“Think You Know The Basics?”: These 20 General Knowledge Questions Might Make You Repeat 7th Grade

by

How much general knowledge have you picked up over the years? From history and geography to science, pop culture, music, and everyday facts, this quiz covers a little bit of everything – and some questions may be easier to remember than others.

The quiz starts with the kind of facts you might expect to know, but don’t let that make you too confident. As you work through the questions, you’ll have to draw on everything from school-day knowledge to those random facts you somehow still remember years later.

Think you have a solid grasp of the basics? Take your best shot at all 20 questions and see how your score compares. Just try not to look anything up along the way!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

&#8220;Think You Know The Basics?&#8221;: These 20 General Knowledge Questions Might Make You Repeat 7th Grade

Julian Vera Film

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Here are the 10 Real Housewives Who Have Been Arrested so Far
3 min read
Mar, 16, 2020
Photographer Captured 21 Colorful Bird Portraits That Blur The Line Between Nature And Art History
3 min read
May, 14, 2026
Amy Heckerling: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
May, 12, 2026
Five Things You Didn’t Know About Nico Tortorella
3 min read
Jun, 29, 2017
Here’s How Lawyers Wish Merry Christmas To Their Clients, And It’s Hilarious
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Traveled To Jodhpur – The Blue City Of India That You’ve Probably Never Heard Of (25 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025