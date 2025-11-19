The ’70s Greatest Hits: 115 Songs That Changed Music Forever

by

Dust off those platform shoes and fire up that disco ball, because we’re about to boogie through the most iconic decade in music history! The 1970s weren’t just about bell-bottoms and lava lamps – this was the era that gave us everything from face-melting guitar solos to consciousness-expanding reggae rhythms, from glam rock glamour to punk rock rebellion.

Whether you’re a die-hard Queen fan who knows every operatic note, or you’re discovering these gems through your parents’ vinyl collection, these 115 legendary tracks still hit different today. From ABBA’s dance floor fillers to Led Zeppelin’s epic rock anthems, from peaceful protest songs to disco infernos – these tunes aren’t just songs, they’re cultural touchstones that somehow sound even better with age. So crank up the volume and get ready to discover (or rediscover) why your Spotify playlist is still dominated by this golden age of music.

#1 “Bohemian Rhapsody” By Queen

Image source: Queen Official

#2 “Highway To Hell” By AC/Dc

Image source: AC/DC

#3 “Barracuda” By Heart

Image source: Heart

#4 “Let It Be” By The Beatles

Image source: The Beatles

#5 “Hotel California” By Eagles

Image source: Eagles

#6 “Smoke On The Water” By Deep Purple

Image source: Deep Purple Official

#7 “American Pie” By Don Mclean

Image source: Don McLean

#8 “Lean On Me” By Bill Withers

Image source: Bill Withers

#9 “Stairway To Heaven” By LED Zeppelin

Image source: Led Zeppelin

#10 “Jolene” By Dolly Parton

Image source: Dolly Parton

#11 “Rocket Man” By Elton John

Image source: Elton John

#12 “Ain’t No Sunshine” By Bill Withers

Image source: Bill Withers

#13 “Take Me Home, Country Roads” By John Denver

Image source: John Denver

#14 “Play That Funky Music” By Wild Cherry

Image source: WildCherryVEVO

#15 “Killing Me Softly With His Song” By Roberta Flack

Image source: RHINO

#16 “Bridge Over Troubled Water” By Simon & Garfunkel

Image source: Simon & Garfunkel

#17 “If You Could Read My Mind” By Gordon Lightfoot

Image source: Gordon Lightfoot

#18 “A Horse With No Name” By America

Image source: RHINO

#19 “Cat’s In The Cradle” By Harry Chapin

Image source: Harry Chapin – Topic

#20 “Father And Son” By Cat Stevens

Image source: Yusuf / Cat Stevens

#21 “More Than A Feeling” By Boston

Image source: Boston

#22 “Stayin’ Alive” By Bee Gees

Image source: beegees

#23 “Dancing Queen” By Abba

Image source: ABBA

#24 “Dreams” By Fleetwood Mac

Image source: Fleetwood Mac

#25 “One Love/People Get Ready” By Bob Marley

Image source: Bob Marley

#26 “Sultans Of Swing” By Dire Straits

Image source: Dire Straits

#27 “Roxanne” By The Police

Image source: The Police

#28 “Baker Street” By Gerry Rafferty

Image source: Gerry Rafferty

#29 “Piano Man” By Billy Joel

Image source: Billy Joel

#30 “Dream On” By Aerosmith

Image source: Aerosmith

#31 “Time” By Pink Floyd

Image source: Pink Floyd

#32 “Superstition” By Stevie Wonder

Image source: Stevie Wonder

#33 “Imagine” By John Lennon

Image source: johnlennon

#34 “War Pigs” By Black Sabbath

Image source: Black Sabbath

#35 “Ymca” By Village People

Image source: Village People

#36 “Heart Of Glass” By Blondie

Image source: BlondieMusicOfficial

#37 “Band On The Run” By Wings

Image source: PAUL McCARTNEY

#38 “Video Killed The Radio Star” By Buggles

Image source: TheBugglesVEVO

#39 “What A Fool Believes” By The Doobie Brothers

Image source: The Doobie Brothers

#40 “You’re So Vain” By Carly Simon

Image source: Carly Simon

#41 “Midnight Train To Georgia” By Gladys Knight And The Pips

Image source: Gladys Knight

#42 “I Will Survive” By Gloria Gaynor

Image source: Gloria Gaynor

#43 “What’s Going On” By Marvin Gaye

Image source: Marvin Gaye

#44 “Rhinestone Cowboy” By Glen Campbell

Image source: Glen Campbell

#45 “London Calling” By The Clash

Image source: The Clash

#46 “The Logical Song” By Supertramp

Image source: Supertramp – Topic

#47 “I’m Not In Love” By 10cc

Image source: 10ccVEVO

#48 “Fire And Rain” By James Taylor

Image source: James Taylor

#49 “Wuthering Heights” By Kate Bush

Image source: KateBushMusic

#50 “Without You” By Harry Nilsson

Image source: Harry Nilsson

#51 “It’s Too Late” By Carole King

Image source: Carole King

#52 “My Sharona” By The Knack

Image source: TheKnackVEVO

#53 “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper” By Blue Oyster Cult

Image source: BLUE OYSTER CULT

#54 “Freebird” By Lynyrd Skynyrd

Image source: Lynyrd Skynyrd

#55 “Sweet Caroline” By Neil Diamond

Image source: Neil Diamond

#56 “Maggie May” By Rod Stewart

Image source: Rod Stewart

#57 “If You Leave Me Now” By Chicago

Image source: Chicago Band

#58 “Baba O’reilly” By The Who

Image source: TheWho

#59 “Born To Run” By Bruce Springsteen

Image source: Bruce Springsteen

#60 “Don’t Stop Til You Get Enough” By Michael Jackson

Image source: Michael Jackson

#61 “Let’s Stay Together” By Al Green

Image source: Al Green

#62 “Sylvia’s Mother” By Dr. Hook

Image source: Ronja´s Dr Hook Channel

#63 “Oliver’s Army” By Elvis Costello

Image source: Elvis Costello

#64 “Cars” By Gary Numan

Image source: Official Gary Numan

#65 “Annie’s Song” By John Denver

Image source: John Denver

#66 “Life On Mars?” By David Bowie

Image source: David Bowie

#67 “Joy To The World” By Three Dog Night

Image source: Three Dog Night

#68 “September” By Earth Wind & Fire

Image source: Earth Wind & Fire

#69 “Starman” By David Bowie

Image source: David Bowie

#70 “Sweet Emotion” By Aerosmith

Image source: Aerosmith

#71 “Papa Was A Rollin’ Stone” By The Temptations

Image source: The Temptations

#72 “Hopelessly Devoted To You” By Olivia Newton-John

Image source: Olivia Newton-John

#73 “I Feel Love” By Donna Summer

Image source: Donna Summer

#74 “All Right Now” By Free

Image source: Free Band

#75 “Summer Breeze” By The Isley Brothers

Image source: The Isley Brothers

#76 “Layla” By Derek And The Dominos

Image source: Derek & The Dominos – Topic

#77 “Make It With You” By Bread

Image source: Bread – Topic

#78 “Ballroom Blitz” By Sweet

Image source: Official Sweet Channel

#79 “Blitzkrieg Bop” By Ramones

Image source: The Ramones

#80 “Pink Moon” By Nick Drake

Image source: Nick Drake

#81 “Dance Away” By Roxy Music

Image source: Roxy Music

#82 “Easy” By Commodores

Image source: The Commodores

#83 “Superstar” By Carpenters

Image source: Carpenters

#84 “20th Century Boy” By T. Rex

Image source: T. Rex

#85 “Lust For Life” By Iggy Pop

Image source: Iggy Pop Official

#86 “Gloria” By Patti Smith

Image source: Patti Smith

#87 “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head” By B.j. Thomas

Image source: TheBJThomas

#88 “Lay Down Sally” By Eric Clapton

Image source: Eric Clapton

#89 “Baby Come Back” By Player

Image source: Player – Topic

#90 “What You Wont Do For Love” By Bobby Caldwell

Image source: Bobby Caldwell – Topic

#91 “Jungle Boogie” By Kool & The Gang

Image source:  KoolandthegangShow

#92 “Tangled Up In Blue” By Bob Dylan

Image source: Bob Dylan

#93 “Mr Blue Sky” By Elo

Image source: ELO

#94 “Make Me Smile (Come Up And See Me)” By Steve Harley & Cockney Rebel

Image source: Steve Harley & Cockney Rebel – Topic

#95 “Let Your Love Flow” By The Bellamy Brothers

Image source: BellamyBrothers

#96 “Coz I Luv You” By Slade

Image source: Slade Official

#97 “A Case Of You” By Joni Mitchell

Image source: Joni Mitchell

#98 “Move On Up” By Curtis Mayfield

Image source: Curtis Mayfield

#99 “On The Beach” By Neil Young

Image source: neilyoungchannel

#100 “I Think I Love You” By The Partridge Family

Image source: PartridgeFamilyVEVO

#101 “Love Train” By The O’jays

Image source: The O'Jays

#102 “I Wanna Be Your Lover” By Prince

Image source: Prince

#103 “You’re The First, The Last, My Everything” By Barry White

Image source: Barry White

#104 “Good Times” By Chic

Image source: Nile Rodgers & CHIC

#105 “Trans Europe Express” By Kraftwerk

Image source: The Kraftwerk Database

#106 “Thirteen” By Big Star

Image source: Big Star

#107 “Boogie Oogie Oogie” By A Taste Of Honey

Image source: A Taste of Honey – Topic

#108 “Marquee Moon” By Television

Image source: Television – Topic

#109 “Transmission” By Joy Division

Image source: Joy Division

#110 “Sweet Jane” By The Velvet Underground

Image source: The Velvet Underground

#111 “The Revolution Will Not Be Televised” By Gil Scott-Heron

Image source: Ace Records

#112 “I Just Want To Be Your Everything” By Andy Gibb

Image source: Andy Gibb – Topic

#113 “I’ll Be There” By The Jackson 5

Image source: Classic Motown

#114 “Crazy Horses” By The Osmonds

Image source: TheOsmondsMusic

#115 “Dream Baby Dream” By Suicide

Image source: Suicide Band Official

