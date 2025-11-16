Hey Pandas, What’s Something Good That Happened In Your Life Recently? (Closed)

Could be big or small! We would love to hear all about it.
#1
I ordered a coffee at a coffee shop that I know well and frequent often and some kids behind me started making fun of my stutter. The manager (an old friend of mine) heard them and pointed to the sign that says “We Reserve The Right To Refuse Service To Anyone” when the kids were like ‘why’ the manager said ‘Michael (my name) has been a friend of mine for a while now. You kids haven’t. I have respect for someone who keeps pushing forwards. Clearly, you don’t share the same respect. Go get your drinks elsewhere.’ Made my day.
#2
I am invited to a Christmas party at the assisted living center where I volunteered for 10 years before Covid. I haven’t been able to see the residents for the past 2.5 years. I am very grateful and excited to see everyone next week.
#3
My best friend’s mom (who I call my second mom) has been struggling with aggressive breast cancer for the past few months.
She went into surgery two days before Thanksgiving and yesterday the results of the biopsy of the removed tissue came back. The cancer is completely removed and there is no evidence of it spreading to the rest of her body.
#4
It’s not exactly recent, but I’ve been writing a novel and it’s something that I love doing. I’ve written since I was a little kid but I have a feeling that this one, or some version of it will be the one I publish eventually.
#5
After living several yearsin a country where it is hard to make friends, I found an anarchist Culture house ( kulturhuset). It hosts events for minority and fringe groups.I have made several good friends and have put my agricultural degree to work in the garden. I get to help with LGBT, climate action, food rescue and other groups that have events at the house. There is an open art studio and a language cafe, that will have other immigrants. Last night there were people from 7 different countries and four continents. I fell less alone, and I have a place I can help others feel less alone too.
#6
I got a girlfriend lately.
Her name is Dahlia and she is perfect.
#7
A few things, actually. I got an advent calendar with toys in it for each day (I’m twelve, I still play with toys, ik, ik, I’m lame), I got new Calico Critters and another addition to their house, (I got the giraffe family and the raspberry home that comes with accessories), and then my mom put up our christmas tree (we’re atheists, but we celebrate anyway), and I got revenge on a girl who was making fun of me by asking her mom (who was volunteering at my school, working a concessions stand) if she was aware that the concessions she was selling would make kids fatter, and why did her daughter call me a fatass if she had already been given 3 ice cream bars for free, then? wasn’t she fat too? the bully got yelled at in front of everyone for bullying kids and she made her apologize to me in front of her whole friend group…lmao served her right.
#8
I suggested a position at work that needs to happen, management listen and now I have that position and I’m wrapt. Also my daughter is about to change the world (seriously) and as a mum I couldn’t be prouder or anymore overwhelmed of what she has accomplished.
#9
After 10 years working his butt off in the mental health field, and 5 years as a fully licensed therapist AND getting his PhD, my husband finally got an offer for a very well-paying job that’s fully remote and has a lot of benefits! I’m so proud of him! And we’re about to celebrate our one-year wedding anniversary on December 6th! It’s been tough financially but it’s getting better!
#10
I was afraid of telling my friend I’m a witch, but when I told her, she said she started practicing last week :D
Now we spell cast together :)
#11
I moved out of my parents house into my own (rented) place with my best friend of 15 years. Now we cook every night and sit on the couch watching trash tv and it feels like we’re an old couple – love it.
#12
I got a haircut! It went from armpit length to shoulder length. Doesn’t seem like that much of a change, but I couldn’t be happier
#13
I am leaving Monday on a 10-day cruise that I have had booked for over 3 years but kept getting rescheduled because of COVID.
#14
Well I had to write an essay in English about my hero so I got to write an essay and draw a bunch of pictures of Gerard Way and mcr album covers. Probably the only thing good that happened this week.
#15
I passed my midterms relieved 😌
