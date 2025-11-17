30 Awesome Examples Of Landscaping Done Right

Have you ever looked for inspiration to elevate your outdoor spaces or simply just looked up images of outdoor places to appreciate the integration of nature into everyday life? Well, look no further because a good collection of these images can actually be found on the Facebook page Art & Landscape Design, which is an account that regularly shares diverse and captivating content related to the art of landscape design.
Most of these images give only one impression as you look at them—tranquility. It’s always interesting to see a blend of natural elements and human creativity working in harmony to create such mesmerizing outdoor spaces. With that being said, these photos are a great source of inspiration for professional designers, gardening enthusiasts, and homeowners alike, providing endless ideas for transforming ordinary spaces into something a little bit more interesting.
#1
Green as major design and shading element in Spain
Image source: Bardia.Landscape
#2
Ischia Island
Image source: Bardia.Landscape
#3
Stairway to heaven
Image source: Bardia.Landscape
#4
Image source: Bardia.Landscape
#5
Japanese Landscape
Image source: Bardia.Landscape
#6
Shanghai, China
Image source: Bardia.Landscape
#7
Amalfi Coast
Image source: Bardia.Landscape
#8
Copenhagen,Denmark
Image source: Bardia.Landscape
#9
Image source: Bardia.Landscape
#10
Sheffield, Massachussets
Image source: Bardia.Landscape
#11
Incredible beauty
Image source: Bardia.Landscape
#12
Spello, Umbria, Italy
Image source: Bardia.Landscape
#13
Sicily , Italy
Image source: Bardia.Landscape
#14
Hoshinoya Karuizawa Hotel in Japan
Image source: Bardia.Landscape
#15
Image source: Bardia.Landscape
#16
Italy
Image source: Bardia.Landscape
#17
Kyoto, Japan
Image source: Bardia.Landscape
#18
Japanese Landscape
Image source: Bardia.Landscape
#19
Bench in a garden gazebo
Image source: Bardia.Landscape
#20
Outdoor space
Image source: Bardia.Landscape
#21
The beautiful aisles of Greece
Image source: Bardia.Landscape
#22
Hungarian Hobbit Village
Image source: Bardia.Landscape
#23
Image source: Bardia.Landscape
#24
Image source: Bardia.Landscape
#25
Beautiful pool decks
Image source: Bardia.Landscape
#26
PERGOLA Design, ITALY
Image source: Bardia.Landscape
#27
The iconic Falling Water House
Image source: Bardia.Landscape
#28
Beautiful pools details
Image source: Bardia.Landscape
#29
Asian inspired gardens
Image source: Bardia.Landscape
#30
Yorkshire Sculpture Park
Image source: Bardia.Landscape
Follow Us