50 Funny And Painfully True Memes That Anyone Who’s “30 And Tired” Might Understand Perfectly (New Pics)

In an interview with Vogue, Emma Watson said she has made the decision to “self-partner” herself in her thirties. Indeed, after entering this decade, you stop obsessing about what friends, neighbors, colleagues, and relatives might think of you and start picking and choosing who you hang out with and what for, preserving your energy and time for yourself because, let’s face it, accumulating responsibilities is exhausting.
Nothing illustrates this period of life more vividly than the Instagram account ’30 And Tired.’ Whether you aren’t yet part of the club, already belong to it, or have moved on to other ones, scrolling through its hilariously honest memes should help you get a better understanding of this hectic era.
#1 Speaking Of
#2 Don’t Say These Things To Me
#3 Not My Bag, Not My Problem
#4 I Regret Nothing
#5 We’re All Pretty Cool Tho
#6 Just Gonna Set It To Delicate And Hope For The Best
#7 So Long Money. I Hardly Knew Ye
#8 This Post Is Brought To You By My Wife
#9 Do Try To Keep Up
#10 Being In Bed At 8pm Sounds Glorious
#11 Ah Yes…. That’s The Good Stuff
#12 If I Hear A Song I Can’t Remember Might As Well Make It A Good 2-3 Hours
#13 Oh Look It’s 11pm, Time For Bed
#14 Rise And Take It Easy While I Complete All My Tasks In A Timely Fashion
#15 My Precious
#16 It’s Friday Friends
#17 I Still Expect An Invite Though
#18 Hello Old Friend
#19 How Dare Y… What The Fu… Imma Need A Minute
#20 That’s The Good Stuff
#21 Bro When Have I Ever Needed The Ingredients For A Remoulade?
#22 I Had My Realization That I’m Old When I Looked At A Pair Of Dr. Scholls Shoes And Thought “Damn Those Look Comfy As Hell”
#23 Oh Shit My Exam! Wait.. I’m 33.. I Haven’t Been In School For Over 10 Years
#24 Shhhhshshsh! Do You Hear That??
#25 Go Ahead. Read. What. It. Says
#26 I Don’t Have A Problem. You Have A Problem
#27 This Is My Personality Trait
#28 What’s Your Late Night Snack Of Choice? I’ve Been On A Mini Kitkat “Unwrapped” Bender For A Week And A Half With No End In Sight
#29 Don’t Forget To Drink Water Today
#30 Sh*t I’m In My Thirties And I’d Still Do This Over Being On My Phone
#31 I Remember When Movie Tickets Were $4.25
#32 First Question. How Good Are You With Directions By Landmarks?
#33 Pizza And I Just Have A Longer History
#34 She Is Coming
#35 Carnival Avocado Sounds Like Something Super Questionable But I’m Gonna Eat It Anyways
#36 Gives Us The Foods
#37 Why Didn’t I Think Of That?
#38 Me Staying Out Past 9
#39 And Instead Of Infinity Stones, She Collected Pig Tails
#40 *snaps Picture*
#41 It’s Friday Everyone
#42 Me With Stovetop Knobs
#43 *pops Aleve* Im In My Prime
#44 2am, 8am, Noon, 2pm, 5pm? What’s The Difference Really?
#45 Bro…
#46 I Know What I Must Do But I Don’t Know If I Have The Strength To Do It
#47 Some Things Never Change
#48 And Now We Play The Waiting Game
#49 It Doesn’t Look Bad Does It?
#50 I Asked My Wife And This Is 100% Accurate.. Wait… What?
