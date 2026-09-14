“Think You Know The Basics?”: These 20 General Knowledge Questions Might Make You Repeat 7th Grade

How much general knowledge have you picked up over the years? From history and geography to science, pop culture, music, and everyday facts, this quiz covers a little bit of everything – and some questions may be easier to remember than others.
The quiz starts with the kind of facts you might expect to know, but don’t let that make you too confident. As you work through the questions, you’ll have to draw on everything from school-day knowledge to those random facts you somehow still remember years later.
Think you have a solid grasp of the basics? Take your best shot at all 20 questions and see how your score compares. Just try not to look anything up along the way!
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
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