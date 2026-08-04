Hollywood’s “Ghost Lashes” Trend Is Taking Over, Beauty Experts Reveal Which Stars Get It Right And Wrong

Hollywood’s beauty playbook appears to be evolving, with more celebrities swapping dramatic eye makeup for an understated aesthetic.
Zendaya, for example, embraced the look at the New York City premiere of The Odyssey on July 19, opting to forgo mascara in favor of the barely-there lash style that Gen Z has dubbed “ghost lashes.”
Beauty expert William Grande has praised the emerging trend, declaring, “Confidence is the new mascara.”
However, he cautioned that the look isn’t universally flattering, noting that skipping the cosmetic can make some people appear older.
Pamela Anderson and Gwyneth Paltrow are among the stars who embraced “ghost lashes”
Image credits: Getty/Taylor Hill
Between the 1990s and 2010s, Anderson, 59 — best known for her role in the action-adventure series Baywatch — became synonymous with golden blonde hair, dramatic smoky eyes, heavy mascara, and an overlined bold lip.
However, in 2023, she surprised the industry by stepping out makeup-free at Paris Fashion Week and has continued to embrace a more natural aesthetic ever since.
Image credits: Getty/Picture Alliance
Speaking about her transformation in a July 21 interview with the Daily Mail, Grande said, “She has completely changed the conversation around aging.”
Discussing her decision to ditch mascara, the expert added, “She actually looks fresher without it because your eye goes straight to her healthy, glowing skin instead of dramatic lashes.”
Grande said Anderson proves that “you don’t need loads of makeup to make an impact.”
Image credits: gwynethpaltrow
Paltrow, 53, for her part, has always been known for her sun-kissed bronzer, neutral lips, and barely-there mascara, which allowed her natural features to shine.
Therefore, the no-mascara look feels completely on-brand for her.
“In my opinion, she looks softer, more relaxed, and arguably younger because nothing is competing with her natural features,” said Grande.
The beauty expert suggests Meryl Streep would benefit from a touch of mascara
Image credits: Getty/Christopher Polk
Streep is another veteran star whose makeup has remained consistently soft and refined, even through the more opulent eras of the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s.
Subtle mascara, sheer lip tones, and a hint of blush have been her go-to throughout her nearly five-decade career.
Image credits: Getty/Steve Granitz
One of her most memorable pared-back appearances, however, came at the 2017 Academy Awards, where she complemented her custom midnight blue haute couture gown by Elie Saab with delicately smudged black eyeliner and peachy pout.
“Meryl’s beauty has always been about elegance rather than following trends,” Grande said.
However, he noted that a touch of mascara can still enhance her features, adding, “I think a little mascara still helps frame her eyes beautifully, especially for photographs and red carpets.”
Uma Thurman also received the expert’s seal of approval for embracing the mascara-free trend
Image credits: Getty/Mireya Acierto
Grande assessed Kill Bill icon Uma Thurman’s bone structure as “striking,” noting that it doesn’t need “makeup to stand out.”
In his opinion, she can carry the no-mascara trend “incredibly well” because “her features do all the talking.”
“A softer approach makes her look effortlessly chic,” he added.
Image credits: Getty/Christopher Polk
His comments came years after Uma Thurman sparked a beauty debate at the 2015 New York City premiere party of The Slap, where her bold red lip led tabloids to label her “unrecognizable.”
Drew Barrymore’s minimalist makeup shows why less can sometimes be more
Image credits: drewbarrymore
Barrymore is known as a true beauty chameleon, shifting her makeup from bold kohled eyes and chunky mascara in the 90s to now adopting an increasingly minimalist look in her 50s.
“Neither look is wrong. It just depends on the occasion. However, her makeup-free look really captures that fresh-faced trend that we are seeing everywhere,” Grande said.
“The biggest beauty myth is that more makeup automatically makes you look younger. The opposite can actually be true.
“Heavy mascara and thick, dramatic lashes can sometimes make the eyes look harsher, whereas softer definition and glowing skin create a fresher, more youthful appearance.
“That’s exactly why the ghost lashes trend is taking off.”
“Just another trend. It will go back eventually,” a netizen said
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