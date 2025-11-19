The ’70s Greatest Hits: 115 Songs That Changed Music Forever

Dust off those platform shoes and fire up that disco ball, because we’re about to boogie through the most iconic decade in music history! The 1970s weren’t just about bell-bottoms and lava lamps – this was the era that gave us everything from face-melting guitar solos to consciousness-expanding reggae rhythms, from glam rock glamour to punk rock rebellion.
Whether you’re a die-hard Queen fan who knows every operatic note, or you’re discovering these gems through your parents’ vinyl collection, these 115 legendary tracks still hit different today. From ABBA’s dance floor fillers to Led Zeppelin’s epic rock anthems, from peaceful protest songs to disco infernos – these tunes aren’t just songs, they’re cultural touchstones that somehow sound even better with age. So crank up the volume and get ready to discover (or rediscover) why your Spotify playlist is still dominated by this golden age of music.
#1 “Bohemian Rhapsody” By Queen
Image source: Queen Official
#2 “Highway To Hell” By AC/Dc
Image source: AC/DC
#3 “Barracuda” By Heart
Image source: Heart
#4 “Let It Be” By The Beatles
Image source: The Beatles
#5 “Hotel California” By Eagles
Image source: Eagles
#6 “Smoke On The Water” By Deep Purple
Image source: Deep Purple Official
#7 “American Pie” By Don Mclean
Image source: Don McLean
#8 “Lean On Me” By Bill Withers
Image source: Bill Withers
#9 “Stairway To Heaven” By LED Zeppelin
Image source: Led Zeppelin
#10 “Jolene” By Dolly Parton
Image source: Dolly Parton
#11 “Rocket Man” By Elton John
Image source: Elton John
#12 “Ain’t No Sunshine” By Bill Withers
Image source: Bill Withers
#13 “Take Me Home, Country Roads” By John Denver
Image source: John Denver
#14 “Play That Funky Music” By Wild Cherry
Image source: WildCherryVEVO
#15 “Killing Me Softly With His Song” By Roberta Flack
Image source: RHINO
#16 “Bridge Over Troubled Water” By Simon & Garfunkel
Image source: Simon & Garfunkel
#17 “If You Could Read My Mind” By Gordon Lightfoot
Image source: Gordon Lightfoot
#18 “A Horse With No Name” By America
Image source: RHINO
#19 “Cat’s In The Cradle” By Harry Chapin
Image source: Harry Chapin – Topic
#20 “Father And Son” By Cat Stevens
Image source: Yusuf / Cat Stevens
#21 “More Than A Feeling” By Boston
Image source: Boston
#22 “Stayin’ Alive” By Bee Gees
Image source: beegees
#23 “Dancing Queen” By Abba
Image source: ABBA
#24 “Dreams” By Fleetwood Mac
Image source: Fleetwood Mac
#25 “One Love/People Get Ready” By Bob Marley
Image source: Bob Marley
#26 “Sultans Of Swing” By Dire Straits
Image source: Dire Straits
#27 “Roxanne” By The Police
Image source: The Police
#28 “Baker Street” By Gerry Rafferty
Image source: Gerry Rafferty
#29 “Piano Man” By Billy Joel
Image source: Billy Joel
#30 “Dream On” By Aerosmith
Image source: Aerosmith
#31 “Time” By Pink Floyd
Image source: Pink Floyd
#32 “Superstition” By Stevie Wonder
Image source: Stevie Wonder
#33 “Imagine” By John Lennon
Image source: johnlennon
#34 “War Pigs” By Black Sabbath
Image source: Black Sabbath
#35 “Ymca” By Village People
Image source: Village People
#36 “Heart Of Glass” By Blondie
Image source: BlondieMusicOfficial
#37 “Band On The Run” By Wings
Image source: PAUL McCARTNEY
#38 “Video Killed The Radio Star” By Buggles
Image source: TheBugglesVEVO
#39 “What A Fool Believes” By The Doobie Brothers
Image source: The Doobie Brothers
#40 “You’re So Vain” By Carly Simon
Image source: Carly Simon
#41 “Midnight Train To Georgia” By Gladys Knight And The Pips
Image source: Gladys Knight
#42 “I Will Survive” By Gloria Gaynor
Image source: Gloria Gaynor
#43 “What’s Going On” By Marvin Gaye
Image source: Marvin Gaye
#44 “Rhinestone Cowboy” By Glen Campbell
Image source: Glen Campbell
#45 “London Calling” By The Clash
Image source: The Clash
#46 “The Logical Song” By Supertramp
Image source: Supertramp – Topic
#47 “I’m Not In Love” By 10cc
Image source: 10ccVEVO
#48 “Fire And Rain” By James Taylor
Image source: James Taylor
#49 “Wuthering Heights” By Kate Bush
Image source: KateBushMusic
#50 “Without You” By Harry Nilsson
Image source: Harry Nilsson
#51 “It’s Too Late” By Carole King
Image source: Carole King
#52 “My Sharona” By The Knack
Image source: TheKnackVEVO
#53 “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper” By Blue Oyster Cult
Image source: BLUE OYSTER CULT
#54 “Freebird” By Lynyrd Skynyrd
Image source: Lynyrd Skynyrd
#55 “Sweet Caroline” By Neil Diamond
Image source: Neil Diamond
#56 “Maggie May” By Rod Stewart
Image source: Rod Stewart
#57 “If You Leave Me Now” By Chicago
Image source: Chicago Band
#58 “Baba O’reilly” By The Who
Image source: TheWho
#59 “Born To Run” By Bruce Springsteen
Image source: Bruce Springsteen
#60 “Don’t Stop Til You Get Enough” By Michael Jackson
Image source: Michael Jackson
#61 “Let’s Stay Together” By Al Green
Image source: Al Green
#62 “Sylvia’s Mother” By Dr. Hook
Image source: Ronja´s Dr Hook Channel
#63 “Oliver’s Army” By Elvis Costello
Image source: Elvis Costello
#64 “Cars” By Gary Numan
Image source: Official Gary Numan
#65 “Annie’s Song” By John Denver
Image source: John Denver
#66 “Life On Mars?” By David Bowie
Image source: David Bowie
#67 “Joy To The World” By Three Dog Night
Image source: Three Dog Night
#68 “September” By Earth Wind & Fire
Image source: Earth Wind & Fire
#69 “Starman” By David Bowie
Image source: David Bowie
#70 “Sweet Emotion” By Aerosmith
Image source: Aerosmith
#71 “Papa Was A Rollin’ Stone” By The Temptations
Image source: The Temptations
#72 “Hopelessly Devoted To You” By Olivia Newton-John
Image source: Olivia Newton-John
#73 “I Feel Love” By Donna Summer
Image source: Donna Summer
#74 “All Right Now” By Free
Image source: Free Band
#75 “Summer Breeze” By The Isley Brothers
Image source: The Isley Brothers
#76 “Layla” By Derek And The Dominos
Image source: Derek & The Dominos – Topic
#77 “Make It With You” By Bread
Image source: Bread – Topic
#78 “Ballroom Blitz” By Sweet
Image source: Official Sweet Channel
#79 “Blitzkrieg Bop” By Ramones
Image source: The Ramones
#80 “Pink Moon” By Nick Drake
Image source: Nick Drake
#81 “Dance Away” By Roxy Music
Image source: Roxy Music
#82 “Easy” By Commodores
Image source: The Commodores
#83 “Superstar” By Carpenters
Image source: Carpenters
#84 “20th Century Boy” By T. Rex
Image source: T. Rex
#85 “Lust For Life” By Iggy Pop
Image source: Iggy Pop Official
#86 “Gloria” By Patti Smith
Image source: Patti Smith
#87 “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head” By B.j. Thomas
Image source: TheBJThomas
#88 “Lay Down Sally” By Eric Clapton
Image source: Eric Clapton
#89 “Baby Come Back” By Player
Image source: Player – Topic
#90 “What You Wont Do For Love” By Bobby Caldwell
Image source: Bobby Caldwell – Topic
#91 “Jungle Boogie” By Kool & The Gang
Image source: KoolandthegangShow
#92 “Tangled Up In Blue” By Bob Dylan
Image source: Bob Dylan
#93 “Mr Blue Sky” By Elo
Image source: ELO
#94 “Make Me Smile (Come Up And See Me)” By Steve Harley & Cockney Rebel
Image source: Steve Harley & Cockney Rebel – Topic
#95 “Let Your Love Flow” By The Bellamy Brothers
Image source: BellamyBrothers
#96 “Coz I Luv You” By Slade
Image source: Slade Official
#97 “A Case Of You” By Joni Mitchell
Image source: Joni Mitchell
#98 “Move On Up” By Curtis Mayfield
Image source: Curtis Mayfield
#99 “On The Beach” By Neil Young
Image source: neilyoungchannel
#100 “I Think I Love You” By The Partridge Family
Image source: PartridgeFamilyVEVO
#101 “Love Train” By The O’jays
Image source: The O'Jays
#102 “I Wanna Be Your Lover” By Prince
Image source: Prince
#103 “You’re The First, The Last, My Everything” By Barry White
Image source: Barry White
#104 “Good Times” By Chic
Image source: Nile Rodgers & CHIC
#105 “Trans Europe Express” By Kraftwerk
Image source: The Kraftwerk Database
#106 “Thirteen” By Big Star
Image source: Big Star
#107 “Boogie Oogie Oogie” By A Taste Of Honey
Image source: A Taste of Honey – Topic
#108 “Marquee Moon” By Television
Image source: Television – Topic
#109 “Transmission” By Joy Division
Image source: Joy Division
#110 “Sweet Jane” By The Velvet Underground
Image source: The Velvet Underground
#111 “The Revolution Will Not Be Televised” By Gil Scott-Heron
Image source: Ace Records
#112 “I Just Want To Be Your Everything” By Andy Gibb
Image source: Andy Gibb – Topic
#113 “I’ll Be There” By The Jackson 5
Image source: Classic Motown
#114 “Crazy Horses” By The Osmonds
Image source: TheOsmondsMusic
#115 “Dream Baby Dream” By Suicide
Image source: Suicide Band Official
