30 Comparisons Of Famous Couples From The Silver Screen And How Their Actors Look Now

Whether on-screen or off-screen, relationships are a lot of work. But through the endless challenges, hilarious dramas, and even serious arguments, TV couples manage to pull through (well, some of the time!) and, in the end, they become such a deep part of pop culture we sometimes even forget that the actors aren’t always together in real life.
David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston? Courtney Cox and Matthew Perry? Please! It’s Ross and Rachel and Monica and Chandler, now and forever. (If you haven’t noticed, I’m a big fan of ‘Friends’ and I hope you are, too.) Bored Panda has collected some of the most iconic TV couples and compared the photos to those of how the actors look now. Have a scroll through the pictures and remember to upvote your fave ones.
Celebrity and pop-culture expert Mike Sington, known as Hollywood’s Ultimate Insider, told Bored Panda that chemistry is what makes an iconic TV (and movie!) couple iconic. “It’s no different than in real life. It’s that certain something you see between a couple. You can’t define it, but you know when it’s there. It gives you a ‘feel good’ reaction that makes you want to wrap yourself in that couple’s story, and it never gets old.” Check out our full interview with Mike below.
#1 X-Files Mulder & Scully (David Duchovny And Gillian Anderson)
Image source: gilliana
#2 Friends, Monica & Chandler (Courtney Cox And Matthew Perry)
Image source: courteneycoxofficial
#3 Modern Family, Cam & Mitch (Eric Stonestreet And Jesse Tyler Ferguson)
Image source: imdb
#4 Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Buffy And Angel (Sarah Michelle Gellar And David Boreanaz)
Image source: sarahmgellar
#5 The Office, Pam & Jim (Jenna Fischer And John Krasinski)
Image source: johnkrasinski
#6 Moonlighting, David & Maddie (Cybill Shepherd And Bruce Willis)
Image source: wikipedia, wikipedia
#7 Game Of Thrones, Jon Snow & Ygritte (Kit Harington And Rose Leslie)
Image source: roseleslie_gotYgritte
#8 How I Met Your Mother, Marshall & Lily (Alyson Hannigan And Jason Segel)
Image source: alysonhannigan
#9 Parks And Recreation, Ben & Leslie (Adam Scott And Amy Poehler)
Image source: amypohler
#10 Grey’s Anatomy, Meredith & Derek (Ellen Pompeo And Patrick Dempsey)
Image source: ellenpompe
#11 The Office, Dwight Schrute & Angela Martin (Rainn Wilson And Angela Kinsey)
Image source: angelakinsey
#12 How I Met Your Mother, Ted & Robin (Joshas Radnoras And Cobie Smulders)
Image source: eyesneverliechico
#13 Friends, Rachel & Ross (Jennifer Aniston And David Schwimmer)
Image source: Brett Cove, _schwim_
#14 The Office, Michael Scott & Holly Flax(Steve Carell And Amy Ryan)
Image source: StageRightSecrets, imdb
#15 Er, Doug & Carol ( Julianna Margulies And George Clooney)
Image source: juliannamargulies, wikipedia
#16 Scrubs J.D. & Elliot Reid (Zach Braff And Sarah Chalke)
Image source: zachbraffsiz
#17 Gilmore Girls, Luke & Lorelai (Scott Patterson And Lauren Graham)
Image source: scottgordonpatterson
#18 Chuck, Chuck Bartowski & Sarah Walker (Zachary Levi And Yvonne Strahovski)
Image source: zacharylevi , Yvonne Strahovski
#19 Glee, Blaine & Kurt (Darren Criss And Chris Colfer)
Image source: chriscolfer, darrencriss
#20 Sex And The City, Carrie & Big (Chris Noth And Sarah Jessica Parker)
Image source: sarahjessicaparker, chrisnothofficial
#21 Full House, Jesse Katsopoli & Becky Katsopoli (Lori Loughlin And John Stamos)
Image source: unknown
#22 Parks And Recreation, Andy & April ( Chris Pratt And Aubrey Plaza)
Image source: prattprattpratt , plazadeaubrey
#23 My So-Called Life, Jordan Catalano & Angela Chase (Jared Leto And Claire Danes)
Image source: jaredleto, clairedanes
#24 Lost, Jack & Kate (Matthew Fox And Evangeline Lilly)
Image source: evangelinelillyofficial
#25 The Vampire Diaries, Damon Salvatore & Elena Gilbert (Ian Somerhalder And Nina Dobrev)
Image source: iansomerhalder, nina
#26 Game Of Thrones, Grey Worm & Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel And Jacob Anderson)
Image source: raleighritchie, nathalieemmanuel
#27 Dawson’s Creek, Pacey & Joey, (Katie Holmes And Joshua Jackson)
Image source: katieholmes212, vancityjax
#28 The L Word, Bette & Tina (Jennifer Beals And Laurel Holloman)
Image source: thejenniferbeals, laurelholloman
#29 Empire, Cookie & Luscious Lyon( Terrence Dashon Howard And Taraji P Henson)
Image source: theterrencehoward, tarajiphenson
#30 90210, David & Donna (Brian Austin Green And Tori Spelling)
Image source: Verified , brianaustingreen
