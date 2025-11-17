50 Funny And Painfully True Memes That Anyone Who’s “30 And Tired” Might Understand Perfectly (New Pics)

In an interview with Vogue, Emma Watson said she has made the decision to “self-partner” herself in her thirties. Indeed, after entering this decade, you stop obsessing about what friends, neighbors, colleagues, and relatives might think of you and start picking and choosing who you hang out with and what for, preserving your energy and time for yourself because, let’s face it, accumulating responsibilities is exhausting.

Nothing illustrates this period of life more vividly than the Instagram account ’30 And Tired.’ Whether you aren’t yet part of the club, already belong to it, or have moved on to other ones, scrolling through its hilariously honest memes should help you get a better understanding of this hectic era.

More info: Instagram

#1 Speaking Of

Image source: 30.and.tired

#2 Don’t Say These Things To Me

Image source: 30.and.tired

#3 Not My Bag, Not My Problem

Image source: 30.and.tired

#4 I Regret Nothing

Image source: 30.and.tired

#5 We’re All Pretty Cool Tho

Image source: 30.and.tired

#6 Just Gonna Set It To Delicate And Hope For The Best

Image source: 30.and.tired

#7 So Long Money. I Hardly Knew Ye

Image source: 30.and.tired

#8 This Post Is Brought To You By My Wife

Image source: 30.and.tired

#9 Do Try To Keep Up

Image source: 30.and.tired

#10 Being In Bed At 8pm Sounds Glorious

Image source: 30.and.tired

#11 Ah Yes…. That’s The Good Stuff

Image source: 30.and.tired

#12 If I Hear A Song I Can’t Remember Might As Well Make It A Good 2-3 Hours

Image source: 30.and.tired

#13 Oh Look It’s 11pm, Time For Bed

Image source: 30.and.tired

#14 Rise And Take It Easy While I Complete All My Tasks In A Timely Fashion

Image source: 30.and.tired

#15 My Precious

Image source: 30.and.tired

#16 It’s Friday Friends

Image source: 30.and.tired

#17 I Still Expect An Invite Though

Image source: 30.and.tired

#18 Hello Old Friend

Image source: 30.and.tired

#19 How Dare Y… What The Fu… Imma Need A Minute

Image source: 30.and.tired

#20 That’s The Good Stuff

Image source: 30.and.tired

#21 Bro When Have I Ever Needed The Ingredients For A Remoulade?

Image source: 30.and.tired

#22 I Had My Realization That I’m Old When I Looked At A Pair Of Dr. Scholls Shoes And Thought “Damn Those Look Comfy As Hell”

Image source: 30.and.tired

#23 Oh Shit My Exam! Wait.. I’m 33.. I Haven’t Been In School For Over 10 Years

Image source: 30.and.tired

#24 Shhhhshshsh! Do You Hear That??

Image source: 30.and.tired

#25 Go Ahead. Read. What. It. Says

Image source: 30.and.tired

#26 I Don’t Have A Problem. You Have A Problem

Image source: 30.and.tired

#27 This Is My Personality Trait

Image source: 30.and.tired

#28 What’s Your Late Night Snack Of Choice? I’ve Been On A Mini Kitkat “Unwrapped” Bender For A Week And A Half With No End In Sight

Image source: 30.and.tired

#29 Don’t Forget To Drink Water Today

Image source: 30.and.tired

#30 Sh*t I’m In My Thirties And I’d Still Do This Over Being On My Phone

Image source: 30.and.tired

#31 I Remember When Movie Tickets Were $4.25

Image source: 30.and.tired

#32 First Question. How Good Are You With Directions By Landmarks?

Image source: 30.and.tired

#33 Pizza And I Just Have A Longer History

Image source: 30.and.tired

#34 She Is Coming

Image source: 30.and.tired

#35 Carnival Avocado Sounds Like Something Super Questionable But I’m Gonna Eat It Anyways

Image source: 30.and.tired

#36 Gives Us The Foods

Image source: 30.and.tired

#37 Why Didn’t I Think Of That?

Image source: 30.and.tired

#38 Me Staying Out Past 9

Image source: 30.and.tired

#39 And Instead Of Infinity Stones, She Collected Pig Tails

Image source: 30.and.tired

#40 *snaps Picture*

Image source: 30.and.tired

#41 It’s Friday Everyone

Image source: 30.and.tired

#42 Me With Stovetop Knobs

Image source: 30.and.tired

#43 *pops Aleve* Im In My Prime

Image source: 30.and.tired

#44 2am, 8am, Noon, 2pm, 5pm? What’s The Difference Really?

Image source: 30.and.tired

#45 Bro…

Image source: 30.and.tired

#46 I Know What I Must Do But I Don’t Know If I Have The Strength To Do It

Image source: 30.and.tired

#47 Some Things Never Change

Image source: 30.and.tired

#48 And Now We Play The Waiting Game

Image source: 30.and.tired

#49 It Doesn’t Look Bad Does It?

Image source: 30.and.tired

#50 I Asked My Wife And This Is 100% Accurate.. Wait… What?

Image source: 30.and.tired

