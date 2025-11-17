Hey Pandas, Show Us What You’ve Crocheted! (Closed)

by

Share anything you’ve crocheted!

#1 Turtle Power! 🐢

#2 Learner Sampler

#3 Alligator Loki -Why Crochet Just An Alligator When He Can Be An Alligator Loki ;>

#4 A Pretty Purple Octopus!

#5 Purple Turple!

#6 I Crocheted A Jellyfish!

#7 The Peanut Pistols – Not As Angry As The Sex Pistols But Just As Nutty ;>

#8 My First Top!

#9 Mushroom Family! 🍄

#10 Pumpkin Family! 🎃

#11 My One And Only Crochet Ever Completed

#12 Shelly The Sea Turtle

#13 Approximately 300 Granny Squares

#14 A Couple Of My Favorite Ones! Ive Tried Almost A Little Bit Of Everything!

#15 King Moonracer

#16 A Couple Things

#17 Stuffed Animals For My Kiddos

#18 Belle

#19 Mermaids With Removable Tails For My Daughter And Her Friends

#20 Third Kid’s Baby Blanket

#21 Weird Little Starfish

#22

#23

#24 Welsh Dragon

Image source: source

#25 My First Amigurumi! A Happy Cactus :)

#26 Tiny Squishmallow Hammock. (Sorry For The Bad Photo)

#27 I Made This Without A Pattern After Crocheting For 3 Months

#28 The Face Turned Out A Little Wonky But Other Than That I’d Call It Purrfect! (Lol)

#29 “Thing” Looking For Wednesday

#30 Clown Cat!

#31 Rainbow Octopus Keychain Pattern Less!

#32 I Didn’t Crochet It, But My Bestie Did

#33 His Name Is Earle. He Is A Mole. He Was My Very First Amigurumi Animal. He Is Colorful. Do What You Will With This Information

#34 My Own Design Round Crocheted Blanket

#35 Green Octopus

#36 Pink Octopus

#37 A Cat Hat

Patrick Penrose
