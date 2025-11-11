62 Movie Scenes Before-And-After Special Effects

You probably already know that many movies use visual effects to enhance (or sometimes ruin) our cinematic experience, but you probably didn’t realize just how often – and to what extent – such effects are used in the modern-day film industry.

Sure we know that the tiger in Life of Pi wasn’t real (we all know that, right?). Nor was most of what we saw in The Avengers. Oh, and Alice in Wonderland. That wasn’t real either. Sorry. But you might be surprised to learn that other movies have also been digitally manipulated, and in ways that you might not expect. Take a look at the revealing before-and-after pictures we’ve compiled for you below to see what we mean. You’ll never look at movies in the same way again.

#1 Game Of Thrones

#2 Guardians Of The Galaxy

#3 Pirates Of The Caribbean

#4 Life Of Pi

#5 Alice In Wonderland

#6 Twilight Saga: Eclipse

#7 Boardwalk Empire

#8 The Hobbit

#9 The Great Gatsby

#10 The Dark Knight

#11 The Matrix

#12 X-Men: Days Of Future Past

#13 The Hobbit

#14 Game Of Thrones

#15 Alice In Wonderland

#16 Harry Potter And The Half Blood Prince

#17 Oz, The Great And Powerful

#18 The Secret In Their Eyes

#19 Life Of Pi

#20 The Wolf Of Wall Street

#21 The Lord Of The Rings

#22 The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader

#23 The Avengers

#24 The Walking Dead

#25 Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes

#26 Deadpool

#27 Gravity

#28 Godzilla

#29 Game Of Thrones

#30 Game Of Thrones

#31 Mad Max: Fury Road

#32 King Arthur

#33 Mad Max: Fury Road

#34 Mad Max: Fury Road

#35 Elysium

#36 Robocop

#37 300 – Rise Of An Empire

#38 Mad Max: Fury Road

#39 Game Of Thrones

#40 The Martian

#41 Into The Woods

#42 The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn

#43 The Chronicles Of Narnia

#44 Iron Man

#45 The Maze Runner

#46 Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows

#47 Game Of Thrones

#48 The Man From U.N.C.L.E.

#49 Grey’s Anatomy

#50 The Monuments Men

#51 Game Of Thrones

#52 Episodes

#53 Ugly Betty

#54 The Homesman

#55 Deadly Honeymoon

#56 District 9

#57 Prometheus

#58 300

#59 Elysium

#60 Paranoia

#61 300 – Rise Of An Empire

#62 Robocop

Patrick Penrose
