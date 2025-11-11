Man Gives Old Shelter Dogs Free Haircuts So They Can Finally Find Homes

Senior shelter dogs need to be loved just as much as the youngsters. Sadly, their age and often unkempt appearances leave them invisible in the eyes of many. Mark Imhof, a professional dog groomer, is on a mission to change that. He visits Animal Care Centers of NYC to give old dogs free baths and haircuts so they could finally find a home.
Imhof was inspired by his fiancée. “She didn’t want to see me go for another soulless job, and she saw the joy I had when I interacted with our animals,” says Imhof. “I have seen such transformations in almost all the dogs and it is so uplifting and I KNOW they will pay that love forward to their future forever homes,” he added.
Mark Imhof, a former businessman, is now on a mission to make senior shelter dogs more adoptable
Older dogs with unkempt hair have a little chance of finding forever homes
So, inspired by his fiancée, Imhof visits Animal Care Centers of NYC to give them free haircuts
The before-and-after shots show what a difference a nice haircut can make!
“She didn’t want to see me go for another soulless job, and she saw the joy I had when I interacted with our animals”
Imhof and his fiancée remembered how dirty their shelter dogs were before adopting them
“Sean was my first shelter dog, and when they brought him to me, he was on the unadoptable list because of behavior issues”
“Of course, I explain to people, if we were to mat your hair, and then ask you to go do a job, you would probably have behavior issues too”
“So I worked through and he became the most adorable guy”
“I have seen such transformations in almost all the dogs and it is so uplifting”
“I KNOW they will pay that love forward to their future forever homes”
