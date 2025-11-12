People Who Used To Be “Ugly Ducklings” Share Their Transformations, And We Can Barely Recognize Them (New Pics)

Danish poet and author Hans Christian Andersen published The Ugly Duckling in 1843, and a huge reason why the fairy tale is popular to this day is because of how relatable it is. It’s a heartwarming story about personal transformation for the better, revolving around inner beauty just as much as it does around its outer counterpart.
To prove that the Ugly Duckling Syndrome is an intrinsic part of life, people are constantly sharing (check out part I of this list here) their personal before-and-after photos in the uglyduckling subreddit. Viewing these images, it’s clear that you never know what time (and puberty, of course) has prepared for you. Even though these late bloomers had to wait a little longer than others to grow into their beautiful people looks fully, the body transformations seem totally worth it. Scroll down to check out their stunning from-ugly-to-pretty images and upvote your favorites!
#1 Lost 50kg (110lbs) In 18 Months After A Rugby Injury, Started Rowing For My University, Got My Msc In Mathematics
Image source: Teddyzander
#2 I Don’t Even Look Like The Same Person Anymore. 17 To 22
Image source: SkrtMcgrt
#3 19 To 21
Image source: MavrickOcean
#4 In 25 Months. Found A True Before Pic, Face Gains, Mission Goal Weight In 2018
Image source: eckitis
#5 4 Years Between The Photos. Used To Really Dislike How I Looked But Slowly And Bit By Bit I Started To Treat Myself A Lil Nicer, Didn’t Realize The Difference Till I Saw It Like This
Image source: Khodg
#6 11-21. My Dad Used To Call Me Ugly Betty, And I Took It As A Compliment
Image source: Chief-_-Queef
#7 13 And 30. They Used To Make Fun Of Me For Coding. Now I Get Paid For It
Image source: CodeSamurai
#8 Grew Into My Chin… And My Ears… And Pretty Much My Whole Face (12yo Me Vs. 22yo Me)
Image source: Brithoward
#9 12 To 20. I Promise I Was Always A Girl
Image source: GingerSnapplez
#10 What 10 Years Of Makeup, Self Esteem, And Effort Can Do To 2 Ugly Twins
Image source: corgiboat1
#11 Age 15 To 21
Image source: kingqueefsalot
#12 They Used To Call Me “Pretty” As A Joke
Image source: jessthechipper
#13 17-23. No One Calls Me Bieber Anymore
Image source: mgxsonny
#14 I Think 16 To 21
Image source: allysonbettie
#15 From Sundaes To Runways. I Grew Up Quite A Bit From 17 To 21
Image source: jacobyflynn
#16 Lost The Weight But Damn I Miss That Hair
Image source: dazofsmeg
#17 Today At 25, I’ve Lost 120 Lbs And Put On Some Muscle!
Image source: Captainjoe201
#18 14 To 23. It’s Been An Awkward Decade For Me
Image source: cocoamilky
#19 Early 20’s To Yesterday At 30
Image source: 7fingersphil
#20 From 18 To 23. Who Knew A Jawline Would Be Hidden Under All Of That
Image source: habaroa
#21 16 To 20. What A Difference 4 Years Make
Image source: mrnanovideos1
#22 4th Grade Me & 22 Year Old Me. The Photographer Even Made Me Push My Glasses Up Because I Liked To Wear Them On The Tip Of My Nose
Image source: SultrySloth
#23 My Friends Transition From 12 Pudge To 22 Year Old Stud (8th Grade – Postcollege)
Image source: CheatingCheetos
#24 When You’re So Homely You’re Kind Of Cute. From 9 To 24
Image source: EvilNeutrality
#25 14 To My 19th Birthday. Grew Up A Little Bit
Image source: fakechowprodigy
#26 17 To 19 In 6 Seconds
Image source: Imgur
#27 16 To 23. I Was A T-Shirt, Baggy Jeans, And Scowl Face Kind Of Girl. My Mom Saved A Lot Beautiful Clothing For Me
Image source: resetgo
#28 17 To 22. My Hair Doesn’t Look Like A Bad Wig Anymore
Image source: GingaNinja98
#29 Twenty Years Later. Still Need The Big Glasses
Image source: MillerTime56
#30 ?-14-18-26
Image source: lordofthebubbles
#31 From Headgear Girl With 4 Bangs To Teacher Miss Morgan. To All Former And Current Ducklings: Keep Smiling!
Image source: Treklow
#32 I’d Like To Think The Past 9 Years Have Been Kind To Me. From 15 To 24
Image source: camel33
#33 12 To 21. Weight Loss And A Set Of Braces Later, I Am Still An Insecure Person, But I Feel Much More Comfortable In My Body
Image source: cosmichick
#34 15, Awkward And Rejected By All My Crushes To 22, Dating The Love Of My Life For 2,5 Years (And Much Happier)
Image source: PizzaDickOrDickPizza
#35 I Guess A Lot Happens In 3 And A Half Years
Image source: misscomputed
#36 15 To 21. I Was That One Kid In High School Who Still Had A Roller Backpack
Image source: lajoyaaa
#37 14 To 26. I Was So Proud Of That ‘Moustache’
Image source: foggsville
#38 14 To 24
Image source: MrWesterberg
#39 14-24 My Best Friend (Left) And I (Right). Thanks Puberty
Image source: j03ll3
#40 15 To 21 My Former Bullies Have Asked Me Out Not Even Realizing We Went To The Same School For Four Years!
Image source: gravityandgrrace
#41 In Grade Two, I Looked Like A 40 Year Old Librarian With 6 Cats At Home
Image source: 3rdaccountidk
#42 3rd Grade – Now
Image source: JimThorpe918
#43 My Boyfriend Doesn’t Even Look Like The Same Person (16 To 21)
Image source: mathecatical
#44 14 To 21 Transformation. Indian Peter Griffin To Überdoüche
Image source: WaffleNida
#45 12 Vs 19. Never Got Taller, But I Got Contacts And Lost A Bunch Of Weight
Image source: pastafucker87
#46 10 To 26
Image source: finch_worm
#47 Crippling Tomboy Stage 12 To 20
Image source: alexisstarr19
#48 I Always Knew Deep Down I Was A Blonde (12 Vs 15 Vs 20)
Image source: ilovebubbles23
#49 19 To 26. Lost Weight, Figured Out A Hairstyle I Liked
Image source: mangodroplet
#50 I Didn’t Do Anything Special, But I’m Not Ugly Anymore
Image source: Imgur
#51 11 To 25 – It’s Always The Hair (Standard Asian Bowl Cut)
Image source: pers3phone
#52 7ish To 25, That Hair Cut Is A Crime Against Humanity
Image source: tall_pale_blonde
#53 Puberty Is So Kind
Image source: sap27
