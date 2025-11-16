50 Times Famous People Shared Brilliant Comebacks That Definitely Left A Burn

by

With the joys of social media, we also get a chance to glimpse into the glamorous celebrity life. In mere seconds, pop culture connoisseurs can briefly scroll through A-listers’ thoughts and discover some entertaining details. But if there’s one thing we love even more, it’s finding the most satisfying clapbacks to insults or unwelcome remarks.

After all, for every starstruck fan, there are at least two keyboard warriors who spew negativity only to stir some more drama into the pot. Whether they try (and fail!) to show off their wittiness or forget that behind every star lies an actual human being, some people almost beg to be put in their place. And the whole world gets to watch it happen.

Let’s give a round of applause for the scathing tweets and sizzling burns from celebrities that left some seriously bruised egos, shall we? Our team here at Bored Panda has scoured Twitter to bring the most razor-sharp snapbacks ever composed in 280 characters. So grab your popcorn and pull your chair closer because we’re about to uncover some of the best and wildest cases. Keep reading to also find an in-depth interview about fierce replies online with Deborah S. Bowen, Ph.D. Then be sure to upvote your favorite entries, and share what you think of them in the comments!

#1 Dream Body. Danny DeVito

50 Times Famous People Shared Brilliant Comebacks That Definitely Left A Burn

Image source: inb5

#2 Anna Kendrick’s Clapback

50 Times Famous People Shared Brilliant Comebacks That Definitely Left A Burn

Image source: ulicain, AnnaKendrick47

#3 Kendall And Kylie Jenner Were Selling Expensive T-Shirts Featuring Their Faces Over Images Of Famed Music Groups And Artists

50 Times Famous People Shared Brilliant Comebacks That Definitely Left A Burn

Image source: mrssosbourne

#4 This Response

50 Times Famous People Shared Brilliant Comebacks That Definitely Left A Burn

Image source: TheRoot, TheRock

#5 Cole Sprouse Had The Best Response To Bill O’Reilly Question

50 Times Famous People Shared Brilliant Comebacks That Definitely Left A Burn

Image source: BillOReilly, colesprouse

#6 Sass Master James Blunt

50 Times Famous People Shared Brilliant Comebacks That Definitely Left A Burn

Image source: jthundersrocks, JamesBlunt

#7 Lil Nas X Points Out Double Standard Between Straight And Queer Rappers

50 Times Famous People Shared Brilliant Comebacks That Definitely Left A Burn

Image source: drboycewatkins1, LilNasX

#8 Zendaya Jokingly Claps Back At Eagle-Eyed Fan

50 Times Famous People Shared Brilliant Comebacks That Definitely Left A Burn

Image source: zendaya

#9 This Moment Of History

50 Times Famous People Shared Brilliant Comebacks That Definitely Left A Burn

Image source: diplo, lordemusic

#10 This Is A Beautiful Burn

50 Times Famous People Shared Brilliant Comebacks That Definitely Left A Burn

Image source: jamesblunt

#11 Greta Thunberg Responds To Trump

50 Times Famous People Shared Brilliant Comebacks That Definitely Left A Burn

Image source: gretathunberg, realDonaldTrump

#12 Trevor Noah Clapbacks At Ted Cruz

50 Times Famous People Shared Brilliant Comebacks That Definitely Left A Burn

Image source: tedcruz, Trevornoah

#13 Don’t Mess With Pink

50 Times Famous People Shared Brilliant Comebacks That Definitely Left A Burn

Image source: King_Sullivan, Pink

#14 J.K. Rowling Is One Of The Queens Of Clapbacks On Twitter

50 Times Famous People Shared Brilliant Comebacks That Definitely Left A Burn

Image source: diegtristan8, jk_rowling

#15 Terry Crews’ Response To A Fan Who Criticized Him For Not Taking A Picture With Her

50 Times Famous People Shared Brilliant Comebacks That Definitely Left A Burn

Image source: _ericabrianne, terrycrews

#16 Lil Nas X With The Clapback

50 Times Famous People Shared Brilliant Comebacks That Definitely Left A Burn

Image source: schnatti00

#17 Bullies Are Cowards

50 Times Famous People Shared Brilliant Comebacks That Definitely Left A Burn

Image source: huachinango83, Pink

#18 Piers, U’re Still Here?

50 Times Famous People Shared Brilliant Comebacks That Definitely Left A Burn

Image source: piersmorgan, emrata

#19 Finn Wolfhard Roasted James Charles

50 Times Famous People Shared Brilliant Comebacks That Definitely Left A Burn

Image source: finnwolfhard

#20 Lil Nas X Is Clapping Back To Boosie Badazz And Other Peers

50 Times Famous People Shared Brilliant Comebacks That Definitely Left A Burn

Image source: LilNasX, LilNasX

#21 Oh, Burn

50 Times Famous People Shared Brilliant Comebacks That Definitely Left A Burn

Image source: frankiemuniz

#22 She Has No Time

50 Times Famous People Shared Brilliant Comebacks That Definitely Left A Burn

Image source: gagasapostle, cher

#23 It’s Almost As If Sarcasm Doesn’t Exist Anymore

50 Times Famous People Shared Brilliant Comebacks That Definitely Left A Burn

Image source: EW, AnnaKendrick47

#24 Lili Reinhart Responded To Body Shamers Who Were Concerned About Her Weight

50 Times Famous People Shared Brilliant Comebacks That Definitely Left A Burn

Image source: lilireinhart

#25 Not All Of J.K. Rolwing’s Fans Agrees With Her, But She Couldn’t Have Cared Less

50 Times Famous People Shared Brilliant Comebacks That Definitely Left A Burn

Image source: jk_rowling

#26 Lizzo Claps Back At Men Who Use Her Name As An Insult To Women

50 Times Famous People Shared Brilliant Comebacks That Definitely Left A Burn

Image source: lizzo

#27 Lebron James On President Donald Trump Uninviting Stephen Curry And The Warriors To The White House, After Curry Already, Announced He Would Not Attend

50 Times Famous People Shared Brilliant Comebacks That Definitely Left A Burn

Image source: kingjames

#28 Perfect Reply

50 Times Famous People Shared Brilliant Comebacks That Definitely Left A Burn

Image source: _rolIingstoned, jk_rowling

#29 This Headline Was Trying To Call Lupita Nyong’o’s Brother, Peter Nyong’o, Out. But He Knows He Looks Good

50 Times Famous People Shared Brilliant Comebacks That Definitely Left A Burn

Image source: allafrica, JuniorNyongo

#30 Zendaya Slams A Body-Shamer On Twitter

50 Times Famous People Shared Brilliant Comebacks That Definitely Left A Burn

Image source: zendaya

#31 Gigi Clapping Back At A Troll

50 Times Famous People Shared Brilliant Comebacks That Definitely Left A Burn

Image source: modelior, GiGiHadid

#32 Lil Nas X Clapped Back At U.S. Governor

50 Times Famous People Shared Brilliant Comebacks That Definitely Left A Burn

Image source: govkristinoem, LilNasX

#33 Rihanna’s Response After Amanda Bynes Tweeted “Chris Brown Beat You Because You’re Not Pretty Enough”

50 Times Famous People Shared Brilliant Comebacks That Definitely Left A Burn

Image source: rihanna

#34 Gabourey Sidibe Couldn’t Have Cared Less About What Trolls Wrote About Her On Twitter

50 Times Famous People Shared Brilliant Comebacks That Definitely Left A Burn

Image source: GabbySidibe

#35 Troll-Slaying Comeback

50 Times Famous People Shared Brilliant Comebacks That Definitely Left A Burn

Image source: jk_rowling

#36 Olivia Wilde’s Response To The Person Who Said She Looked Like A Pickle At The Golden Globes

50 Times Famous People Shared Brilliant Comebacks That Definitely Left A Burn

Image source: oliviawilde

#37 A Twitter User Said That Michael B. Jordan Is A Short Guy Who Likes Anime And Lives With His Parents. Michael Tweeted This Back

50 Times Famous People Shared Brilliant Comebacks That Definitely Left A Burn

Image source: chrisfrom_216, michaelb4jordan

#38 Anderson Cooper Being Amazing

50 Times Famous People Shared Brilliant Comebacks That Definitely Left A Burn

Image source: aandersoncooper

#39 Someone Just Got Served

50 Times Famous People Shared Brilliant Comebacks That Definitely Left A Burn

Image source: bwebb56, cher

#40 Chrissy Teigen Shared A Photo Of Herself Nursing Her Newborn, But One Twitter User Commented That They Didn’t Want To See Celebrities Like Teigen Nursing. Teigen’s Reply:

50 Times Famous People Shared Brilliant Comebacks That Definitely Left A Burn

Image source: chrissyteigen

#41 Lohn Legend’s Response After Donald Trump Referring To Chrissy Teigen As John Legend’s “Filthy-Mouthed [Sic] Wife”

50 Times Famous People Shared Brilliant Comebacks That Definitely Left A Burn

Image source: johnlegend

#42 That Time When J.K. Rowling Trolled Donald Trump

50 Times Famous People Shared Brilliant Comebacks That Definitely Left A Burn

Image source: jk_rowling

#43 Khloé Kardashian’s Haters Are Calling Her Out For Holding Her Daughter Too Much

50 Times Famous People Shared Brilliant Comebacks That Definitely Left A Burn

Image source: khloekardashian

#44 Oprah Winfrey Snaps At Twitter User

50 Times Famous People Shared Brilliant Comebacks That Definitely Left A Burn

Image source: addonether, Oprah

#45 Taylor Swift Responds To A Joke Made About Her In Netflix Show “Ginny & Georgia”

50 Times Famous People Shared Brilliant Comebacks That Definitely Left A Burn

Image source: taylorswift13

#46 Khloe Kardashian’s Response To Someone Calling Her Baby “Not Cute”

50 Times Famous People Shared Brilliant Comebacks That Definitely Left A Burn

Image source: khloekardashian

#47 Be Grateful

50 Times Famous People Shared Brilliant Comebacks That Definitely Left A Burn

Image source: rihanna

#48 Queen Of Clapbacks

50 Times Famous People Shared Brilliant Comebacks That Definitely Left A Burn

Image source: chrissyteigen, chrissyteigen

#49 Demi Lovato Fires Back After Halsey’s Referenced Demi Lovato’s “Cool For The Summer” As One Of The Songs That Depict Bisexuality As “Taboo”

50 Times Famous People Shared Brilliant Comebacks That Definitely Left A Burn

Image source: ddlovato

#50 Less Pillowtalk, More Fighting Words

50 Times Famous People Shared Brilliant Comebacks That Definitely Left A Burn

Image source: Louis_Tomlinson, zaynmalik

