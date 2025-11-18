50 Incredible Pieces That People Crocheted (New Pics)

by

When you hear the word “crochet,” what do you think of? Do you imagine a beautiful pillow case, an adorable children’s toy or your grandmother sitting in her rocking chair creating scarf after scarf to give out as Christmas presents? Or perhaps you think of your favorite hobby, if you’re an avid crocheter yourself!

And if you need to be convinced that the sky’s the limit when it comes to what crochet masters can create, just keep scrolling, pandas. We’ve taken a trip to the Crochet subreddit and gathered some of their most impressive pics below. Keep reading to also find conversations with Allison of Wonder Crochet and Stephanie Lau of All About Ami, and be sure to upvote the photos that inspire you to pick up your own needles and get crocheting today!

#1 I Think This Is The First Time I’ve Freehanded Something That Is Actually Wearable In The End!

50 Incredible Pieces That People Crocheted (New Pics)

Image source: Curium83

#2 Over 5 Miles Of Yarn Later …

50 Incredible Pieces That People Crocheted (New Pics)

Image source: RazzmatazzExtension

#3 Graduation Present For My Sister

50 Incredible Pieces That People Crocheted (New Pics)

Image source: evanenby96

#4 Graduated In My First Clothing Item!

50 Incredible Pieces That People Crocheted (New Pics)

Image source: kievazoumy

#5 I Did It! I Crocheted My Wedding Bouquet! (And Got Married!)

50 Incredible Pieces That People Crocheted (New Pics)

Image source: crazystitcher

#6 Halfway Through Massive Cats Afghan!

50 Incredible Pieces That People Crocheted (New Pics)

Image source: aml686

#7 I Finally Finished My Blanket

50 Incredible Pieces That People Crocheted (New Pics)

Image source: Im_Your_Little_Bitch

#8 Just Finished My Son’s Birthday Gift!

50 Incredible Pieces That People Crocheted (New Pics)

Image source: moon-moon28

#9 I Showed My Friends My Skull Shawl, They Were Pretty Neutral On It. :(

50 Incredible Pieces That People Crocheted (New Pics)

Image source: Authentic_Xans

#10 First Asteria Attempt!

50 Incredible Pieces That People Crocheted (New Pics)

Image source: grodesmom

#11 Here It Is! My Very First Crochet Dress!

50 Incredible Pieces That People Crocheted (New Pics)

Image source: mormonenomore2

#12 Farm Activity Playmat

50 Incredible Pieces That People Crocheted (New Pics)

Image source: AmusedNapkin

#13 Woke Up To This Message From My Mom Last Week. Needless To Say I’m Still Proud Of Her

50 Incredible Pieces That People Crocheted (New Pics)

Image source: PirbyKuckett

#14 Steve Has Nice Knees

50 Incredible Pieces That People Crocheted (New Pics)

Image source: evanenby96

#15 First Time “Posing” In One Of My Makes :) Lil Nervous Posting

50 Incredible Pieces That People Crocheted (New Pics)

Image source: greasyflour6

#16 My First Show

50 Incredible Pieces That People Crocheted (New Pics)

Image source: mdvassal77

#17 My First Crochet Gift For My Expert Crocheter Grandma

50 Incredible Pieces That People Crocheted (New Pics)

Image source: Myla123

#18 Some Years Ago I Made A Filet Crochet Tapestry Based On A Google Street View Image Of The Hospice Facility Where My Mom Passed Away In 2006. Cotton, 84″ X 56″

50 Incredible Pieces That People Crocheted (New Pics)

Image source: svlc_

#19 My Prom Dress This Year

70 hours worth of work. The white underneath I sewed myself.
The top part is a pattern the bottom was a freehand using treble crochet split shells and posts. The lace was also a pattern.
Lion brand truboo in the color cameo. An estimated 2000 yards size 4mm hook

50 Incredible Pieces That People Crocheted (New Pics)

Image source: Pom_Pom_22

#20 My First Parasol! It Gives The Best Shadows!

50 Incredible Pieces That People Crocheted (New Pics)

Image source: oobigaloobi

#21 They’re Finished 🌈

I finally finished my rainbow fairies!!! They each have a special nature based job which I tried to incorporate into their wings/ colors

50 Incredible Pieces That People Crocheted (New Pics)

Image source: hooksandscraps

#22 They Finally Done! 👏🏻🦛🦛

50 Incredible Pieces That People Crocheted (New Pics)

Image source: jewel-kanjana

#23 My Wife Made This Dissected Rat

50 Incredible Pieces That People Crocheted (New Pics)

Image source: Old-Sprinkles-4426

#24 Finished My Most Complex Project As Of Yet – The Harvest Moon Crochet Throw!

50 Incredible Pieces That People Crocheted (New Pics)

Image source: lastingrain

#25 It Ain’t Pretty But It’s Done

50 Incredible Pieces That People Crocheted (New Pics)

Image source: Leasse56

#26 Finally Finished It!

50 Incredible Pieces That People Crocheted (New Pics)

Image source: Wise-Imagination-932

#27 I Crocheted A Gown

50 Incredible Pieces That People Crocheted (New Pics)

Image source: OkraQuirky6357

#28 Year 3 Of My “One Dress A Year” Challenge! This Time I Made Myself A Maxi Dress. (Photos Of Dress 1&2 At The End) Looking For Pattern For Year 4!

50 Incredible Pieces That People Crocheted (New Pics)

Image source: MrsLemony

#29 I’m Really Proud Of The Moon Mandala I Made. <3 It’s 6ft Wide!

50 Incredible Pieces That People Crocheted (New Pics)

Image source: ACCTkitty

#30 Froggy Now Has Dungarees 🐸

50 Incredible Pieces That People Crocheted (New Pics)

Image source: evanenby96

#31 I Finished It, Finally And I Wore It

50 Incredible Pieces That People Crocheted (New Pics)

Image source: wcarw5

#32 Crochet Flail!

50 Incredible Pieces That People Crocheted (New Pics)

Image source: SweetPeaches102

#33 Never Give Up

50 Incredible Pieces That People Crocheted (New Pics)

Image source: LocksmithMindless905

#34 I Taught Myself To Make These Fussy Little Patches A Year And A Half Ago, To Cheer Myself Up While Caring For Sick Cats

Those days have passed, but I’m still making them—I’ve got dishcloths for life, no more room on my backpack to pin things, and no plans to stop anytime soon

50 Incredible Pieces That People Crocheted (New Pics)

Image source: svlc_

#35 All Done! What Do You Think?

50 Incredible Pieces That People Crocheted (New Pics)

Image source: creatureITTG

#36 Finally Finished My Skirt After 3 Months :d

50 Incredible Pieces That People Crocheted (New Pics)

Image source: moonbinstrashbin

#37 This Tag My Wife Put Inside The Shorts She Made Me

50 Incredible Pieces That People Crocheted (New Pics)

Image source: PanXP

#38 Jellyfish I’m Proud Of

50 Incredible Pieces That People Crocheted (New Pics)

Image source: LazyEmberNight

#39 Crocheted First Jumper

50 Incredible Pieces That People Crocheted (New Pics)

Image source: jaqcass

#40 This Is The First Time I’ve Ever Made A Blanket Using Granny Stitch Without Getting Bored Halfway Through

50 Incredible Pieces That People Crocheted (New Pics)

Image source: MotherBeeBlankets

#41 If You’ll Indulge Another Daisy Blanket, I Learned To Crochet With This Square In Feb And Am Finally Finished With My First Big Project!

50 Incredible Pieces That People Crocheted (New Pics)

Image source: Admirable_Tourist233

#42 Presenting You Housekin( Birkin +house). It’s More Precious To Me Then A Birkin And Yes It’s A Purse

50 Incredible Pieces That People Crocheted (New Pics)

Image source: dainty57

#43 In Your Opinion, What Is The Most Beautiful Crochet Stitch (And Why Is It Alpine Stitch)?

50 Incredible Pieces That People Crocheted (New Pics)

Image source: vasco_rodrigues

#44 I Was Inspired By Someone’s Knitted Frog

50 Incredible Pieces That People Crocheted (New Pics)

Image source: little-crazy

#45 I Made Myself A New Dress

50 Incredible Pieces That People Crocheted (New Pics)

Image source: Kikkif

#46 Finally Done!

50 Incredible Pieces That People Crocheted (New Pics)

Image source: tapatiajaggerrain

#47 Ok, My Daughter Is Allowed To Be Born Now

50 Incredible Pieces That People Crocheted (New Pics)

Image source: Ampersand_Forest

#48 Guys… I Think I’ve Peaked

50 Incredible Pieces That People Crocheted (New Pics)

Image source: ciasteczkaTynki

#49 I Made My BF This Blanket, It Took So Much Yarn And I Accidentally Made It Massive

50 Incredible Pieces That People Crocheted (New Pics)

Image source: aislingns

#50 My Work Is Being Carried In A Major Retail Store! What A Proud Moment

I made this 3+ years ago for a co-worker baby gift. It looks kind of played with, and it held up pretty nicely, so for one of my first ever toys, I did ok!
Good luck out there friend, I’m rooting for you

50 Incredible Pieces That People Crocheted (New Pics)

Image source: bearybestfriend

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
GQ Releases Their Comedy Issue, And There’s Definitely Something Wrong With The Cover
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
The Bridge 1.06 Review “ID”
3 min read
Aug, 15, 2013
Dad Comes Back From Prison After 22 Years And Goes Viral After Daughter Does A Happy Dance With Him For A TikTok
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
I Make Leaves Out Of Human Hair
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
7 German Words That Describe Pandemic Life Perfectly, Illustrated
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Hey Pandas, Could You Share A Dark Secret With Us? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.