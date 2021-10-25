The 20 Best Capricorn Anime Characters of All-Time

Capricorns, born between December 21st and January 21st, are known for their emotions. Moreover, Caps tend to be incredibly determined and ambitious, but their downfall often comes in the form of materialism or extreme emotional outbursts. Of course, it depends on more than just your birthdate, and there’s a lot of variability within the star sign. Like the rest of us, anime characters have birthdays. If you are a member of this astrological group, here are the twenty best Capricorn anime characters of all time.
20. Portgas D. Ace (One Piece): Born January 1st
WIthout Portgas D. Ace, the second half of One Piece would have been a very different series. Nicknamed Fire Fist, Portgas was the biological son of the Pirate King, Gol D. Roger, and Portgas D. Rouge. The world government hunted him due to his unusual lineage. Eventually, the unfortunate Ace was captured and sentenced to death, which resulted in the massive Summit War of Marineford. Although he was freed, in the process, Fire Fist ended up giving his life to save Luffy, one of his two sworn younger brothers. This sacrifice led Luffy to train intensely to protect his friends, which significantly impacted the other half of the series.
19. Senku Ishigami (Dr. Stone): Born January 4th
Senku Ishigami begins his journey by getting trapped in stone for several thousand years due to a mysterious event that changes the earth’s history. Upon his de-petrification, he sets out to save the people turned to stone and share his deep scientific knowledge with the world. Ultimately he wants to unite everyone under a new scientific kingdom. Senku is known for his stubbornness, arrogance, and singular drive. Notably, he eschews love and romantic relationships in favor of his scientific goals, though he is willing to use charm to get what he wants.
18. Megumi Fushiguro (Jujutsu Kaisen): Born December 22nd
According to the Jujutsu-Kisen Fandom page, “Megumi entered Jujutsu High as a Grade 2 sorcerer and is considered to have high potential by Noritoshi Kamo, Mai Zenin, Satoru Gojo, and even Sukuna. The King of Curses notes that Megumi’s willingness to use hand-to-hand combat makes him different from other shikigami users, as he can use his physical attacks in combination with his shikigami to entrap his opponent. According to Satoru, Megumi has equal, or even more potential and skill than Yuji and later implies that Megumi could even be on par with Gojo himself someday.”
17. Tobio Kageyama (Haikyuu!!): Born December 22nd
The teen-genius Tobio Kageyama from Haikyuu!! is a fan favorite. Often socially aloof, Tobio is secretly more emotional and immature than he appears. When he first joins the team, his teammates call him “King of the Court,” which is a rude allusion to his behavior. However, in classic redemption-arch style, he learns to work well with the group over time, putting that big brain to better use and winning friends in the process.
16. Tsukushi Makino (Hana Yori Dango): Born December 28th
Most of the students at Eitoku University come from wealthy families, but not Tsukushi Makino. The shy ‘weed’ tends to keep to herself, stubbornly studying and staying under the radar. Then one of her only friends falls down a flight of stairs and knocks into the prestigious and cruel F4 leader. Makino stands up for her friend and ends up a target for the group, who intend to torment her. However, over time they become friends, and she even falls for the leader Domyoji.
15. Rex Raptor (Yu-Gi-Oh!): Born December 29th
Dinosaur Ryuzaki or Rex Raptor is, predictably, a dinosaur duelist. He starts out as a very powerful duelist, but according to Yu-Gi-Oh Fandom, “Despite using The Seal of Orichalcos Rex lost at the hands of Joey’s Gearfried the Swordmaster, sending his soul to Dartz again. He was released at the end of the arc when Dartz was defeated.”
14. Masato Hijirikawa (Uta no Prince Sama!): Born December 29th
Scion to the Hijirikawa family Masato Hijirikawa is a bit of a mystery. Not a lot is known about him. Masato frequently feuds with his roommate Ren because he is jealous of Ren’s freedom. Being destined to take over the family business isn’t always a dream come true. In fact, Masato dreamed of becoming an idol and had to plead with his father to attend a single year of their school.
13. Sotaro Kano (Maid Sama!): Born December 29th
Class President Sotaro Kano is standoffish and shy. You rarely see him without his white hoodie and school jacket. When he signed up for Seika high school, it was still an all-boys school, which he preferred because he fears girls. Sotaro’s father convinced the young man that all girls are delicate and so breakable that he has to stay away from them, and he might never have learned otherwise if not for the school’s change to co-ed.
12. Rin Okumura (Ao No Exorcist): Born December 27th
Rin Okumura is the literal son of the devil. He sleeps twelve hours a day and has all of his father’s powers. Needless to say, he is fiery and passionate by nature. Rin’s goal is to become an exorcist and fight demons, up to and including his father. When he’s not in his demonic form or hunting the denizens of hell, Rin likes to cook and has a prolific knowledge of cuisine.
11. Victor Nikiforov (Yuri!!! on Ice): Born December 25th
Living legend Victor Nikiforov is a champion skater from Russia. He is a dedicated and talented performer and a five-peat champion of the World Championship. Moreover, Victor is known for his pioneering moves that continually press the envelope and add to the field Victor so clearly loves. With his charismatic personality and incredible moves, people expected him to go on winning, but instead, he drops out of the competition to become Yuri’s coach and foster talent.
10. Hotaru Tomoe (Sailor Moon): Born January 6th
Sailor Saturn or Hotaru Tomoe is brilliant, shy, and gentile. Her classmates tend to fear and shun her, at least in the beginning. However, Hotaru is also a loner with a tragic backstory that leads her to spend all her time alone taking care of only herself until she meets Chibi-Usa. This Sailor is an outstanding medic who loves the color purple and table tennis. She sought the right group of friends to nurture her kind spirit, and she found them in the Sailor Scouts.
9. Utena Tenjo (Revolutionary Girl Utena): Born December 29th
Sweet, naive, and courageous, Utena Tenjo from Revolutionary Girl Utena lost her parents at an early age. Shortly after that, she nearly drowned only to be rescued by a mysterious prince who told her to hold on to her noble heart and gave her a rose signet ring called the Rose Seal. By following a series of card clues, she eventually comes to Ohtori Academy, becoming a duelist by accident. She is constantly testing her nobility to live up to the prince’s ideal for her. Still, she wins Anthy as the Rose Bride and finds herself objectifying Anthy and fighting her own hypocritical and unpredictable nature. As a tomboy, she seeks to become a prince, but her dual nature often gets in the way of her aims.
8. Allen Walker (D.Gray Man): Born December 25th
Allen Walker doesn’t have a definite birthdate, but he was adopted by Mana Walker on December 25th, so that is the date used throughout. Allen’s original parents abandoned him because of a supposed deformity that is a result of his Innocence. Sadly Mana dies, leaving the twice orphaned Allen Walker open to manipulation by the Millennium Earl. He turns Mana into an Akuma in a misguided attempt to resurrect the father he loved, but Mana curses him, scarring his face and leaving the young man with the ability to see spirits.
7. Karma Akabane (Assassination Classroom): Born December 25th
Karma Akbane is a student at Kunugigaoka Junior High School. As a member of the class of failures known as 3-E, he ends up part of the Assassination Classroom. These students are secretly dedicated to killing their alien teacher Korosensei who destroys the moon and threatens to do the same to the world if the governments don’t let him teach the class of assassins tasked with killing him. Karma is one of the main protagonists and notably becomes the first to injure Korosensei. Often seen as lazy or cruel, Karma can be surprisingly empathetic and occasionally turns out to be a trickster with good motives rather than a purely sadistic character.
6. Gaara (Naruto): Born January 19th
Gaara is one of the most frightening and powerful bad guys in Naruto. He carved the scar on his forehead, which reads ‘ai’ or love. It is a reminder of how awful love can be and that he should love only himself. If there is a perfect example of what a Capricorn gone horribly wrong and twisted by destructive emotion looks like, Gaara is it. He even takes it so far as to freak out when he sees his blood because his narcissism runs so deep he can’t handle damage to his one true love, himself.
5. Shoto Todoroki (My Hero Academia): Born January 11th
Shoto Todoroki of My Hero Academia is a U.A. High School in training to become a Pro Hero. His bi-colored red and white hair is favored among real-world cosplayers, and fans of the series love his fire and ice powers. Shoto is a serious student and very dedicated to his craft. As the son of second-place hero Endeavor (Enji Todoroki), there is a lot of pressure on Shoto’s shoulders to be good at what he does. Though he hates his father for raising him entirely to surpass the top-ranked hero All-Might, Shoto is often aloof. For a while, he seeks to avoid any connection with his father. Shoto even goes so far as to stop using his fire powers, which he inherited from that side of his lineage. Though he eventually comes to embrace his powers, he often struggles with how he is similar to his father. As CBR points out, they share a “dangerous level of blind dedication.” However, Shoto manages to avoid inheriting the more abusive side of his father’s personality.
4. Misa Amane (Death Note): Born December 25th
Misa Amane is known for her vivacious, outgoing personality, but that is her public face. Behind the scenes, she is very driven and utterly, perhaps psychotically devoted to Light Yagami. She doesn’t care that he is damned because he uses the Death Note and eventually joins him as the second Kira, using the Death Note herself to help him rid the world of evil people.
3. Nezuko Kamado (Demon Slayer): Born December 28th
Nezuko Kamado is only fully human for a very short time before she gets turned into a demon. Though her demon-hunting brother is supposed to kill her, he opts to save her life and take her on his adventures. Unlike other demons, Nezuko shows some signs of humanity and restraint and often protects those she values and cares for despite her ‘evil’ nature.
2. Levi Ackerman (Shingeki no Kyojin): Born December 25th
Captain Levi from Attack on Titan is one of the most well-known Capricorns in all of anime fandom. As the Special Operations Squad leader, Levi earns the honorific of Humanity’s Strongest Soldier, though it’s not official. Nevertheless, Levi is enigmatic, hard to read, and very inward-focused. He is a neat freak who prefers a tidy life but works tirelessly to save his people.
1. Edward Wong Hau Pepelu Tivrusky IV (Cowboy Bebop): Born January 1st
The incomparable, ingenious Ed from Cowboy Beebop is probably the best known and loved Capricorn in anime. When she’s not immersed in the world of computers as an elite net diver known as Radical Edward, she’s goofing around with Ein or wandering in and out of trouble in her endearing and distracted way. Her interaction with the rest of the crew is quintessentially Capricorn as she uses them as a stepping stone on her path of self-discovery, eventually heading back to her old life.
Final Thoughts
It’s not easy to be ruled by your emotions. Whether you want love or world domination, Capricorns know how to set their mind to a task and then move toward that goal with a singular purpose. This sign is the king of self-motivation and dedication. Of course, that can cause Caps to be a little bit spacey or oblivious to those things that don’t relate directly to their goals. Capricorns can come off as aloof, and in extreme cases, they can be cruel or rude to those who interfere with their plans. Still, you’d want one of these anime characters on your team when it’s time to get things done. As long as your goals align, they’ll make sure it happens.