“Wearing Next To Nothing”: The Best Or The Worst 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala Looks, You Decide

When the worlds of art, film, and fashion collide, you get one of the most glamorous nights in Hollywood, the LACMA Art+Film Gala.
On November 1, 2025, the 14th annual event lit up Los Angeles once again, drawing A-list stars, artists, and style icons for an unforgettable evening of philanthropy and high fashion.
Founded in 2011 by LACMA trustee Eva Chow and co-chaired by none other than Leonardo DiCaprio, the gala has become a major cultural moment, and this year’s spotlight shone on artist Mary Corse and filmmaker Ryan Coogler.
With Gucci as the presenting sponsor, expectations for the looks were sky-high, and the stars didn’t disappoint.
From risqué designs to classic pieces, here’s a roundup of the best and worst looks from the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala.
#1 Demi Moore
Demi Moore made a bold appearance at the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala, defying her age of 62 and redefining fashion in her own way.
Styled by Brad Goreski, the Substance star turned heads in a sheer, high-neck gown featuring a completely see-through mesh base.
The floor-length piece was adorned with intricate multicolored floral embroidery and beadwork, hugging her figure beautifully.
Demi completed her look with side-parted raven waves, crimson nails that perfectly matched the red blooms on her dress, and pointed black heels.
However, the sheer fabric raised some eyebrows online, with one critic calling the look “great only from a distance.”
Another netizen wrote, “Sad aging stars can only get attention by wearing next to nothing, flashing some flesh!”
Image source: Frazer Harrison
#2 Cindy Crawford
Image source: Amy Sussman
#3 Samara Weaving
Samara Weaving rocked an unexpected hue for the night.
The Ready or Not star stunned in a pastel mint Tamara Ralph gown crafted from a light, flowy fabric.
The dress featured a scooped neckline, massive bell sleeves adorned with dramatic feather detailing at the cuffs, and a breezy skirt that trailed into a short train.
The ruched bodice gathered neatly at the waist and was complemented by semi-sheer sleeves.
Silver sparkly stilettos, wine-red nails on both hands and feet, and a full face of glam makeup completed her ensemble, along with brownish-blonde locks styled in side-swept waves and diamond and sapphire drop earrings.
Image source: Amy Sussman
#4 Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo was a true vision of glamour in a stunning Schiaparelli Fall 2025 Couture gown.
The Wicked star turned heads in a strapless, body-hugging silhouette adorned with intricate beading arranged in surreal, eye-like motifs throughout the piece.
The gown was paired with a light grey sheer cape that trailed gracefully behind her, adding a touch of softness to the bold ensemble.
Cynthia completed the look with a silver statement purse from the same brand, minimal white pearl jewelry, dramatic long nails bejeweled with sparkly gems, and edgy makeup.
“She ate and left no crumbs!!” praised one fan online, while several others simply hailed her as “QUEEN.”
Image source: Amy Sussman
#5 Elle Fanning
Image source: Amy Sussman
#6 Ariana Greenblatt
Image source: Amy Sussman
#7 Salma Hayek
Image source: Amy Sussman
#8 Demi Lovato
Image source: Amy Sussman
#9 Kathryn Hahn
Image source: Amy Sussman
#10 Doja Cat
Doja Cat slayed with her look at the event, in a bright, sparkly Gucci dress.
The pop icon looked exquisite in a floor-length orange-gold sequined gown featuring a deep neckline that left her midriff partially bare.
The top had a figure-hugging silhouette, flowing into an A-line skirt with a thigh-high slit.
Doja completed her glam look with pointed black pumps, pastel pink nails, and a nest of pixie blonde curls atop her head.
Her bold makeup featured voluminous lashes, smoky eyeshadow, glossy brown lips, and diamond studs paired with a necklace from Jacob & Co.
Image source: Kevin Winter
#11 Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton turned heads at the gala, commanding attention in a sheer black lace gown by Gucci.
The floor-length dress featured a plunging V-neckline that accentuated her curves, while a beige bodysuit underneath offered subtle coverage beneath the floral lace.
The gown’s body-hugging silhouette highlighted her figure, with her legs visible through the sheer detailing.
Paris accessorized the look with a matching lace choker, black leather stilettos, and chunky diamond bracelets on both wrists.
Her voluminous golden locks cascaded down her back in soft waves, while her makeup featured dark, edgy eyes, rosy cheeks, and a soft brown lip.
Image source: Amy Sussman
#12 Angela Bassett
Image source: Frazer Harrison
#13 Elsa Hosk
Image source: Amy Sussman
#14 Tessa Thompson
Image source: Amy Sussman
#15 Vittoria Ceretti
Vittoria Ceretti made jaws drop in a stunning, sparkly gold Gucci look.
The dress featured a classic silhouette from the fashion house with a body-hugging shape.
Crafted from a flowy fabric, it came with a halter neckline and left her midriff partially bare, with triangular panels covering her chest and gathering into a scooped detailing at the waist.
The gown also had a deep backless design, and letting it shine, the supermodel opted for minimal glam, sleek updo, glowing skin, and a single fringe framing the left side of her face.
For jewelry, Ceretti opted for chunky gold bangles, rings, and shiny studs.
Image source: Amy Sussman
#16 Paloma Elsesser
Image source: Frazer Harrison
#17 Tara Dollinger
Tara Dollinger made a stunning appearance in a Schiaparelli Fall/Winter 2024 Couture gown.
The dress featured a striking blend of navy blue and skin-toned fabrics, combining delicate mesh with smooth velvet.
The mesh base was adorned with tiny star-shaped cutouts throughout, while navy velvet panels created unique cutout detailing that ran along the middle of the dress and cinched her waist beautifully.
The strapless sweetheart neckline was accentuated with a thin black fabric wrapped around her neck, featuring a single rose embellishment.
Dollinger completed her look with drop diamond earrings, a stack of matching bracelets, a chunky sparkly watch, and a curly high bun.
However, not everyone was impressed by the look and many users felt it didn’t suit her.
One wrote, “The dress is stunning but she makes it look so cheap. So interesting how styling and how someone carries the piece make such a difference.”
“Styling is all wrong but the gown is gorgeous,” expressed another.
Image source: Amy Sussman
#18 Alex Consani
Image source: Frazer Harrison
#19 Kaia Gerber
Image source: Gilbert Flores
#20 Stella Maxwell
Image source: Taylor Hill
#21 Kristen Wiig
Image source: Frazer Harrison
#22 Lorde
Image source: Amy Sussman
#23 Ryan Destiny
Image source: Amy Sussman
#24 Cynthia Bailey
Image source: Frazer Harrison
#25 Nadia Lee Cohen
Image source: Gilbert Flores
#26 Lynette Howell Taylor
Lynette Howell Taylor embraced a bright boho-chic aesthetic for the star-studded gala.
The British film producer wore a floral lace gown featuring full sleeves and a round neckline.
The bodice was adorned with a large floral motif at the center, while the skirt showcased vibrant red blooms, a roaring tiger, a blue bird, a sparkly silver star, and leafy accents.
Beaded embellishments added texture around the waist and sleeves, with red lace cuffs perfectly complementing the floral details.
Lynette completed her look with short white nails, a soft side-parted hairstyle with loose fringes framing her face, and minimal makeup for a natural finish.
Image source: Monica Schipper
#27 Kerry Washington
Image source: Amy Sussman
#28 Lizzy Greene
Lizzy Greene served one of her best and most experimental fashion moments in a unique Cult Gaia piece.
The sleeveless wine-red dress was crafted from leather, featuring a corset-style bodice paired with a flowy, floor-length skirt.
The bottom showcased unusual cutouts around the thigh and knee, tied together in several knots with the loose ends cascading down.
Since the dress itself commanded attention, Greene kept her nails bare, accessorized with a pair of bold ruby-red earrings, and wore her dark blonde hair side-parted and flowing down her back.
Keeping her makeup equally simple, the star posed confidently for the flashing cameras at the museum.
Image source: Amy Sussman
#29 Hannah Einbinder
Image source: Frazer Harrison
#30 Ashley Park
Image source: Frazer Harrison
#31 Zoey Deutch
Image source: Amy Sussman
#32 Dixie D’Amelio
Dixie D’Amelio brought major rocker-chic energy to the Los Angeles event in a daring custom Gucci creation.
The social media star wore a sheer black gown that left little to the imagination, with her long dark hair strategically covering her chest.
The edgy ensemble featured dramatic feathered sleeves and satin gray lace underwear.
Dixie completed the bold outfit with towering silver platform heels, brown nails, winged eyeliner, glossy lips, and sleek, straight brunette hair.
While her outfit seemed to be approved by social media users, the same couldn’t be said about her hair, which many believed to be extensions.
One user mocked, “Tell me you’re wearing extensions without telling me you’re wearing extensions.”
Image source: Frazer Harrison
#33 Adéla
Image source: Frazer Harrison
#34 Kim Petras
Image source: Amy Sussman
#35 Soo-Joo Park
Image source: Amy Sussman
Follow Us