People Who Used To Be “Ugly Ducklings” Share Their Transformations, And We Can Barely Recognize Them (New Pics)

by

Danish poet and author Hans Christian Andersen published The Ugly Duckling in 1843, and a huge reason why the fairy tale is popular to this day is because of how relatable it is. It’s a heartwarming story about personal transformation for the better, revolving around inner beauty just as much as it does around its outer counterpart.

To prove that the Ugly Duckling Syndrome is an intrinsic part of life, people are constantly sharing (check out part I of this list here) their personal before-and-after photos in the uglyduckling subreddit. Viewing these images, it’s clear that you never know what time (and puberty, of course) has prepared for you. Even though these late bloomers had to wait a little longer than others to grow into their beautiful people looks fully, the body transformations seem totally worth it. Scroll down to check out their stunning from-ugly-to-pretty images and upvote your favorites!

#1 Lost 50kg (110lbs) In 18 Months After A Rugby Injury, Started Rowing For My University, Got My Msc In Mathematics

People Who Used To Be &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Share Their Transformations, And We Can Barely Recognize Them (New Pics)

Image source: Teddyzander

#2 I Don’t Even Look Like The Same Person Anymore. 17 To 22

People Who Used To Be &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Share Their Transformations, And We Can Barely Recognize Them (New Pics)

Image source: SkrtMcgrt

#3 19 To 21

People Who Used To Be &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Share Their Transformations, And We Can Barely Recognize Them (New Pics)

Image source: MavrickOcean

#4 In 25 Months. Found A True Before Pic, Face Gains, Mission Goal Weight In 2018

People Who Used To Be &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Share Their Transformations, And We Can Barely Recognize Them (New Pics)

Image source: eckitis

#5 4 Years Between The Photos. Used To Really Dislike How I Looked But Slowly And Bit By Bit I Started To Treat Myself A Lil Nicer, Didn’t Realize The Difference Till I Saw It Like This

People Who Used To Be &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Share Their Transformations, And We Can Barely Recognize Them (New Pics)

Image source: Khodg

#6 11-21. My Dad Used To Call Me Ugly Betty, And I Took It As A Compliment

People Who Used To Be &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Share Their Transformations, And We Can Barely Recognize Them (New Pics)

Image source: Chief-_-Queef

#7 13 And 30. They Used To Make Fun Of Me For Coding. Now I Get Paid For It

People Who Used To Be &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Share Their Transformations, And We Can Barely Recognize Them (New Pics)

Image source: CodeSamurai

#8 Grew Into My Chin… And My Ears… And Pretty Much My Whole Face (12yo Me Vs. 22yo Me)

People Who Used To Be &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Share Their Transformations, And We Can Barely Recognize Them (New Pics)

Image source: Brithoward

#9 12 To 20. I Promise I Was Always A Girl

People Who Used To Be &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Share Their Transformations, And We Can Barely Recognize Them (New Pics)

Image source: GingerSnapplez

#10 What 10 Years Of Makeup, Self Esteem, And Effort Can Do To 2 Ugly Twins

People Who Used To Be &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Share Their Transformations, And We Can Barely Recognize Them (New Pics)

Image source: corgiboat1

#11 Age 15 To 21

People Who Used To Be &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Share Their Transformations, And We Can Barely Recognize Them (New Pics)

Image source: kingqueefsalot

#12 They Used To Call Me “Pretty” As A Joke

People Who Used To Be &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Share Their Transformations, And We Can Barely Recognize Them (New Pics)

Image source: jessthechipper

#13 17-23. No One Calls Me Bieber Anymore

People Who Used To Be &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Share Their Transformations, And We Can Barely Recognize Them (New Pics)

Image source: mgxsonny

#14 I Think 16 To 21

People Who Used To Be &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Share Their Transformations, And We Can Barely Recognize Them (New Pics)

Image source: allysonbettie

#15 From Sundaes To Runways. I Grew Up Quite A Bit From 17 To 21

People Who Used To Be &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Share Their Transformations, And We Can Barely Recognize Them (New Pics)

Image source: jacobyflynn

#16 Lost The Weight But Damn I Miss That Hair

People Who Used To Be &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Share Their Transformations, And We Can Barely Recognize Them (New Pics)

Image source: dazofsmeg

#17 Today At 25, I’ve Lost 120 Lbs And Put On Some Muscle!

People Who Used To Be &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Share Their Transformations, And We Can Barely Recognize Them (New Pics)

Image source: Captainjoe201

#18 14 To 23. It’s Been An Awkward Decade For Me

People Who Used To Be &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Share Their Transformations, And We Can Barely Recognize Them (New Pics)

Image source: cocoamilky

#19 Early 20’s To Yesterday At 30

People Who Used To Be &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Share Their Transformations, And We Can Barely Recognize Them (New Pics)

Image source: 7fingersphil

#20 From 18 To 23. Who Knew A Jawline Would Be Hidden Under All Of That

People Who Used To Be &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Share Their Transformations, And We Can Barely Recognize Them (New Pics)

Image source: habaroa

#21 16 To 20. What A Difference 4 Years Make

People Who Used To Be &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Share Their Transformations, And We Can Barely Recognize Them (New Pics)

Image source: mrnanovideos1

#22 4th Grade Me & 22 Year Old Me. The Photographer Even Made Me Push My Glasses Up Because I Liked To Wear Them On The Tip Of My Nose

People Who Used To Be &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Share Their Transformations, And We Can Barely Recognize Them (New Pics)

Image source: SultrySloth

#23 My Friends Transition From 12 Pudge To 22 Year Old Stud (8th Grade – Postcollege)

People Who Used To Be &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Share Their Transformations, And We Can Barely Recognize Them (New Pics)

Image source: CheatingCheetos

#24 When You’re So Homely You’re Kind Of Cute. From 9 To 24

People Who Used To Be &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Share Their Transformations, And We Can Barely Recognize Them (New Pics)

Image source: EvilNeutrality

#25 14 To My 19th Birthday. Grew Up A Little Bit

People Who Used To Be &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Share Their Transformations, And We Can Barely Recognize Them (New Pics)

Image source: fakechowprodigy

#26 17 To 19 In 6 Seconds

People Who Used To Be &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Share Their Transformations, And We Can Barely Recognize Them (New Pics)

Image source: Imgur

#27 16 To 23. I Was A T-Shirt, Baggy Jeans, And Scowl Face Kind Of Girl. My Mom Saved A Lot Beautiful Clothing For Me

People Who Used To Be &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Share Their Transformations, And We Can Barely Recognize Them (New Pics)

Image source: resetgo

#28 17 To 22. My Hair Doesn’t Look Like A Bad Wig Anymore

People Who Used To Be &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Share Their Transformations, And We Can Barely Recognize Them (New Pics)

Image source: GingaNinja98

#29 Twenty Years Later. Still Need The Big Glasses

People Who Used To Be &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Share Their Transformations, And We Can Barely Recognize Them (New Pics)

Image source: MillerTime56

#30 ?-14-18-26

People Who Used To Be &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Share Their Transformations, And We Can Barely Recognize Them (New Pics)

Image source: lordofthebubbles

#31 From Headgear Girl With 4 Bangs To Teacher Miss Morgan. To All Former And Current Ducklings: Keep Smiling!

People Who Used To Be &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Share Their Transformations, And We Can Barely Recognize Them (New Pics)

Image source: Treklow

#32 I’d Like To Think The Past 9 Years Have Been Kind To Me. From 15 To 24

People Who Used To Be &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Share Their Transformations, And We Can Barely Recognize Them (New Pics)

Image source: camel33

#33 12 To 21. Weight Loss And A Set Of Braces Later, I Am Still An Insecure Person, But I Feel Much More Comfortable In My Body

People Who Used To Be &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Share Their Transformations, And We Can Barely Recognize Them (New Pics)

Image source: cosmichick

#34 15, Awkward And Rejected By All My Crushes To 22, Dating The Love Of My Life For 2,5 Years (And Much Happier)

People Who Used To Be &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Share Their Transformations, And We Can Barely Recognize Them (New Pics)

Image source: PizzaDickOrDickPizza

#35 I Guess A Lot Happens In 3 And A Half Years

People Who Used To Be &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Share Their Transformations, And We Can Barely Recognize Them (New Pics)

Image source: misscomputed

#36 15 To 21. I Was That One Kid In High School Who Still Had A Roller Backpack

People Who Used To Be &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Share Their Transformations, And We Can Barely Recognize Them (New Pics)

Image source: lajoyaaa

#37 14 To 26. I Was So Proud Of That ‘Moustache’

People Who Used To Be &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Share Their Transformations, And We Can Barely Recognize Them (New Pics)

Image source: foggsville

#38 14 To 24

People Who Used To Be &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Share Their Transformations, And We Can Barely Recognize Them (New Pics)

Image source: MrWesterberg

#39 14-24 My Best Friend (Left) And I (Right). Thanks Puberty

People Who Used To Be &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Share Their Transformations, And We Can Barely Recognize Them (New Pics)

Image source: j03ll3

#40 15 To 21 My Former Bullies Have Asked Me Out Not Even Realizing We Went To The Same School For Four Years!

People Who Used To Be &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Share Their Transformations, And We Can Barely Recognize Them (New Pics)

Image source: gravityandgrrace

#41 In Grade Two, I Looked Like A 40 Year Old Librarian With 6 Cats At Home

People Who Used To Be &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Share Their Transformations, And We Can Barely Recognize Them (New Pics)

Image source: 3rdaccountidk

#42 3rd Grade – Now

People Who Used To Be &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Share Their Transformations, And We Can Barely Recognize Them (New Pics)

Image source: JimThorpe918

#43 My Boyfriend Doesn’t Even Look Like The Same Person (16 To 21)

People Who Used To Be &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Share Their Transformations, And We Can Barely Recognize Them (New Pics)

Image source: mathecatical

#44 14 To 21 Transformation. Indian Peter Griffin To Überdoüche

People Who Used To Be &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Share Their Transformations, And We Can Barely Recognize Them (New Pics)

Image source: WaffleNida

#45 12 Vs 19. Never Got Taller, But I Got Contacts And Lost A Bunch Of Weight

People Who Used To Be &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Share Their Transformations, And We Can Barely Recognize Them (New Pics)

Image source: pastafucker87

#46 10 To 26

People Who Used To Be &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Share Their Transformations, And We Can Barely Recognize Them (New Pics)

Image source: finch_worm

#47 Crippling Tomboy Stage 12 To 20

People Who Used To Be &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Share Their Transformations, And We Can Barely Recognize Them (New Pics)

Image source: alexisstarr19

#48 I Always Knew Deep Down I Was A Blonde (12 Vs 15 Vs 20)

People Who Used To Be &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Share Their Transformations, And We Can Barely Recognize Them (New Pics)

Image source: ilovebubbles23

#49 19 To 26. Lost Weight, Figured Out A Hairstyle I Liked

People Who Used To Be &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Share Their Transformations, And We Can Barely Recognize Them (New Pics)

Image source: mangodroplet

#50 I Didn’t Do Anything Special, But I’m Not Ugly Anymore

People Who Used To Be &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Share Their Transformations, And We Can Barely Recognize Them (New Pics)

Image source: Imgur

#51 11 To 25 – It’s Always The Hair (Standard Asian Bowl Cut)

People Who Used To Be &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Share Their Transformations, And We Can Barely Recognize Them (New Pics)

Image source: pers3phone

#52 7ish To 25, That Hair Cut Is A Crime Against Humanity

People Who Used To Be &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Share Their Transformations, And We Can Barely Recognize Them (New Pics)

Image source:  tall_pale_blonde

#53 Puberty Is So Kind

People Who Used To Be &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Share Their Transformations, And We Can Barely Recognize Them (New Pics)

Image source: sap27

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
What is the Cast of “Girls” Up to These Days?
3 min read
May, 10, 2019
What Is It Like Being An Artist?
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Barack Obama Admits He’s Been “Digging Himself Out Of A Hole” With Wife Michelle After Presidency
3 min read
Sep, 26, 2025
The New Cinematic And Box Office Achievement Category At The Golden Globes Doesn’t Make Sense
3 min read
Mar, 17, 2024
Everything We Know About Reacher Season 2
3 min read
Apr, 15, 2023
I Create Illustrations Using Everyday Objects (part 4)
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.