitable for senior dogs
What We Don’t Like:
• Some dogs may not like the flavor
