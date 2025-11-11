Lagoon Tables That I Made By Merging Resin With Cut Travertine Marble

I refuse on making a manufactured product simply because each model is unique and I cannot produce two identical tables, so neither will 2 people own the same table of my creation.
I’ve always respected the difference between people, their personalities and characters and I believe this should reflect in the interior design of their homes.
I’ve created La Table’s concept in order to make artistic, attractive & contemporary pieces unique in their realisation and effect.
The model Lagoon 55 is a coffee table. It’s sculpted in a unique piece of marble. We carved levels reproducing the depth of the sea and bringing the ocean/lagoon effect to your living room from the comfort of your sitting area.
We poured the especially created resins from our unique formula at each different level of depth. This really particular technique makes appear the fabulous ocean effect to our tables.
