I Used AI To Create The “Living Art” (21 Pics)

As someone who’s been experimenting with AI since its early days, I find it incredible how far the technology has come. We’ve reached a point where it’s now possible to breathe life into some of the world’s most famous masterpieces of traditional art, turning still images into dynamic, living art.

Here’s a peek into my creative process:

Edit everything together – Carefully blend it all into a seamless, mesmerizing visual experience.

This is Living Art 2024—a fusion of history and cutting-edge technology. I’m thrilled to share this journey with you. Enjoy the art of the future, today!

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
