30 Awesome Examples Of Landscaping Done Right

by

Have you ever looked for inspiration to elevate your outdoor spaces or simply just looked up images of outdoor places to appreciate the integration of nature into everyday life? Well, look no further because a good collection of these images can actually be found on the Facebook page Art & Landscape Design, which is an account that regularly shares diverse and captivating content related to the art of landscape design.

Most of these images give only one impression as you look at them—tranquility. It’s always interesting to see a blend of natural elements and human creativity working in harmony to create such mesmerizing outdoor spaces. With that being said, these photos are a great source of inspiration for professional designers, gardening enthusiasts, and homeowners alike, providing endless ideas for transforming ordinary spaces into something a little bit more interesting.

#1

Green as major design and shading element in Spain

30 Awesome Examples Of Landscaping Done Right

Image source: Bardia.Landscape

#2

Ischia Island

30 Awesome Examples Of Landscaping Done Right

Image source: Bardia.Landscape

#3

Stairway to heaven

30 Awesome Examples Of Landscaping Done Right

Image source: Bardia.Landscape

#4

30 Awesome Examples Of Landscaping Done Right

Image source: Bardia.Landscape

#5

Japanese Landscape

30 Awesome Examples Of Landscaping Done Right

Image source: Bardia.Landscape

#6

Shanghai, China

30 Awesome Examples Of Landscaping Done Right

Image source: Bardia.Landscape

#7

Amalfi Coast

30 Awesome Examples Of Landscaping Done Right

Image source: Bardia.Landscape

#8

Copenhagen,Denmark

30 Awesome Examples Of Landscaping Done Right

Image source: Bardia.Landscape

#9

30 Awesome Examples Of Landscaping Done Right

Image source: Bardia.Landscape

#10

Sheffield, Massachussets

30 Awesome Examples Of Landscaping Done Right

Image source: Bardia.Landscape

#11

Incredible beauty

30 Awesome Examples Of Landscaping Done Right

Image source: Bardia.Landscape

#12

Spello, Umbria, Italy

30 Awesome Examples Of Landscaping Done Right

Image source: Bardia.Landscape

#13

Sicily , Italy

30 Awesome Examples Of Landscaping Done Right

Image source: Bardia.Landscape

#14

Hoshinoya Karuizawa Hotel in Japan

30 Awesome Examples Of Landscaping Done Right

Image source: Bardia.Landscape

#15

30 Awesome Examples Of Landscaping Done Right

Image source: Bardia.Landscape

#16

Italy

30 Awesome Examples Of Landscaping Done Right

Image source: Bardia.Landscape

#17

Kyoto, Japan

30 Awesome Examples Of Landscaping Done Right

Image source: Bardia.Landscape

#18

Japanese Landscape

30 Awesome Examples Of Landscaping Done Right

Image source: Bardia.Landscape

#19

Bench in a garden gazebo

30 Awesome Examples Of Landscaping Done Right

Image source: Bardia.Landscape

#20

Outdoor space

30 Awesome Examples Of Landscaping Done Right

Image source: Bardia.Landscape

#21

The beautiful aisles of Greece

30 Awesome Examples Of Landscaping Done Right

Image source: Bardia.Landscape

#22

Hungarian Hobbit Village

30 Awesome Examples Of Landscaping Done Right

Image source: Bardia.Landscape

#23

30 Awesome Examples Of Landscaping Done Right

Image source: Bardia.Landscape

#24

30 Awesome Examples Of Landscaping Done Right

Image source: Bardia.Landscape

#25

Beautiful pool decks

30 Awesome Examples Of Landscaping Done Right

Image source: Bardia.Landscape

#26

PERGOLA Design, ITALY

30 Awesome Examples Of Landscaping Done Right

Image source: Bardia.Landscape

#27

The iconic Falling Water House

30 Awesome Examples Of Landscaping Done Right

Image source: Bardia.Landscape

#28

Beautiful pools details

30 Awesome Examples Of Landscaping Done Right

Image source: Bardia.Landscape

#29

Asian inspired gardens

30 Awesome Examples Of Landscaping Done Right

Image source: Bardia.Landscape

#30

Yorkshire Sculpture Park

30 Awesome Examples Of Landscaping Done Right

Image source: Bardia.Landscape

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
30 Non-English Speakers Share What English Words They Use Every Day
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
7 Best TV Shows Like Longmire
3 min read
May, 6, 2023
Melissa McCarthy
Melissa McCarthy Producing Female Boston Cop Drama
3 min read
Aug, 12, 2017
27 Astrology Memes All The Non-Believers Can Laugh At
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is The Stupidest Thing You Have Ever Seen Or Done? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
How to Watch Stephen Universe Online
3 min read
May, 11, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.