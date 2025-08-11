This Community Shares The Most Impressive Architectural Feats, Here Are 89 Of Their Newest Pics

When you see a beautiful painting, what’s the first thought that comes to your head? “Wow, that must have taken ages.” Or is it “I can’t believe this was done by a person”? At least that’s what I often think when I see an architectural wonder. Truly, how can humans have built something as impressive and intricate as the Sagrada Família in Barcelona or the Duomo di Milano?

But they have, as well as other beautiful buildings, which often get featured in one dedicated Reddit community. That subreddit celebrates the best of architecture from all around the world. So, here we have for you, Pandas, the newest collection of pics from and for all architecture lovers!

#1 Maison Delune, Brussels, Belgium

Image source: Cool-Gear3465

#2 Art Nouveau Flower Shop From 1896 In Brussels, Belgium Designed By Architect Paul Hankar (1859-1901)

Image source: na7oul

#3 The Jal Mahal (Water Palace), Located In The Middle Of The Man Sagar Lake, Jaipur, India

Image source: Srinivas_Hunter

#4 Grundtvig’s Church, Copenhagen 1940

Image source: DrDMango

#5 I Love This Hidden Gem Of Paris !

Image source: giolitti7594

#6 Swallow Boathouse, Moultonborough, New Hampshire

Image source: Lepke2011

#7 The Magnificent Rococo Staircase Of Augustusburg Palace In Brühl, Germany

Image source: TeyvatWanderer

#8 Cafe Central – Vienna Austria

Image source: Amazing_Bag6188

#9 The Black Church, Gothic-Style, Brasov, Romania (Year 1476)

Image source: AshenriseOfficial

#10 Ribbon Chapel, Japan

Image source: Burntout_designer

#11 Hawa Mahal (Wind Palace), Jaipur, India, With Its 953 Window Facade

Image source: Kalifornier

#12 The Town Hall Of Leuven During Golden Hour[oc]

Image source: Lebanese_Brazilian

#13 Tribeca Brick Beauty

Image source: Leather-Papaya5540

#14 Brussels

Image source: ArtofTravl

#15 Late 19th Century Vajdahunyad Castle In The Winter, City Park, Budapest, Hungary

Image source: ManiaforBeatles

#16 Storck Museum, Bucharest, Romania

Image source: Sea-Rope-31

#17 Neo-Manueline Façade Of The Late 19th-Century Rossio Railway Station Featuring Two Intertwined Horseshoe Portals, Lisbon, Portugal

Image source: ManiaforBeatles

#18 Barbican Centre

Image source: Kimsameul

#19 The Two Leaning Towers Of Bologna, Italy

Image source: Aggressive_Owl4802

#20 Sagrada Família, Barcelona

Image source: adventmix

#21 Ceiling Of St. Giles’ Thistle Chapel, Located In St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh, Scotland [682×1024]

Image source: Lepke2011

#22 The Maison Carrée In Nîmes, Often Considered The Most Well Preserved Roman Temple[oc]

Image source: Lebanese_Brazilian

#23 Romanian Athenaeum Atrium By Architect Albert Galleron, Bucharest, Romania (Opened In 1888)

Image source: AshenriseOfficial

#24 Algerian Traditional Architecture

Image source: Zine99

#25 Basilica Cistern(Yerebatan Sarayı),in Istanbul(Turkey)

Image source: yeuxdusphynx

#26 House Of The Duque Of Almodóvar Del Río In Comillas, Spain

Image source: SkellyCry

#27 Side Door In Ghent Belgium [oc]

Image source: ArtofTravl

#28 Oxford, England

Image source: lightningstrike007

#29 The Picturesque Midstream Townhall Of Bamberg, Germany

Image source: TeyvatWanderer

#30 Hatai – Heatherwick Studio New Lantern Hotel

Image source: MemeGag

#31 Duomo, Florence. At The Night Time

Image source: Yellow-Iverson3

#32 Colorful Victorian

Image source: ipostcoolstuf

#33 Rohtas Fort, Built 1540, In Jhelum, Pakistan

Image source: dobzytheding

#34 Barcelona

Image source: PomegranateWrong4397

#35 The University Of Architecture, Bucharest, Romania

Image source: DependentUnfair3605

#36 I Came Across This Beautiful Door In Toulouse Yesterday

Image source: Lebanese_Brazilian

#37 House In One Of The Old Districts Of Bucharest, Romania

Image source: Unhappy-Branch3205

#38 19th-Century Victorian Gothic Cottage Framed By The Arched Gatehouse In Holly Village, Highgate, North London, UK

Image source: ManiaforBeatles

#39 Derawar Fort, In Bahawalpur, Pakistan (9th Century)

Image source: dobzytheding

#40 Alexandria Virginia

Image source: crommma

#41 Kansas City, Mo Library (2004)

Image source: DigbyD5

#42 Osaka Castle, Japan

Image source: Party-Belt-3624

#43 Renovated Victorian Townhouse On Page Street, Hayes Valley, San Francisco

Image source: ManiaforBeatles

#44 St. Peter’s Basilica

Image source: Yellow-Iverson3

#45 Arches In Rocchetta Matteo, Bologna

Image source: sandpiper9

#46 The Beautiful Hassan II Masjid Casblanca, Morroco

Image source: Biggie_Cheese0

#47 Exploring Bordeaux (Again) Today

Image source: Lebanese_Brazilian

#48 Reggia Di Caserta Naples, Italy

Image source: Dogoda96

#49 The Magnificence Of Petra, Jordan

Image source: SolarNomadPhoto

#50 The Siena Cathedral, Siena, Italy

Image source: principle_fbundle

#51 Cathedral Granada

Image source: PomegranateWrong4397

#52 Arch De Triomf, Barcelona

Image source: PomegranateWrong4397

#53 17th-Century Church Of The Assumption Of The Blessed Virgin Mary And The Surrounding Buildings On Bled Island In Lake Bled, Julian Alps, Upper Carniolan Region, Northwestern Slovenia

Image source: ManiaforBeatles

#54 The Brabantine Gothic Facade Of The Town Hall Of Leuven[oc]

Image source: Lebanese_Brazilian

#55 The Grand-Place Of Brussels[oc]

Image source: Lebanese_Brazilian

#56 A Pair Of 17th-Century Flemish Baroque Buildings Housing A Confectionery Store And A Restaurant In The Historic City Of Ghent, Belgium

Image source: ManiaforBeatles

#57 Walden 7, Barcelona

Image source: Eberubensant

#58 Chiesa Del Gesù – Sicilian Baroque Masterpiece In Palermo, Italy

Image source: Cai_0902

#59 The Largest Fresco In The World, Painted In The 1750s By Giovanni Battista Tiepolo In The Würzburg Residence, Germany

Image source: TeyvatWanderer

#60 House By The Abzucht Stream In The Historic Town Of Goslar, Lower Saxony, Germany

Image source: ManiaforBeatles

#61 Lotus Building – Wujin, China

Image source: rockystl

#62 Romanian Society Of Constructions And Public Works Building By Architect Albert Galleron, Bucharest, Romania. (Year 1885)

Image source: AshenriseOfficial

#63 Palace Of Parliament, Budapest, Hungary

Image source: Moody-Waltz-147

#64 Fisher Building, Detroit, Mi

Image source: Hythacg

#65 Not A Painting, Amber Fort India

Image source: vidwann

#66 Townhouse Entrance In Holland Park, Kensington, London, UK

Image source: ManiaforBeatles

#67 Grand Staircase Of The Bode Museum In Berlin, Germany

Image source: TeyvatWanderer

#68 The 3,500 Year Old Temple Of Hatshepsut In Luxor, Egypt. It Was Built For The Queen Who Is Perhaps The Most Powerful Woman In Antiquity

Image source: intofarlands

#69 Sphinx Observatory – Switzerland

Image source: rockystl

#70 Darmstadt Art Nouveau Colony

Image source: ArtofTravl

#71 The Many Dormers And Chimneys Of Townhouses In Knightsbridge, London, UK

Image source: ManiaforBeatles

#72 Ely Cathedral, Ely, Cambridgeshire, England

Image source: Lepke2011

#73 University Of Tokyo

Image source: matsuphoto

#74 The Katas Raj Temples, An Interconnected Complex Of Several Temples Dating Back To The 7th Century In Northern Punjab, Pakistan

Image source: dobzytheding

#75 Century Building (A/K/A The Drapery Building), New York, New York; Architect J. William Schickel (Built 1880–81)

Image source: WonderWmn212

#76 Hotel In Bucharest, Romania

Image source: DependentUnfair3605

#77 Helsinki Central Railway Station

Image source: yeuxdusphynx

#78 In One Of The Old House Heighborhoods Of Bucharest, Romania

Image source: Unhappy-Branch3205

#79 Oxford, England

Image source: lightningstrike007

#80 Tokyo National Museum

Image source: naveen713

#81 Chrysler Building. New York

Image source: Father_of_cum

#82 Another View Of The Walden 7, Barcelona

Image source: Eberubensant

#83 Casino Of Constanta, Romania, An Art Nouveau Landmark By Architects Daniel Renard And Petre Antonescu (Built In 1910)

Image source: AshenriseOfficial

#84 Bucharest, Romania

Image source: Sea-Rope-31

#85 Berlin Cathedral’s Magnificent Dome

Image source: TeyvatWanderer

#86 Boston Public Library

Image source: itstanz718

#87 The Dorilton, A 1900 Beaux Arts Residential Building Designed By The Firm Janes & Leo On The Upper West Side Of Manhattan, New York City

Image source: ManiaforBeatles

#88 [oc] This Hotel Lobby Has An Amazing View

Image source: matsuphoto

#89 Apartments In Berkeley, California

Image source: NVDAismygod

