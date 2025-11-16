30 Movies You May Have Missed A Well-Known Actor In Because They Weren’t Famous Yet

by

Some lucky actors rose to popularity with their first role, but it rarely happens and most of them had to portray background people, supporting characters or star in movies that weren’t a hit before they were noticed and offered a role that changed their lives and raised them to stardom.

You may have not noticed them at the time you were watching those movies because their names weren’t known around the world, but they might have appeared in films and TV shows you liked to watch.

The online database IMDb gathered some now-famous actors’ early roles in movies that weren’t as successful or didn’t get as much recognition. While these movies might not have been the reason for which we know these celebrities, they were a step in their careers, bringing them closer to where they are now.

More info: IMDb

#1 Morgan Freeman In The Electric Company (1971)

30 Movies You May Have Missed A Well-Known Actor In Because They Weren’t Famous Yet

Image source:  Children's Television Workshop

#2 Tom Hanks In Bosom Buddies (1980)

30 Movies You May Have Missed A Well-Known Actor In Because They Weren’t Famous Yet

Image source: CBS Television Distribution

#3 Jason Momoa In Baywatch (1989)

30 Movies You May Have Missed A Well-Known Actor In Because They Weren’t Famous Yet

Image source: LBS Communications

#4 Matthew Lillard And Angelina Jolie In Hackers (1995)

30 Movies You May Have Missed A Well-Known Actor In Because They Weren’t Famous Yet

Image source: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

#5 Henry Cavill In The Count Of Monte Cristo (2002)

30 Movies You May Have Missed A Well-Known Actor In Because They Weren’t Famous Yet

Image source: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

#6 Jason Bateman In Little House On The Prairie (1974)

30 Movies You May Have Missed A Well-Known Actor In Because They Weren’t Famous Yet

Image source: NBCUniversal Television Distribution

#7 Joaquin Phoenix In Spacecamp (1986)

30 Movies You May Have Missed A Well-Known Actor In Because They Weren’t Famous Yet

Image source: 20th Century Studios

#8 Liv Tyler And Renée Zellweger In Empire Records (1995)

30 Movies You May Have Missed A Well-Known Actor In Because They Weren’t Famous Yet

Image source: Warner Bros.

#9 Winona Ryder In Lucas (1986)

30 Movies You May Have Missed A Well-Known Actor In Because They Weren’t Famous Yet

Image source: 20th Century Studios

#10 Chris Evans In Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

30 Movies You May Have Missed A Well-Known Actor In Because They Weren’t Famous Yet

Image source: Sony Pictures Releasing

#11 Kirsten Dunst In Interview With The Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles (1994)

30 Movies You May Have Missed A Well-Known Actor In Because They Weren’t Famous Yet

Image source: Warner Bros.

#12 Elisabeth Moss In Girl, Interrupted (1999)

30 Movies You May Have Missed A Well-Known Actor In Because They Weren’t Famous Yet

Image source: Columbia Pictures

#13 Laura Dern And Eric Stoltz In Mask (1985)

30 Movies You May Have Missed A Well-Known Actor In Because They Weren’t Famous Yet

Image source: Universal Studios

#14 Harrison Ford And Jenny Sullivan In Love, American Style (1969)

30 Movies You May Have Missed A Well-Known Actor In Because They Weren’t Famous Yet

Image source: CBS Paramount Domestic Television

#15 Tom Hardy In Star Trek: Nemesis (2002)

30 Movies You May Have Missed A Well-Known Actor In Because They Weren’t Famous Yet

Image source: Paramount Pictures

#16 Leonardo Dicaprio In Growing Pains (1985)

30 Movies You May Have Missed A Well-Known Actor In Because They Weren’t Famous Yet

Image source: Warner Bros. Television Distribution

#17 Courteney Cox In Misfits Of Science (1985)

30 Movies You May Have Missed A Well-Known Actor In Because They Weren’t Famous Yet

Image source: NBCUniversal Television Distribution

#18 Ryan Gosling In Young Hercules (1998)

30 Movies You May Have Missed A Well-Known Actor In Because They Weren’t Famous Yet

Image source: NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

#19 Scarlett Johansson In If Lucy Fell (1996)

30 Movies You May Have Missed A Well-Known Actor In Because They Weren’t Famous Yet

Image source: Sony Pictures Entertainment Motion Picture Group

#20 Samuel L. Jackson In Do The Right Thing (1989)

30 Movies You May Have Missed A Well-Known Actor In Because They Weren’t Famous Yet

Image source: Universal Studios

#21 Sebastian Stan In Law & Order (1990)

30 Movies You May Have Missed A Well-Known Actor In Because They Weren’t Famous Yet

Image source: NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

#22 Juliette Lewis In Cape Fear (1991)

30 Movies You May Have Missed A Well-Known Actor In Because They Weren’t Famous Yet

Image source: Universal Studios

#23 Brad Pitt And Jeremy Miller In Growing Pains (1985)

30 Movies You May Have Missed A Well-Known Actor In Because They Weren’t Famous Yet

Image source: Warner Bros. Television Distribution

#24 Chris Pratt In The Extreme Team (2003)

30 Movies You May Have Missed A Well-Known Actor In Because They Weren’t Famous Yet

Image source: Paramount Pictures

#25 Saoirse Ronan In Atonement (2007)

30 Movies You May Have Missed A Well-Known Actor In Because They Weren’t Famous Yet

Image source: Universal Studios

#26 Jonathan Pryce In Brazil (1985)

30 Movies You May Have Missed A Well-Known Actor In Because They Weren’t Famous Yet

Image source: Universal Studios

#27 Salma Hayek In Desperado (1995)

30 Movies You May Have Missed A Well-Known Actor In Because They Weren’t Famous Yet

Image source: Sony Pictures Entertainment Motion Picture Group

#28 Michael Caine In The Ipcress File (1965)

30 Movies You May Have Missed A Well-Known Actor In Because They Weren’t Famous Yet

Image source: Rank Organisation

#29 Maisie Williams And Florence Pugh In The Falling (2014)

30 Movies You May Have Missed A Well-Known Actor In Because They Weren’t Famous Yet

Image source: Metrodome UK

#30 Selena Gomez And Joey King In Ramona And Beezus (2010)

30 Movies You May Have Missed A Well-Known Actor In Because They Weren’t Famous Yet

Image source:  20th Century Studios

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“Love Is Blind” Season 2, Episode 3 Recap
3 min read
Feb, 18, 2022
Hey Pandas, What Is The Most Underrated Show You Ever Watched? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Expedition To Mount Kazbek: Day 5 – Descending Through The Hell
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Orphaned Raccoon Rescued By Family With Dogs Thinks She’s A Dog, Too
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Suits
Suits Season 1 Episode 2 Review: “Errors and Omissions”
3 min read
Jul, 31, 2015
I’m Obsessed With Adding Real Pressed Flowers To My Photographs And Then Preserving Them In Vintage Frames
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.