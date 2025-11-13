Cat Patios, Known As Catios, Are The Latest Way To Spoil Your Beloved Kitty (30 Pics)

Summer is here in the Northern Hemisphere, which means your indoor cat might begin to crave a little fresh air and freedom. But what if you live near a busy road? If the outdoors around your area just isn’t suited for roaming? Well, the solution is clear. You need to build a cat patio.
‘Catios’ are all the rage at the moment, with Seattle-based business Catio Spaces leading the way. They have created downloadable designs that are easy to build using basic materials and can be installed next to a window, on a deck, or in a backyard.
The way that some people have built their catios are as impressive as they are inspiring. These cat owners have taken a simple concept and turned it into a super cozy space for their feline friend, and for some designs at least, themselves too!
Do you have an indoor cat? Would you consider building a catio, to give your kitty a bit of the outdoors in safety, and the chance to dream of the life of a hunter? Scroll down below to check out Bored Panda’s favorite examples, and let us know what you think in the comments!
Image source: hauspanther.com
Image source: Dennis “Cathouse Man” Gallagher
My dad made my indoor cats a tower/bridge/treehouse so they could safely enjoy the outdoors.
Image source: _flower_
Image source: hauspanther.com
Our second Catio. Hanging Bridge, Sky Boxes, Center Cat tree.
Image source: PurrfectCatios
Image source: alana2323
Guys, I think my cats might be spoiled…They’re not allowed to be outdoor cats, but this is the next best thing! The reason why our cats aren’t allowed outside is because we live in an area with foxes and coyotes, so predators are a real concern. We’re also by a semi-busy road, so cars pose a problem, too. We only set up the tent/tunnel system when we’re around and can keep an eye on things; the cats are never left out there unattended.
Image source: eggsterminate
Image source: Catio Spaces
Image source: LegateVarrus
Image source: catiospaces.com, Joshua Lewis / Seattle Refined
Image source: Beautiful World Living Environments
Image source: Rachel B
Our gazebo is one of the popular places the cats like to hang out. C3PO is the one in the hammock. You can find him there almost every day. He knows how to make the most of his relaxation times
Image source: copperscatcommune
Image source: catiospaces.com
This appropriately named Gold Star Grotto was built for their 6 previously-feral kitties.
Image source: catssafeathome
The cats access the catio via the open window from our utility room (on the right). We bought a cat door installed in plexiglass that sits permanently in the window, so the cats can access the patio themselves in the Winter too. The wild grape vine grew to cover the top of the catio so that it blends in more with the rest of our gardens. Hopefully, we’ll also get grapes from it some day.
Image source: ourtinyhomestead.com
Image source: catscape.ca
Mark built really long tunnels along the fence that are leading to his two cat jungle gym structures. I absolutely love how high up the cats can sit in their cat jungle gym structure that even has a roof on it! Cats love sitting up high and being able to look down on things.
Image source: cuckoo4design.com
Image source: catiospaces.com
Image source: CatioSpaces
Image source: CustomCagesDotCom
We built a catio for our cats cause we love them. Our cats love the outdoors, but we don’t want to harm the songbird population.
Image source: Filo-Pastry
Image source: catiospaces.com
Image source: catssafeathome
Feliz in the jungle.
Image source: katerocz
Image source: prcourt707
Image source: Loistec
Catio with privacy shields and some driftwood.
Image source: Beautiful World Living Environments
Image source: catbitats.com
