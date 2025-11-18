Barbie Ferreira’s Weight Loss Transformation Goes Viral Amid Ozempic Rumors

“She’s taking Ozempic,” wrote one fan of Barbie Ferreira, known for her role in Euphoria, after the actress stunned her followers with a photo shoot showcasing a variety of fashionable outfits and significant weight loss.
The 27-year-old posed make-up-free, seductively posing in a low-cut, cream negligee, with her brown hair cascading over her shoulder. Next, she is shown wearing a black leather halterneck top, highlighting a toned midriff.
Fans reacted quickly to the post, with it gaining more than 1,7 million likes and 1,400 comments in a matter of hours. Many speculated that Ferreira’s body transformation was due to taking Ozempic, a diabetes medication used for its appetite-reducing properties, while others defended the actress.
“You lose weight you get hate, you gain weight you get hate, can’t win,” read one comment.
However, Ferreira’s progress hasn’t been as shocking or sudden as some of her detractors believe. Her previous body update was on July 14, 2024, in which she already showed massive changes from her appearance at the beginning of the year.
The model’s smaller waist and slender arms were on full display, with her black lace bra peeking out in a photo taken in a garden.
While Barbie has historically avoided discussing her size publicly, she opened up four years ago about her struggles with mental health, which included anxiety, depression, binge eating, and body image issues. She attributed her issues, in part, to the pressures generated by her fame in the era of social media.
“As an elder Gen Z, we’ve gotten our fair share of bad times,” she said to Cosmopolitan and explained that her generation was negatively affected by an unfiltered bombardment of information.
“We were the guinea pigs of the internet: you’re 11, and the darkness of the entire world is just packed into your computer and you’re scrolling through it,” she explained.
The model also revealed that she was working through an addiction to JUUL, a brand of electronic cigarettes that promises to deliver “an exceptional nicotine experience.”
Ferreira hasn’t addressed her detractor’s accusations, instead focusing on her many upcoming projects and movies
The actress continues to make waves in the entertainment industry. Since her time on Euphoria, Barbie has appeared in Robot Chicken and the film Nope. She also has two films in post-production: Faces of Death and House of Spoils.
“Y’all realize not everyone is on Ozempic right? There are plenty of other more healthy ways of losing weight,” pointed out one of her fans.
Ozempic, a brand name for the medication Semaglutide, was originally designed to help patients with type 2 diabetes improve their glycemic control.
In March 2024, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) made the controversial and profitable decision to expand the indication of the peptide to help obese people lose weight and reduce the risk of cardiovascular incidents.
What followed was unprecedented demand for the medication, with Goldman Sachs Research expecting the obesity drug market to reach $100 billion by 2030 and Ozempic’s manufacturer, Novo Nordisk, becoming Europe’s most valuable company.
The effectiveness of the treatment has turned it into a pop culture phenomenon after celebrities such as Elon Musk, Amy Schumer, and Oprah Winfrey have confessed to having used it at one point or another.
Ferreira’s latest project, a romantic comedy called Mile End Kicks, was announced on her Instagram page last Thursday (August 29). This film may showcase the actress’s new look as a different type of character than those she has portrayed in her previous appearances.
