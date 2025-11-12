Beasty V.s. Depression

I’ve been struggling with depression for a long time now, but I act positive so no one sees me as “sad”, “weird”, or “faking it” or whatever.
I’ve been making Beasty for a few weeks to help others see depression through my eyes, but no one really gets it.
At first it was a kind of complicated drawing but I made it simpler over time.
Depression has really weakened me from my grades to my friendships and I really hope to get some help…
Beastly’ first drawing (and last like this). Depression is the goopy thing I think Beasty represents me a little…
Beasty is simplified now. It made it easier for me to draw and a bit cuter to relieve some stress.
Sometimes it’s like a wave of horrible things comes at me after I’ve just reached the air of success…
I’ve been trying to escape for so long but I can never reach my goal…
The monster is always after me and no matter how hard I fight it, it’s always there.
I try talking to others, but they don’t understand… 😔
It feels like it’s caving in on me, waiting for me to snap
And sometimes I wonder…
