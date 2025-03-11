Behind The Scenes Of ‘The Electric State’ Starring Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt

The Russo brothers Anthony and Joe Russo bring Simon Stålenhag’s The Electric State to the screen, pairing Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt alongside Ke Huy Quan. The sci-fi action adventure scheduled for release on Netflix on March 14, 2025, has been in the works since 2017. The Russo brothers acquired rights to Stålenhag’s eponymous illustrated novel that December with Andy Muschietti slated to direct the film.
The project has faced several setbacks since it was commissioned. From the Russo brothers taking over its creative lead to Universal Pictures transferring distribution rights to Netflix and a crew member dying in a car accident, the film has been in the pipeline for over half a decade. With a release date now in sight, here’s a journey through The Electric State’s adaptation.
What’s The Premise of The Electric State?
Against the backdrop of a narrative that pits men against robots, The Electric State tells an adventurous story, highlighting the devotion of family bonds. The sci-fi fantasy follows Millie Bobby Brown’s Michelle in a quest to find her younger brother Christopher (Woddy Norman). Set in a retro-futuristic US, the plot unfolds after the bot rebellion. Having deviated from their assigned task, the robots were banished to a secured territory known as The Electric State.
For Michelle to reconnect with Christopher, she must journey through the tech wasteland with her robot friend. The duo tags along with Chris Pratt’s Keats, a vagrant who once fought in the robot war. If the film stays true to its source material, the trio will be haunted by humanity’s technological nightmares as they navigate the bleak ruins of an alternate American history. Like the book, a successful adaptation should provoke thoughts on mankind’s relationship with artificial intelligence.
The Electric State’s Creative Team Worked Closely With Stålenhag To Develop The Film
The Russo brothers stayed faithful to the premise of Stålenhag’s novel but expanded on its core elements. The directors and the writers, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, worked closely with Stålenhag while developing the movie. Confirming this, he told Netflix that the creative team was particularly interested in the timeline and backstory of his novel. The Swedish artist is satisfied with the outcome of the project. “I am so positively surprised by the end result… I’m blown away by the movie,” he said. “What resonated with me was the emotional core of the movie, which is the need for family.”
Noting that the film’s genre differs from its source material, Stålenhag added that the “main core is still the same and has been expanded on beautifully.” Meanwhile, the Russo brothers commented on elements they deemed so important to keep in the film, pegging it on the book’s profound theme built around technology. “…It’s about being kind and staying connected to each other on a human level and not losing ourselves in technology,” the directors told The Hollywood Reporter.
Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt Enjoyed Working Together
The Electric State marks the first time Chris Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown collaborated on a project. Working together was a positive experience for the Stranger Things actress and the Marvel veteran. Speaking about their time on set, Brown disclosed that working with Pratt was a dream come true. “I love Chris Pratt, if I could work with him forever I would. He’s a fantastic person… he just adds to the list of great actors that I’ve been able to work with, but he’s a pro and he’s a wonderful friend,” the actress told Rama’s Screen.
Similarly, Pratt praised Brown’s talent, subtly suggesting she doesn’t get the credit she deserves. “She’s a serious pro,” he said, “I think like people assume because she was a kid when she started that she’s a kid. She’s not a kid, she’s a real force of nature,” asserted the actor. He also spoke glowingly about working with the directors. “I loved working with the Russo brothers again. You know this is like our maybe third trip around a film and it was great.”
The Electric State directors settled for lead actors who could capture the film’s range of emotions. “Both Millie and Chris are the most layered textured actors and they were perfect for the tone of the movie,” said the brothers. Check out some of the best courtroom moments in movies.
Follow Us