50 Times Famous People Shared Brilliant Comebacks That Definitely Left A Burn

With the joys of social media, we also get a chance to glimpse into the glamorous celebrity life. In mere seconds, pop culture connoisseurs can briefly scroll through A-listers’ thoughts and discover some entertaining details. But if there’s one thing we love even more, it’s finding the most satisfying clapbacks to insults or unwelcome remarks.
After all, for every starstruck fan, there are at least two keyboard warriors who spew negativity only to stir some more drama into the pot. Whether they try (and fail!) to show off their wittiness or forget that behind every star lies an actual human being, some people almost beg to be put in their place. And the whole world gets to watch it happen.
Let’s give a round of applause for the scathing tweets and sizzling burns from celebrities that left some seriously bruised egos, shall we? Our team here at Bored Panda has scoured Twitter to bring the most razor-sharp snapbacks ever composed in 280 characters. So grab your popcorn and pull your chair closer because we’re about to uncover some of the best and wildest cases. Keep reading to also find an in-depth interview about fierce replies online with Deborah S. Bowen, Ph.D. Then be sure to upvote your favorite entries, and share what you think of them in the comments!
#1 Dream Body. Danny DeVito
Image source: inb5
#2 Anna Kendrick’s Clapback
Image source: ulicain, AnnaKendrick47
#3 Kendall And Kylie Jenner Were Selling Expensive T-Shirts Featuring Their Faces Over Images Of Famed Music Groups And Artists
Image source: mrssosbourne
#4 This Response
Image source: TheRoot, TheRock
#5 Cole Sprouse Had The Best Response To Bill O’Reilly Question
Image source: BillOReilly, colesprouse
#6 Sass Master James Blunt
Image source: jthundersrocks, JamesBlunt
#7 Lil Nas X Points Out Double Standard Between Straight And Queer Rappers
Image source: drboycewatkins1, LilNasX
#8 Zendaya Jokingly Claps Back At Eagle-Eyed Fan
Image source: zendaya
#9 This Moment Of History
Image source: diplo, lordemusic
#10 This Is A Beautiful Burn
Image source: jamesblunt
#11 Greta Thunberg Responds To Trump
Image source: gretathunberg, realDonaldTrump
#12 Trevor Noah Clapbacks At Ted Cruz
Image source: tedcruz, Trevornoah
#13 Don’t Mess With Pink
Image source: King_Sullivan, Pink
#14 J.K. Rowling Is One Of The Queens Of Clapbacks On Twitter
Image source: diegtristan8, jk_rowling
#15 Terry Crews’ Response To A Fan Who Criticized Him For Not Taking A Picture With Her
Image source: _ericabrianne, terrycrews
#16 Lil Nas X With The Clapback
Image source: schnatti00
#17 Bullies Are Cowards
Image source: huachinango83, Pink
#18 Piers, U’re Still Here?
Image source: piersmorgan, emrata
#19 Finn Wolfhard Roasted James Charles
Image source: finnwolfhard
#20 Lil Nas X Is Clapping Back To Boosie Badazz And Other Peers
Image source: LilNasX, LilNasX
#21 Oh, Burn
Image source: frankiemuniz
#22 She Has No Time
Image source: gagasapostle, cher
#23 It’s Almost As If Sarcasm Doesn’t Exist Anymore
Image source: EW, AnnaKendrick47
#24 Lili Reinhart Responded To Body Shamers Who Were Concerned About Her Weight
Image source: lilireinhart
#25 Not All Of J.K. Rolwing’s Fans Agrees With Her, But She Couldn’t Have Cared Less
Image source: jk_rowling
#26 Lizzo Claps Back At Men Who Use Her Name As An Insult To Women
Image source: lizzo
#27 Lebron James On President Donald Trump Uninviting Stephen Curry And The Warriors To The White House, After Curry Already, Announced He Would Not Attend
Image source: kingjames
#28 Perfect Reply
Image source: _rolIingstoned, jk_rowling
#29 This Headline Was Trying To Call Lupita Nyong’o’s Brother, Peter Nyong’o, Out. But He Knows He Looks Good
Image source: allafrica, JuniorNyongo
#30 Zendaya Slams A Body-Shamer On Twitter
Image source: zendaya
#31 Gigi Clapping Back At A Troll
Image source: modelior, GiGiHadid
#32 Lil Nas X Clapped Back At U.S. Governor
Image source: govkristinoem, LilNasX
#33 Rihanna’s Response After Amanda Bynes Tweeted “Chris Brown Beat You Because You’re Not Pretty Enough”
Image source: rihanna
#34 Gabourey Sidibe Couldn’t Have Cared Less About What Trolls Wrote About Her On Twitter
Image source: GabbySidibe
#35 Troll-Slaying Comeback
Image source: jk_rowling
#36 Olivia Wilde’s Response To The Person Who Said She Looked Like A Pickle At The Golden Globes
Image source: oliviawilde
#37 A Twitter User Said That Michael B. Jordan Is A Short Guy Who Likes Anime And Lives With His Parents. Michael Tweeted This Back
Image source: chrisfrom_216, michaelb4jordan
#38 Anderson Cooper Being Amazing
Image source: aandersoncooper
#39 Someone Just Got Served
#40 Chrissy Teigen Shared A Photo Of Herself Nursing Her Newborn, But One Twitter User Commented That They Didn’t Want To See Celebrities Like Teigen Nursing. Teigen’s Reply:
Image source: chrissyteigen
#41 Lohn Legend’s Response After Donald Trump Referring To Chrissy Teigen As John Legend’s “Filthy-Mouthed [Sic] Wife”
Image source: johnlegend
#42 That Time When J.K. Rowling Trolled Donald Trump
Image source: jk_rowling
#43 Khloé Kardashian’s Haters Are Calling Her Out For Holding Her Daughter Too Much
Image source: khloekardashian
#44 Oprah Winfrey Snaps At Twitter User
Image source: addonether, Oprah
#45 Taylor Swift Responds To A Joke Made About Her In Netflix Show “Ginny & Georgia”
Image source: taylorswift13
#46 Khloe Kardashian’s Response To Someone Calling Her Baby “Not Cute”
Image source: khloekardashian
#47 Be Grateful
Image source: rihanna
#48 Queen Of Clapbacks
Image source: chrissyteigen, chrissyteigen
#49 Demi Lovato Fires Back After Halsey’s Referenced Demi Lovato’s “Cool For The Summer” As One Of The Songs That Depict Bisexuality As “Taboo”
Image source: ddlovato
#50 Less Pillowtalk, More Fighting Words
Image source: Louis_Tomlinson, zaynmalik
