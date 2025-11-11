Woman’s Facebook Post Perfectly Sums Up The Joy Childfree Life

The Motherhood Challenge on Facebook “challenges” mothers to post photos that make them feel proud to be a mother, and to tag other women they think are great mothers. However, not all women are thrilled by what some see as another attempt to put pressure on women to “be” a certain way. That’s why 32-year-old English comedian Ellie Taylor, who has no kids, replied with pictures of her napping with a wine bottle when she found herself tagged in this “challenge.”
“Non-Motherhood Challenge: I was nominated by myself to post five pictures that make me happy to be a non-mother,” Taylor wrote on Facebook, adding, “Such special memories.” What are your thoughts on the challenge?
More info: Facebook
“Non-Motherhood Challenge: I was nominated by myself to post five pictures that make me happy to be a non-mother”
Follow Us