“Using His Body For Promo”: Singer Benson Boone Leaves Concert In A Speedo, Sparks Outrage

Benson Boone caused a stir after leaving his Cincinnati performance on September 30, 2024, wearing nothing but an American flag speedo, cowboy boots, sunglasses, and a backpack, much to the delight of his fans and the annoyance of his detractors.
The artist, who dominated the Billboard Hot 100 this year with his song Beautiful Things peaking at No. 2, performed at the ICON Festival Stage as part of his Fireworks & Rollerblades World Tour, which kicked off last week on September 24.
The young star casually strolled away from the venue as fangirls screamed and recorded on their phones, with the moment going viral on X, drawing mixed reactions. While some fans celebrated the “stunt,” others were less impressed and felt that the artist was using his body to gain the media’s attention.
“Every time i see an update on him he’s using his body for a promo,” wrote one fan.
Benson Boone left fans thirsty and surprised after he left his Cincinnati show in nothing but boots and a speedo with the American flag
Image credits: Mike Coppola / Getty
Boone’s career has been steadily on the rise since he burst onto the scene with his hit Ghost Town in 2021.
Born in Monroe, Washington, in 2022, Boone’s journey to fame started on TikTok, where his singing videos got him a significant following. His viral success caught the attention of major industry players.
Image credits: PopCrave
He followed up this momentum with an audition for American Idol, but chose to leave the competition early out of fear of not being ready enough.
He turned his attention to perfecting his craft, which was the right decision as it led to the creation of his breakout single and subsequent album Fireworks & Rollerblades. Released in April 2024, it featured a mix of emotional ballads and pop songs that showcase Boone’s ability to melt his listeners’ hearts.
The stunt comes as part of his first world tour, a major step in his journey to becoming an all-American music star
Image credits: PopCrave
Boone’s Fireworks & Rollerblades World Tour is currently in full swing, with scheduled performances in North America, the UK, Australia, Europe, and New Zealand.
After his performance in Cincinnati, the artist is going to perform in Durant, Oklahoma, before heading to major cities overseas like London, Paris, and Sydney. The tour is set to last until January 2025, giving fans across the globe a chance to see their idol live on stage.
For his loyal fanbase, who have been following him since he was just a TikToker, watching him grow as an artist has been a thrilling experience. Not only is the artist talented, but he also embodies an aesthetic and masculine look that’s both classic and modern, with messy curls and a signature mustache.
The singer went from simple TikTok videos to opening for Taylor Swift in a matter of a couple of years. Despite this, his original account is still active
Image credits: PopCrave
Boone’s rising popularity has earned him the right to open for none other than Taylor Swift during her Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium in June 2024.
The moment was considered “career-defining” by fans and analysts alike, who believe Boone is set to “inherit” Swift’s audience of mostly teenage girls due to his appeal as a heartthrob and all-American music icon.
His TikTok following continues to grow to this day, boasting more than 7.2 million followers at the time of writing. He posts regular videos of his life on tour and wholesome moments with his girlfriend, influencer Maggie Thurmon, who has a big fanbase of her own with more than 5 million followers on the same platform.
The couple made a stunning debut at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards in September, where they shared a kiss for the cameras, confirming their relationship.
While some netizens considered his “speedo” walk to be nothing more than a desperate publicity stunt, most were delighted to see the icon’s body on display
Image credits: luimacronne
“In the kitchen, in the bedroom, on the train, in the car, in the woods, in a McDonalds, in a skatepark,” joked one user, mentioning all the places where she would have intimate encounters with the artist.
“That’s almost what i look like except with 50 extra pounds of pure fat around the stomach region,” another laughed.
“He is serving male American rock icon. I’m liking it. After the VMA performance he has grown so much. I see a rockstar,” wrote one of his fans.
“Well, Benson Boone sure knows how to make an exit! Talk about leaving the crowd with something to remember!”
“That’s wild!” The young singer’s fans continued to gush over his physique, while others wondered what the point of the stunt was
Image credits: eyeamwema
Image credits: richrayefe
Image credits: amanarora_0x
Image credits: Omitomilola
Image credits: 0xLemuel
Image credits: 6ixtanked
Image credits: Pirate_Angel_
Image credits: nathaliemayy
Image credits: vashi1999
Image credits: replor89
Image credits: Iittlestory
Image credits: jps_aririah
Image credits: BRTXCX
Follow Us