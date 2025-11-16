We Make Comics With Unexpected Plot Twists And Endings, And Here Are The Best Ones From This Year (30 New Pics)

Hey, this is Jonathan and Elizabeth, the creators behind the webcomic War and Peas.

We post new comics on our website and socials every Sunday and have done so for the past 11 years. And every year, we name our favorite comics. We hope you like them as much as we do.

If you like what you see, check out the last list from 2021 on our profile! Feel free to follow us on social media or subscribe to our newsletter on our website. You’ll get every new comic straight to your inbox!

More info: warandpeas.com | Facebook | twitter.com | Instagram

#1 Majestic Mountain

#2 Secret Agent

#3 Triggered

#4 Remember Humans

#5 Boring Werewolves

#6 Magic Wand

#7 Hi Earth

#8 Stop

#9 Thicc Booty

#10 Basic Human Decency

#11 Lucky

#12 Ghost Dream

#13 High Noon

#14 Strange Party

#15 Supervision Sally

#16 Going Out In Style

#17 Underneath The Hat

#18 Black Thumb

#19 Cat Greetings 101

#20 Prepare To Jazz

#21 Dog Date

#22 Traffic Check

#23 Power Of The Hat

#24 Pirates Against Ableism

#25 Giant C**k

#26 Ghostwriter

#27 Alone

#28 Cringe Master

#29 Satanic Spanking

#30 Legs For Days

