Man Gives Old Shelter Dogs Free Haircuts So They Can Finally Find Homes

by

Senior shelter dogs need to be loved just as much as the youngsters. Sadly, their age and often unkempt appearances leave them invisible in the eyes of many. Mark Imhof, a professional dog groomer, is on a mission to change that. He visits Animal Care Centers of NYC to give old dogs free baths and haircuts so they could finally find a home.

Imhof was inspired by his fiancée. “She didn’t want to see me go for another soulless job, and she saw the joy I had when I interacted with our animals,” says Imhof. “I have seen such transformations in almost all the dogs and it is so uplifting and I KNOW they will pay that love forward to their future forever homes,” he added.

More info: markthedogguy.comInstagram | Facebook (h/t: thedodo)

Mark Imhof, a former businessman, is now on a mission to make senior shelter dogs more adoptable

Man Gives Old Shelter Dogs Free Haircuts So They Can Finally Find Homes

Older dogs with unkempt hair have a little chance of finding forever homes

Man Gives Old Shelter Dogs Free Haircuts So They Can Finally Find Homes

So, inspired by his fiancée, Imhof visits Animal Care Centers of NYC to give them free haircuts

Man Gives Old Shelter Dogs Free Haircuts So They Can Finally Find Homes

The before-and-after shots show what a difference a nice haircut can make!

Man Gives Old Shelter Dogs Free Haircuts So They Can Finally Find Homes

“She didn’t want to see me go for another soulless job, and she saw the joy I had when I interacted with our animals”

Man Gives Old Shelter Dogs Free Haircuts So They Can Finally Find Homes

Imhof and his fiancée remembered how dirty their shelter dogs were before adopting them

Man Gives Old Shelter Dogs Free Haircuts So They Can Finally Find Homes

“Sean was my first shelter dog, and when they brought him to me, he was on the unadoptable list because of behavior issues”

Man Gives Old Shelter Dogs Free Haircuts So They Can Finally Find Homes

“Of course, I explain to people, if we were to mat your hair, and then ask you to go do a job, you would probably have behavior issues too”

Man Gives Old Shelter Dogs Free Haircuts So They Can Finally Find Homes

“So I worked through and he became the most adorable guy”

Man Gives Old Shelter Dogs Free Haircuts So They Can Finally Find Homes

“I have seen such transformations in almost all the dogs and it is so uplifting”

Man Gives Old Shelter Dogs Free Haircuts So They Can Finally Find Homes

“I KNOW they will pay that love forward to their future forever homes”

Man Gives Old Shelter Dogs Free Haircuts So They Can Finally Find Homes

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
73 Epic Facebook Comebacks You’ll Be Happy Didn’t Happen To You
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Man Trashes His Current Wife To His Ex And Lies About Her, Doesn’t Know She’s Preparing For Divorce
3 min read
Nov, 6, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Celebrity(s) Share A Birthday With You?
3 min read
Oct, 9, 2025
What You Need To Remember Before The Witcher Season 3
3 min read
Jun, 12, 2023
Immigrant Employee Rejects Manager’s Request To Use “American Name” To Please Client
3 min read
Aug, 13, 2025
10 Cozy TV Shows to Watch This Fall
3 min read
Sep, 22, 2022
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.