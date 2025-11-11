Woman’s Facebook Post Perfectly Sums Up The Joy Childfree Life

by

The Motherhood Challenge on Facebook “challenges” mothers to post photos that make them feel proud to be a mother, and to tag other women they think are great mothers. However, not all women are thrilled by what some see as another attempt to put pressure on women to “be” a certain way. That’s why 32-year-old English comedian Ellie Taylor, who has no kids, replied with pictures of her napping with a wine bottle when she found herself tagged in this “challenge.”

“Non-Motherhood Challenge: I was nominated by myself to post five pictures that make me happy to be a non-mother,” Taylor wrote on Facebook, adding, “Such special memories.” What are your thoughts on the challenge?

More info: Facebook

“Non-Motherhood Challenge: I was nominated by myself to post five pictures that make me happy to be a non-mother”

Woman&#8217;s Facebook Post Perfectly Sums Up The Joy Childfree Life
Woman&#8217;s Facebook Post Perfectly Sums Up The Joy Childfree Life
Woman&#8217;s Facebook Post Perfectly Sums Up The Joy Childfree Life

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Is The Freaks And Geeks Pilot Worth Watching Over 20 Years Later?
3 min read
Jun, 18, 2022
Why Preacher’s Herr Starr Deserves A Spin-Off
3 min read
Apr, 8, 2022
Lifespans Of The Animal Kingdom
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Joey Tribbiani’s Most Serious Relationships On “Friends”
3 min read
Mar, 11, 2022
How General Hospital is Addressing COVID-19
3 min read
Jan, 21, 2021
Children’s Drawings Turned Into Jewelry To Create Timeless Memories
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.