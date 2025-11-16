40 Times Pottery Enthusiasts Made Something So Cool And Unique, They Just Had To Share It On This Online Group

Pottery is one of the oldest human inventions. Some fragments of ancient pottery found in southern China date back 20,000 years.

The ceramics probably consisted of simple concave vessels that were most probably used for cooking food.

But since then we have come a long way. And the aptly titled subreddit r/Pottery has plenty of examples that prove it.

The online community has 97.5k members (or as they call themselves, mud enthusiasts) and many of them constantly share pictures of their most proud works. Continue scrolling and check them out!

#1 Hand Carved, Layered Colored Porcelain

Image source: ForestCeramicCo

#2 This Is My First Plate I’ve Ever Made

Image source: stephanroo

#3 Fresh Out The Kiln!

Image source: potheadsquared

#4 This Cute Cat Plate

Image source: dandans0y

#5 I’ve Been Making Miniature Pottery (On A Mini Wheel) For A Couple Of Years And These Are Some Of My Pots

Image source: tinypots_hb

#6 My First Ever Bowl Set. Be Kind

Image source: kombuchaqueeen

#7 Salt Fired Porcelain Vase With Gold Luster Honeycomb

Image source: mustard-kween

#8 Guess Who Survived The Fire!?

Image source: whattingh

#9 After A Year Of Experimenting With Handmixed Glazes I Finally Achieved What I Was Aiming For

Image source: derfdit

#10 The Finished Octomug!!

Image source: toaster-poodle

#11 How Do You Like This Spoon Rest Idea?

Image source: zolychka

#12 Soap Dish “House By The Lake”

Image source: zolychka

#13 Stackable Bowls With Australian Natives

Image source: wenrayww

#14 Started Making Mushroom Ceramics And Needless To Say I’m Obsessed!!

Image source: WoodlandMuse

#15 My Newest Space Vase

Image source: felco4647

#16 Rakün

Image source: mwmudworks

#17 Gnomes By My Dad (Combo Of Hand Building, Slab Roller, Raku Firing, And Clay Booty). 59 Years Old, Started Selling Pieces To Neighbors A Few Years Ago, And Now Does Two Local Art Shows Every Year. Proud Daughter Over Here!

Image source: neeeenbean

#18 Love It When The Metallic Glazes Cooperate

Image source: alybirk

#19 Love Making Spooky-Themed Mugs A Little Too Much

Image source: tobtal

#20 Just Wow… I Am So So So Pleased With These I Couldnt Stop Smiling When I Saw Them Leave The Kiln

Image source: creature_cake

#21 Paper Bag Ceramic Vase

Image source: Moreu-606

#22 Here Is Some Recent Miniature Pottery I Have Made. Some Of The Glazes Turned Out A Little More Desaturated Than I’d Hoped For But I’m Still Happy With It. Each One Is 2-3cm Tall And I Throw Them On A Mini Wheel

Image source: tinypots_hb

#23 A Mushroom Pot I Made !

Image source: limsclay

#24 Gave My First Crystalline Glaze Workshop And This Is The Mug I Made/Glazed As An Example

Image source: KaolinTiger

#25 I Made Some Cat Mugs And I Love Them

Image source: Final_Armadillo1385

#26 Hydrangea Leaf Green Man I Made For My Garden

Image source: Spindleshuttleneedle

#27 In Love With My Latest Planet Series!

Image source: shdycnnn

#28 House In A Hill Bowl!

Image source: bellesmellzz

#29 Ceramic Planters I Made

Image source: crazyplantlady23

#30 Been Working On A New Style

Image source: brookst_

#31 Cactus Cups!

Image source: wenrayww

#32 I Acquired A Really Old Kiln And I’m Excited That It Actually Works! Here Is A Pot From My First Bisque Fire

Image source: cryptidcat

#33 This Cutie Gives Me So Many Fall Vibes

Image source: beingOnlyMe

#34 His Name Is Scrambles!

Image source: Dirt_Kettle

#35 First Of My Plate Designs Out Of The Kiln. Cone 8 Colored Porcelain

Image source: ForestCeramicCo

#36 Frog Sake Cup Based On A Vintage Postcard

Image source: smolthund

#37 This Is My Favourite Commercial Raku Glaze!! Same Glaze On Each Piece, But Different Reduction Materials

Image source: CatherinesArt

#38 Happy October!

Image source: derfdit

#39 Now This Really Is Magical!

Image source: Vozzinki

#40 Froggy Lidded Mug I Made

Image source: TastyPikaTail

