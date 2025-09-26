Decode These 30 Slang Terms And Prove You’re A True ’90s Kid

by

Hasta La Vista, Baby!

The 90s gave us a lot – grunge music, Tamagotchis, mix CDs, and, of course, plenty of slang. Some of those phrases stuck around easily, while others are pure nostalgia now. From “props” to “booyah,” the decade definitely had its own way of talking.

In this quiz, you’ll get 30 slang terms from the ’90s, and your job is simple – guess what they actually mean.

If you enjoy this challenge, make sure to check out Part 1 of this quiz, too!

Ready for a nostalgic trip back in the ’90s? Let’s go! 🕺

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

Decode These 30 Slang Terms And Prove You’re A True ’90s Kid

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
10 Movie Tributes We’d Still like to See on “The Goldbergs”
3 min read
Apr, 16, 2019
The Infamous “Peeing Incident” Alison Brie Had on the Mad Men Set
3 min read
Jan, 7, 2021
The Following 2.13 Review: “The Reaping”
3 min read
Apr, 15, 2014
Olivia Pope’s Best One-Liners On “Scandal”
3 min read
Dec, 24, 2021
Lights Out 1.02 “Cakewalk” Review
3 min read
Jan, 19, 2011
Why It’s Time to Revive the Show “Freaky Stories”
3 min read
May, 21, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.