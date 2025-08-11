This Community Shares The Most Impressive Architectural Feats, Here Are 89 Of Their Newest Pics

When you see a beautiful painting, what’s the first thought that comes to your head? “Wow, that must have taken ages.” Or is it “I can’t believe this was done by a person”? At least that’s what I often think when I see an architectural wonder. Truly, how can humans have built something as impressive and intricate as the Sagrada Família in Barcelona or the Duomo di Milano?
But they have, as well as other beautiful buildings, which often get featured in one dedicated Reddit community. That subreddit celebrates the best of architecture from all around the world. So, here we have for you, Pandas, the newest collection of pics from and for all architecture lovers!
More info: Reddit
#1 Maison Delune, Brussels, Belgium
Image source: Cool-Gear3465
#2 Art Nouveau Flower Shop From 1896 In Brussels, Belgium Designed By Architect Paul Hankar (1859-1901)
Image source: na7oul
#3 The Jal Mahal (Water Palace), Located In The Middle Of The Man Sagar Lake, Jaipur, India
Image source: Srinivas_Hunter
#4 Grundtvig’s Church, Copenhagen 1940
Image source: DrDMango
#5 I Love This Hidden Gem Of Paris !
Image source: giolitti7594
#6 Swallow Boathouse, Moultonborough, New Hampshire
Image source: Lepke2011
#7 The Magnificent Rococo Staircase Of Augustusburg Palace In Brühl, Germany
Image source: TeyvatWanderer
#8 Cafe Central – Vienna Austria
Image source: Amazing_Bag6188
#9 The Black Church, Gothic-Style, Brasov, Romania (Year 1476)
Image source: AshenriseOfficial
#10 Ribbon Chapel, Japan
Image source: Burntout_designer
#11 Hawa Mahal (Wind Palace), Jaipur, India, With Its 953 Window Facade
Image source: Kalifornier
#12 The Town Hall Of Leuven During Golden Hour[oc]
Image source: Lebanese_Brazilian
#13 Tribeca Brick Beauty
Image source: Leather-Papaya5540
#14 Brussels
Image source: ArtofTravl
#15 Late 19th Century Vajdahunyad Castle In The Winter, City Park, Budapest, Hungary
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#16 Storck Museum, Bucharest, Romania
Image source: Sea-Rope-31
#17 Neo-Manueline Façade Of The Late 19th-Century Rossio Railway Station Featuring Two Intertwined Horseshoe Portals, Lisbon, Portugal
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#18 Barbican Centre
Image source: Kimsameul
#19 The Two Leaning Towers Of Bologna, Italy
Image source: Aggressive_Owl4802
#20 Sagrada Família, Barcelona
Image source: adventmix
#21 Ceiling Of St. Giles’ Thistle Chapel, Located In St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh, Scotland [682×1024]
Image source: Lepke2011
#22 The Maison Carrée In Nîmes, Often Considered The Most Well Preserved Roman Temple[oc]
Image source: Lebanese_Brazilian
#23 Romanian Athenaeum Atrium By Architect Albert Galleron, Bucharest, Romania (Opened In 1888)
Image source: AshenriseOfficial
#24 Algerian Traditional Architecture
Image source: Zine99
#25 Basilica Cistern(Yerebatan Sarayı),in Istanbul(Turkey)
Image source: yeuxdusphynx
#26 House Of The Duque Of Almodóvar Del Río In Comillas, Spain
Image source: SkellyCry
#27 Side Door In Ghent Belgium [oc]
Image source: ArtofTravl
#28 Oxford, England
Image source: lightningstrike007
#29 The Picturesque Midstream Townhall Of Bamberg, Germany
Image source: TeyvatWanderer
#30 Hatai – Heatherwick Studio New Lantern Hotel
Image source: MemeGag
#31 Duomo, Florence. At The Night Time
Image source: Yellow-Iverson3
#32 Colorful Victorian
Image source: ipostcoolstuf
#33 Rohtas Fort, Built 1540, In Jhelum, Pakistan
Image source: dobzytheding
#34 Barcelona
Image source: PomegranateWrong4397
#35 The University Of Architecture, Bucharest, Romania
Image source: DependentUnfair3605
#36 I Came Across This Beautiful Door In Toulouse Yesterday
Image source: Lebanese_Brazilian
#37 House In One Of The Old Districts Of Bucharest, Romania
Image source: Unhappy-Branch3205
#38 19th-Century Victorian Gothic Cottage Framed By The Arched Gatehouse In Holly Village, Highgate, North London, UK
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#39 Derawar Fort, In Bahawalpur, Pakistan (9th Century)
Image source: dobzytheding
#40 Alexandria Virginia
Image source: crommma
#41 Kansas City, Mo Library (2004)
Image source: DigbyD5
#42 Osaka Castle, Japan
Image source: Party-Belt-3624
#43 Renovated Victorian Townhouse On Page Street, Hayes Valley, San Francisco
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#44 St. Peter’s Basilica
Image source: Yellow-Iverson3
#45 Arches In Rocchetta Matteo, Bologna
Image source: sandpiper9
#46 The Beautiful Hassan II Masjid Casblanca, Morroco
Image source: Biggie_Cheese0
#47 Exploring Bordeaux (Again) Today
Image source: Lebanese_Brazilian
#48 Reggia Di Caserta Naples, Italy
Image source: Dogoda96
#49 The Magnificence Of Petra, Jordan
Image source: SolarNomadPhoto
#50 The Siena Cathedral, Siena, Italy
Image source: principle_fbundle
#51 Cathedral Granada
Image source: PomegranateWrong4397
#52 Arch De Triomf, Barcelona
Image source: PomegranateWrong4397
#53 17th-Century Church Of The Assumption Of The Blessed Virgin Mary And The Surrounding Buildings On Bled Island In Lake Bled, Julian Alps, Upper Carniolan Region, Northwestern Slovenia
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#54 The Brabantine Gothic Facade Of The Town Hall Of Leuven[oc]
Image source: Lebanese_Brazilian
#55 The Grand-Place Of Brussels[oc]
Image source: Lebanese_Brazilian
#56 A Pair Of 17th-Century Flemish Baroque Buildings Housing A Confectionery Store And A Restaurant In The Historic City Of Ghent, Belgium
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#57 Walden 7, Barcelona
Image source: Eberubensant
#58 Chiesa Del Gesù – Sicilian Baroque Masterpiece In Palermo, Italy
Image source: Cai_0902
#59 The Largest Fresco In The World, Painted In The 1750s By Giovanni Battista Tiepolo In The Würzburg Residence, Germany
Image source: TeyvatWanderer
#60 House By The Abzucht Stream In The Historic Town Of Goslar, Lower Saxony, Germany
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#61 Lotus Building – Wujin, China
Image source: rockystl
#62 Romanian Society Of Constructions And Public Works Building By Architect Albert Galleron, Bucharest, Romania. (Year 1885)
Image source: AshenriseOfficial
#63 Palace Of Parliament, Budapest, Hungary
Image source: Moody-Waltz-147
#64 Fisher Building, Detroit, Mi
Image source: Hythacg
#65 Not A Painting, Amber Fort India
Image source: vidwann
#66 Townhouse Entrance In Holland Park, Kensington, London, UK
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#67 Grand Staircase Of The Bode Museum In Berlin, Germany
Image source: TeyvatWanderer
#68 The 3,500 Year Old Temple Of Hatshepsut In Luxor, Egypt. It Was Built For The Queen Who Is Perhaps The Most Powerful Woman In Antiquity
Image source: intofarlands
#69 Sphinx Observatory – Switzerland
Image source: rockystl
#70 Darmstadt Art Nouveau Colony
Image source: ArtofTravl
#71 The Many Dormers And Chimneys Of Townhouses In Knightsbridge, London, UK
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#72 Ely Cathedral, Ely, Cambridgeshire, England
Image source: Lepke2011
#73 University Of Tokyo
Image source: matsuphoto
#74 The Katas Raj Temples, An Interconnected Complex Of Several Temples Dating Back To The 7th Century In Northern Punjab, Pakistan
Image source: dobzytheding
#75 Century Building (A/K/A The Drapery Building), New York, New York; Architect J. William Schickel (Built 1880–81)
Image source: WonderWmn212
#76 Hotel In Bucharest, Romania
Image source: DependentUnfair3605
#77 Helsinki Central Railway Station
Image source: yeuxdusphynx
#78 In One Of The Old House Heighborhoods Of Bucharest, Romania
Image source: Unhappy-Branch3205
#79 Oxford, England
Image source: lightningstrike007
#80 Tokyo National Museum
Image source: naveen713
#81 Chrysler Building. New York
Image source: Father_of_cum
#82 Another View Of The Walden 7, Barcelona
Image source: Eberubensant
#83 Casino Of Constanta, Romania, An Art Nouveau Landmark By Architects Daniel Renard And Petre Antonescu (Built In 1910)
Image source: AshenriseOfficial
#84 Bucharest, Romania
Image source: Sea-Rope-31
#85 Berlin Cathedral’s Magnificent Dome
Image source: TeyvatWanderer
#86 Boston Public Library
Image source: itstanz718
#87 The Dorilton, A 1900 Beaux Arts Residential Building Designed By The Firm Janes & Leo On The Upper West Side Of Manhattan, New York City
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#88 [oc] This Hotel Lobby Has An Amazing View
Image source: matsuphoto
#89 Apartments In Berkeley, California
Image source: NVDAismygod
