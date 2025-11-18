50 Incredible Pieces That People Crocheted (New Pics)

When you hear the word “crochet,” what do you think of? Do you imagine a beautiful pillow case, an adorable children’s toy or your grandmother sitting in her rocking chair creating scarf after scarf to give out as Christmas presents? Or perhaps you think of your favorite hobby, if you’re an avid crocheter yourself!
And if you need to be convinced that the sky’s the limit when it comes to what crochet masters can create, just keep scrolling, pandas. We’ve taken a trip to the Crochet subreddit and gathered some of their most impressive pics below. Keep reading to also find conversations with Allison of Wonder Crochet and Stephanie Lau of All About Ami, and be sure to upvote the photos that inspire you to pick up your own needles and get crocheting today!
#1 I Think This Is The First Time I’ve Freehanded Something That Is Actually Wearable In The End!
Image source: Curium83
#2 Over 5 Miles Of Yarn Later …
Image source: RazzmatazzExtension
#3 Graduation Present For My Sister
Image source: evanenby96
#4 Graduated In My First Clothing Item!
Image source: kievazoumy
#5 I Did It! I Crocheted My Wedding Bouquet! (And Got Married!)
Image source: crazystitcher
#6 Halfway Through Massive Cats Afghan!
Image source: aml686
#7 I Finally Finished My Blanket
Image source: Im_Your_Little_Bitch
#8 Just Finished My Son’s Birthday Gift!
Image source: moon-moon28
#9 I Showed My Friends My Skull Shawl, They Were Pretty Neutral On It. :(
Image source: Authentic_Xans
#10 First Asteria Attempt!
Image source: grodesmom
#11 Here It Is! My Very First Crochet Dress!
Image source: mormonenomore2
#12 Farm Activity Playmat
Image source: AmusedNapkin
#13 Woke Up To This Message From My Mom Last Week. Needless To Say I’m Still Proud Of Her
Image source: PirbyKuckett
#14 Steve Has Nice Knees
Image source: evanenby96
#15 First Time “Posing” In One Of My Makes :) Lil Nervous Posting
Image source: greasyflour6
#16 My First Show
Image source: mdvassal77
#17 My First Crochet Gift For My Expert Crocheter Grandma
Image source: Myla123
#18 Some Years Ago I Made A Filet Crochet Tapestry Based On A Google Street View Image Of The Hospice Facility Where My Mom Passed Away In 2006. Cotton, 84″ X 56″
Image source: svlc_
#19 My Prom Dress This Year
70 hours worth of work. The white underneath I sewed myself.
The top part is a pattern the bottom was a freehand using treble crochet split shells and posts. The lace was also a pattern.
Lion brand truboo in the color cameo. An estimated 2000 yards size 4mm hook
Image source: Pom_Pom_22
#20 My First Parasol! It Gives The Best Shadows!
Image source: oobigaloobi
#21 They’re Finished 🌈
I finally finished my rainbow fairies!!! They each have a special nature based job which I tried to incorporate into their wings/ colors
Image source: hooksandscraps
#22 They Finally Done! 👏🏻🦛🦛
Image source: jewel-kanjana
#23 My Wife Made This Dissected Rat
Image source: Old-Sprinkles-4426
#24 Finished My Most Complex Project As Of Yet – The Harvest Moon Crochet Throw!
Image source: lastingrain
#25 It Ain’t Pretty But It’s Done
Image source: Leasse56
#26 Finally Finished It!
Image source: Wise-Imagination-932
#27 I Crocheted A Gown
Image source: OkraQuirky6357
#28 Year 3 Of My “One Dress A Year” Challenge! This Time I Made Myself A Maxi Dress. (Photos Of Dress 1&2 At The End) Looking For Pattern For Year 4!
Image source: MrsLemony
#29 I’m Really Proud Of The Moon Mandala I Made. <3 It’s 6ft Wide!
Image source: ACCTkitty
#30 Froggy Now Has Dungarees 🐸
Image source: evanenby96
#31 I Finished It, Finally And I Wore It
Image source: wcarw5
#32 Crochet Flail!
Image source: SweetPeaches102
#33 Never Give Up
Image source: LocksmithMindless905
#34 I Taught Myself To Make These Fussy Little Patches A Year And A Half Ago, To Cheer Myself Up While Caring For Sick Cats
Those days have passed, but I’m still making them—I’ve got dishcloths for life, no more room on my backpack to pin things, and no plans to stop anytime soon
Image source: svlc_
#35 All Done! What Do You Think?
Image source: creatureITTG
#36 Finally Finished My Skirt After 3 Months :d
Image source: moonbinstrashbin
#37 This Tag My Wife Put Inside The Shorts She Made Me
Image source: PanXP
#38 Jellyfish I’m Proud Of
Image source: LazyEmberNight
#39 Crocheted First Jumper
Image source: jaqcass
#40 This Is The First Time I’ve Ever Made A Blanket Using Granny Stitch Without Getting Bored Halfway Through
Image source: MotherBeeBlankets
#41 If You’ll Indulge Another Daisy Blanket, I Learned To Crochet With This Square In Feb And Am Finally Finished With My First Big Project!
Image source: Admirable_Tourist233
#42 Presenting You Housekin( Birkin +house). It’s More Precious To Me Then A Birkin And Yes It’s A Purse
Image source: dainty57
#43 In Your Opinion, What Is The Most Beautiful Crochet Stitch (And Why Is It Alpine Stitch)?
Image source: vasco_rodrigues
#44 I Was Inspired By Someone’s Knitted Frog
Image source: little-crazy
#45 I Made Myself A New Dress
Image source: Kikkif
#46 Finally Done!
Image source: tapatiajaggerrain
#47 Ok, My Daughter Is Allowed To Be Born Now
Image source: Ampersand_Forest
#48 Guys… I Think I’ve Peaked
Image source: ciasteczkaTynki
#49 I Made My BF This Blanket, It Took So Much Yarn And I Accidentally Made It Massive
Image source: aislingns
#50 My Work Is Being Carried In A Major Retail Store! What A Proud Moment
I made this 3+ years ago for a co-worker baby gift. It looks kind of played with, and it held up pretty nicely, so for one of my first ever toys, I did ok!
Good luck out there friend, I’m rooting for you
Image source: bearybestfriend
