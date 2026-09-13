Ben Savage: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Ben Savage
September 13, 1980
Chicago, Illinois, US
46 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Ben Savage?
Ben Savage is an American actor known for his earnest portrayals and endearing screen presence. He has charmed audiences for decades with his relatable characters.
He rose to prominence as Cory Matthews on the ABC sitcom Boy Meets World, a role that defined 1990s teen television. The show became a cultural touchstone, resonating deeply with young viewers.
Early Life and Education
Savage grew up in Chicago, Illinois, within a family deeply immersed in entertainment. His parents, Lewis and Joanne, nurtured creativity alongside his elder siblings, Fred and Kala.
He later attended Stanford University, graduating in 2004 with a Political Science degree. During his studies, Savage interned for US Senator Arlen Specter, gaining valuable public service experience.
Notable Relationships
Ben Savage generally keeps his personal life private, but he was publicly linked to Tessa Angermeier in recent years. They reportedly began dating in 2018, leading to their engagement and subsequent marriage.
Savage married Tessa Angermeier in February 2023. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, in late November 2025, marking an exciting new family chapter.
Career Highlights
Ben Savage gained widespread recognition for his starring role in Boy Meets World.
As Cory Matthews from 1993 to 2000, he became a fixture in 1990s television, and the sitcom achieved immense popularity.
He later reprised his iconic role for the Disney Channel sequel Girl Meets World.
Airing from 2014 to 2017, Savage also directed ten episodes of the spin-off, showcasing his versatility behind the camera.
Signature Quote
“If you always have a crutch, you don’t learn anything.”
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