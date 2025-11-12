Beasty V.s. Depression

by

I’ve been struggling with depression for a long time now, but I act positive so no one sees me as “sad”, “weird”, or “faking it” or whatever.

I’ve been making Beasty for a few weeks to help others see depression through my eyes, but no one really gets it.

At first it was a kind of complicated drawing but I made it simpler over time.

Depression has really weakened me from my grades to my friendships and I really hope to get some help…

Beastly’ first drawing (and last like this). Depression is the goopy thing I think Beasty represents me a little…

Beasty V.s. Depression

Beasty is simplified now. It made it easier for me to draw and a bit cuter to relieve some stress.

Beasty V.s. Depression

Sometimes it’s like a wave of horrible things comes at me after I’ve just reached the air of success…

Beasty V.s. Depression

I’ve been trying to escape for so long but I can never reach my goal…

Beasty V.s. Depression

The monster is always after me and no matter how hard I fight it, it’s always there.

Beasty V.s. Depression

I try talking to others, but they don’t understand… 😔

Beasty V.s. Depression

It feels like it’s caving in on me, waiting for me to snap

Beasty V.s. Depression

And sometimes I wonder…

Beasty V.s. Depression

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
47 Times Adults Did Coloring Books For Kids, And The Result Was Hilariously NSFW
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Sleeping Baby Has No Idea She Becomes The Star Of Cosplay During Her Naps
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Guy Notices Something Odd On Top Of Zeus’ Temple In 1858 Photo, Discovers What They Don’t Teach At School
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Should Andrade El Idolo Go Back To WWE
3 min read
Feb, 28, 2024
Everything We Know About the Second Season of The Summer I Turned Pretty TV Series
3 min read
Aug, 31, 2022
People Are Sharing The Worst Halloween Costume Knock-Offs And They’re Too Funny
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.