Russian Stylist Wants To Prove That Every Woman Is A Queen

Latvia-based Russian artist and image-designer Konstantin Bogomolov wants to make you over. After moving to Riga from St. Petersburg, Bogomolov opened the Bogomolov Image School that literally changes people–or at least what they look like.

These before and after pics are just the latest examples of Bogomolov’s craft: using “his knowledge of psychology,” “he creates a whole new image, based on the profession and personality of each woman.” The results are nothing if not stunning, and rumor has it, Bogomolov did it for free to prove that every woman can be a queen.

Which transformation do you find the most surprising?

More info: bogomolov.lv (h/t: brightside)

#1 Inna, Riga

#2 Alīna, Riga

#3 Valentina, Irkutsk

#4 Tatjana, Almata

#5 Inna, Moscow

#6 Gulnur, Almata

#7 Marija, Moscow

#8 Oksana, Minsk

#9 Valentina, Riga

#10 Natalija, Riga

#11 Jurgita, Vilnius

#12 Tatjana, Moscow

#13 Margarita, Riga

#14 Natalija, Riga

#15 Juzefa, Riga

#16 Jelena, Irkutsk

#17 Andīna, Riga

#18 Evgenia, Moscow

#19 Marita, Riga

#20 Pampilija, Chisinov

#21 Dace, Riga

#22 Svetlana, Chelyabinsk

#23 Liudmila, Kiev

#24 Natalija, Riga

#25 Irina, Moscow

#26 Natalija, Riga

#27 Dinara, Almata

#28 Alina, Riga

#29 Onutė, Vilnius

#30 Jelena, Moscow

#31 Larisa, Irkutsk

#32 Jekaterina, Moscow

#33 Snieguolė, Kaunas

#34 Irina, Rostov

#35 Jelena, Kaliningrad

#36 Ksenija, Kaliningrad

