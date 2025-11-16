172 Of The Best ’90s Kids Movies

You might remember our recent post on the best ‘80s kids’ movies, and now it is finally time for the movies from the decade that’s the most nostalgic by far. Oh yes, we’re about to drag you back to the time when you yourself were a kid, and life seemed like one big adventure movie where magical realism was something you believed in deeply. Enough with the teasing, though, and let us present you with our list of the best ‘90s kids’ movies ever. And if you aren’t feeling any nostalgia by now, you will soon.
We have no doubt that you’ve already seen the kids’ movies that are on top of our list, but why not revisit them or show them to your own kids? There’s The Lion King if you want to see them shedding tears, and there’s Jumanji if you think they are sleeping too well at night. Then there’s Matilda – probably the loveliest movie of all time, and there’s Mulan for an introduction to foreign cultures. All in all, these ‘90s kids’ movies are as diverse as the decade was itself, but they all bear that feel-good notion about them. We know that you’re not a kid anymore, but don’t we all deserve some cheerfulness in our lives?
Okay, so let’s check which family-friendly movies made it onto our list. Just a few scrolls down, you’ll meet our submissions and if you do not agree with our positioning, be sure to vote for the adorable movies that you think deserve it. Then, after you are done dispersing your votes, drop this article to anyone who’d love to share this sweet nostalgic feeling with you!
#1 The Lion King
Raise your hand if you’ve not shed a tear while watching the 1994 animated musical drama The Lion King as a kid. If you haven’t, then there’s probably something very, very wrong with you. In all seriousness, though, however many controversies follow this animated flick, it’s still one of the best Disney movies, hands down. From the catchy tunes in the background and the foreground to loveable and diverse characters, The Lion King has all the ingredients to make it a timeless classic.
#2 Home Alone
If there ever was a childhood staple movie, Home Alone is it. Call it distasteful for adult bashing or stretched-thin; Home Alone is a truly iconic film of the ’90s. To us die-hard fans, the gags are hilarious, the premise is unexpected (how is it possible to forget your own child?), and Macaulay Culkin is adorable beyond words.
#3 Aladdin
1992’s Aladdin, an animated musical fantasy comedy, made it into the pages of the history books not only because of its undeniable entertainment value but also by becoming the highest-grossing Disney movie of the time. Based on an Arabic folk tale of the same name from One Thousand And One Nights, the story brings us back to a time when genie inhabited lamps were a thing and when a street urchin could pretend to be a wealthy prince and marry the beautiful princess in the end. The story is thrilling, the characters are scene-stealing, the music is memorable, and the animation style is impeccable. What’s not to love about Aladdin!
#4 Mrs. Doubtfire
There are very few actors as widely beloved as the late Robin Williams. Every movie he starred in warmed audiences’ hearts and made them laugh, creating a wholesome movie-watching experience. Such is the case with Mrs. Doubtfire, too, a goofy, lighthearted movie that, in the end, touches you profoundly. And, you might not know this, but a sequel to Mrs. Doubtfire was under work. Sadly, the idea was dropped right after the untimely death of everyone’s favorite Williams.
#5 Toy Story
We think Toy Story is absolutely worthy of being on top of our list of the best ‘90s kids’ movies ever. Not only is it one of the most impactful animated movies, but it’s also probably the only film with a cast member that went on a real space mission. Well, okay, not really a cast member, but a figurine of Buzz Lightyear taken on a Space Shuttle mission STS-124 in 2008 that was used for experiments in zero-g. Still quite an impressive achievement, I might say!
#6 Jumanji
Jumanji is a 1995 fantasy adventure movie starring everyone’s favorite Robin Williams. And while you did already know that, you might not know that the Jumanji movie is based on a picture book of the same name by Chris Van Allsburg. If you need your memory refreshed, the story here centers around a board game that’s undoubtedly more thrilling than Monopoly. It’s a supernatural game that releases jungle-based hazards upon its player with each step they make. There’s havoc, there are chilling adventures, but everything ends well for our heroes in the end. The movie’s success later spawned a full-blown franchise, with plenty of films to follow up and one pretty creepy animated series.
#7 Beauty And The Beast
1991’s Beauty And The Beast, an animated musical romantic fantasy film, as with most Disney movies, is based on an existent fairy tale. In this case, it’s the one by Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont, who wrote this Stockholm syndrome exposé way back in 1756. However, if you do not wish to associate Beauty And The Beast with any syndromes, then let’s agree that the story is about a love that conquers all, one that doesn’t care about the beauty of the outside but rather the beauty within. And while it isn’t such a tear-jerker as The Lion King, Beauty And The Beast, however, is probably one of the most elegant and romantic Disney movies.
#8 Matilda
1996’s Matilda, a fantasy comedy film, is probably the loveliest, most heartwarming movie of the decade. Based on the book by the legendary writer Roald Dahl, it follows the story of a girl, Matilda, who’s a real genius and has just a slither of psychic powers. She’s misunderstood and mistreated by her parents, and the school’s principal is one tyrannic overlord. Thankfully, there’s also a teacher who loves Matilda, and the story, ultimately, ends in the most beautiful way. It’s a smart movie made very believable by great acting, a tight plot, and a pace that’s just right.
#9 Hocus Pocus
Is it really Halloween without revisiting this 1993 classic? We genuinely doubt so, and if you still haven’t seen Hocus Pocus, then you’ve missed the most important part of your childhood. There’s a comedic trio of villainous witches (Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, and Kathy Najimy) that should’ve been long dead but are resurrected by a teenager right on the brink of Halloween. It’s a cauldron of fun and a mixture of great acting that created a real cult classic to be revisited every spookiest night of the year.
#10 Mulan
1998’s Mulan is one of those rare Disney movies that were not based on an existent tale but rather employed an original script. To make it authentic, a number of artistic supervisors visited various places in China where they found their inspiration for the story of Mulan, a misfit tomboy ready to guard her family’s honor at whatever cost. The movie’s vibrant characters, impeccable voice acting, and the story itself made Mulan into a hugely successful feature that every ‘90s kid has watched and loved.
#11 Casper
I think we can all agree that 1995’s Casper was beyond adorable and entertaining, but wait until you hear its official genre description. It turns out that our beloved Casper is categorized as a supernatural dark fantasy comedy-drama film, and here we thought it was just your regular kids’ movie. So, yes, it is much darker than the cartoons of Casper The Friendly Ghost before it, talking about Casper’s tragic backstory, but we would still name it a perfectly kid-friendly movie for the whole family’s fun.
#12 Space Jam
Although we’ve seen plenty of films with sports stars trying to enter the world of acting, and many of them failing, 1996’s Space Jam is a rare exception to the rule. Here, we see THE Michael Jordan acting his heart out next to animated characters from the Looney Tunes universe, and it is so much fun! Jordan plays a fictionalized version of himself in Space Jam, and in this reality, he has to play a basketball game against earth-invading aliens. His team is Looney Tunes, and do they win? Sure, you must remember that!
#13 Hook
Hook is a 1991 fantasy swashbuckler (basically meaning ‘pirate’) adventure film by Steven Spielberg, starring Dustin Hoffman and Robin Williams. From Peter Pan’s most boring incarnation as an office worker to a welcome back to Neverland, this movie never ceases to deliver us adventure, thrilling misfortunes that our heroes have to overcome, and a moral that’s relatable to us all. Although the critics had some harsh words directed at the plot and the tone of the movie, it nevertheless became a cult classic that we just love to watch over and over again.
#14 The Sandlot
A coming-of-age sports comedy that’s so nostalgic it’ll make you cry-laugh? Yes, it’s The Sandlot in its full glory. As with most movies on our list, this comedy film found itself out of favor with the critics, but who are they to judge a comedy, right? And if one Sandlot just doesn’t cut it for you – there are two sequels to this 1993 gem.
#15 Toy Story 2
A sequel to the 1995 Toy Story, it opened to wild box office success, and just as its predecessor did, it gained a rare 100% rating on the website Rotten Tomatoes. But, if not for Galyn Susman, Toy Story 2 might’ve perished without us ever seeing it. See, in 1998, two years into making this animated film, one of the animators accidentally deleted all the material created up to date. But thanks to Galyn, who was working from home while taking care of her newborn baby, backup files were kept, and the production moved on.
#16 Home Alone 2: Lost In New York
Home Alone 2: Lost In New York is, of course, a sequel to the original and was released two years after (in 1992) the massive success of its predecessor. Here, we once again get to meet the McCallister family, gladly, Macaulay Culkin too, as they once again fail to keep the right count of their kids. This time it’s set in New York, which in its own right is a scary city, all the more if you’re young Kevin all lost and alone. And if this sequel may lack in originality, it makes up in abundant holiday cheer and Macaulay’s adorable acting.
#17 The Parent Trap
The Parent trap, an adaptation of Erich Kästner’s 1949 German novel Lottie and Lisa (Das doppelte Lottchen), stars Lindsay Lohan as both of the twins in her debut role. The twins, Hallie Parker and Annie James, are separated at birth but meet at a summer camp years later. Though immediately disliking each other, the girls figure out their family ties and come up with a plan to get their parents back together. Their plan is not without mischief and roadblocks, but it’s all the more fun for us, the viewers!
#18 The Addams Family
#19 Babe
#20 A Goofy Movie
1995’s A Goofy Movie star is none other than Goofy himself. And with Goofy as the main man, you just know that the adventures about to unfold will be kooky, wacky, and loads of fun! The movie centers around Goofy and his son Max who’s now in high school. Since Goofy is a good dad wishing to strengthen the father-and-son relationship, he takes Max for a bonding session. It turns out it’s a fishing trip he had in mind and one that’s very misguided yet hilariously fun for us to watch.
#21 The Little Rascals
The Little Rascals, a 1994 family comedy film, centers around the adventures of a group of neighborhood kids. And you know what the best part of watching such a movie as a kid is? It’s imagining that you could also enter this kind of mischievous adventure, and you could also have this kind of hilarious friends. If not in real life, then at least while watching this highly entertaining movie. And if you were to watch it now, be ready to feel a surge of nostalgia for your own salad days.
#22 Free Willy
#23 Kindergarten Cop
#24 101 Dalmatians
#25 The Mighty Ducks
The Mighty Ducks is a 1992 sports comedy-drama movie about a youth hockey team and their (mis)adventures on the road to becoming champions. Although its plot is quite predictable, that isn’t necessarily a bad thing since you know that there won’t be any shocking plot twists, and you will be left with a general feel-good mood after watching it. It’s perfectly fine as family entertainment and even better if you or your kids are crazy about hockey. Oh, and fun fact – one year after the movie’s release, Disney formed its own NHL hockey team called The Mighty Ducks of Anaheim.
#26 Dennis The Menace
#27 My Girl
#28 A Bug’s Life
#29 Angels In The Outfield
#30 The Nightmare Before Christmas
#31 Honey, I Shrunk The Kids
#32 Jurassic Park
#33 Cool Runnings
#34 The Iron Giant
#35 The Secret Garden
#36 Men In Black
#37 Pocahontas
#38 Anastasia
#39 Edward Scissorhands
#40 The Indian In The Cupboard
#41 The Witches
#42 Ferngully: The Last Rainforest
#43 Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey
#44 Hercules
#45 The Muppet Christmas Carol
#46 The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
#47 Tarzan
#48 Fly Away Home
#49 The Swan Princess
#50 Stuart Little
#51 Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
#52 The Mask
#53 Three Men And A Little Lady
#54 We’re Back! A Dinosaur’s Story
#55 Fantasia 2000
#56 Jack
#57 Liar Liar
#58 Muppet Treasure Island
#59 Princess Mononoke
#60 Dr. Dolittle
#61 The Rugrats Movie
#62 Inspector Gadget
#63 The Hunchback Of Notre Dame
#64 James And The Giant Peach
#65 Antz
#66 A Little Princess
#67 Baby’s Day Out
#68 Mousehunt
#69 Pokémon: The First Movie – Mewtwo Strikes Back
#70 Dumb And Dumber
#71 Beethoven
#72 Blank Check
#73 George Of The Jungle
#74 The Prince Of Egypt
#75 Balto
#76 Richie Rich
#77 The Borrowers
#78 The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter
#79 3 Ninjas
#80 Ever After
#81 It Takes Two
#82 Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home
#83 Whisper Of The Heart
#84 Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie
#85 Muppets From Space
#86 Flubber
#87 Rookie Of The Year
#88 Honey, I Blew Up The Kid
#89 Heavy Weights
#90 The Pagemaster
#91 The Brave Little Toaster Goes To Mars
#92 Smart House
#93 Kazaam
#94 Coneheads
#95 The Flintstones
#96 Bean
#97 Back To The Future Part III
#98 Little Women
#99 An American Tail: Fievel Goes West
#100 Good Burger
#101 Jungle 2 Jungle
#102 Air Bud
#103 Harriet The Spy
#104 Halloweentown
#105 Thumbelina
#106 The Next Karate Kid
#107 Madeline
#108 Newsies
#109 Babar: King Of The Elephants
#110 First Kid
#111 Ernest Goes To Camp
#112 Curly Sue
#113 Sabrina The Teenage Witch
#114 Lassie
#115 The Santa Clause
#116 Now And Then
#117 Mighty Joe Young
#118 Tom And Huck
#119 Sidekicks
#120 Problem Child
#121 Little Giants
#122 Small Soldiers
#123 Jingle All The Way
#124 My Girl 2
#125 The Baby-Sitters Club
#126 Zenon: Girl Of The 21st Century
#127 Man Of The House
#128 Camp Nowhere
#129 Captain Ron
#130 Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride
#131 Fairytale: A True Story
#132 Ghost Dad
#133 Doug’s 1st Movie
#134 Life With Mikey
#135 Bicentennial Man
#136 Toys
#137 Big Daddy
#138 Tom And Jerry: The Movie
#139 Miracle On 34th Street
#140 Flipper
#141 The Adventures Of Huck Finn
#142 The Cure
#143 The Adventures Of Pinocchio
#144 North
#145 The Return Of Jafar
#146 Alvin And The Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein
#147 The Big Green
#148 Passport To Paris
#149 Paulie
#150 Surf Ninjas
#151 Brink!
#152 The Thirteenth Year
#153 Don’t Look Under The Bed
#154 Monkey Trouble
#155 Jack Frost
#156 Andre
#157 Cop & ½
#158 Billboard Dad
#159 Rudy
#160 Empire Records
#161 Radio Flyer
#162 A Simple Wish
#163 Rainbow
#164 Soccer Dog: The Movie
#165 All I Want For Christmas
#166 Star Kid
#167 Fluke
#168 Rent-A-Kid
#169 Josh And S.A.M.
#170 My Summer Story
#171 Loch Ness
#172 Rocketman
