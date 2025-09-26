Decode These 30 Slang Terms And Prove You’re A True ’90s Kid

Hasta La Vista, Baby!
The 90s gave us a lot – grunge music, Tamagotchis, mix CDs, and, of course, plenty of slang. Some of those phrases stuck around easily, while others are pure nostalgia now. From “props” to “booyah,” the decade definitely had its own way of talking.
In this quiz, you’ll get 30 slang terms from the ’90s, and your job is simple – guess what they actually mean.
If you enjoy this challenge, make sure to check out Part 1 of this quiz, too!
Ready for a nostalgic trip back in the ’90s? Let’s go! 🕺
Image credits: MART PRODUCTION
