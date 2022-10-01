Barbara Broccoli Says That James Bond Will Be More In Touch With His Feelings

Are you ready for a James Bond that’s more in touch with his feelings?
Suppose you’re not, then too bad, as producer Barbara Broccoli is looking to bring the evolution of Bond to the next set of films. The series initially dates back to 1953, when British author Ian Fleming created the character. Only six men have played James Bond, though there are decades of films starting with Dr. No. The late and great Sean Connery started the iconic role. So what’s the most notable thing about James Bond? That he’s an elite ass-kicking warrior who makes all the ladies swoon.
However, that changed a bit in the Daniel Craig era. The actor played Bond for 16 years, and his earlier work saw the character continue with his womanizing ways, with the typical Bond girl usually being his one-night stand partner. However, after Skyfall, that notably shifted. Originally, Spectre was supposed to be the final film, with Bond getting his happy ending; however, No Time Die further dives into his emotional state. As a result, the final Daniel Craig offering had more prominent roles for women, with Lashana Lynch being the first Black woman to play 007 and Ana de Armas also featured in an excellent supporting role.
According to the producer, Barbara Broccoli, the next set of Bond films will expand into a sensitive Bond because times and men are changing, “It’s an evolution,” she says. “Bond is evolving just as men are evolving. I don’t know who’s evolving at a fast pace. Craig, she adds, “cracked Bond open emotionally,” bringing audiences into the character’s inner life. “The films over his tenure were the first time we connected the emotional arc.”
It’s an exciting avenue to take with Bond, though it will get some drawbacks from viewers. No Time to Die did substantial numbers overall at the box office, collecting a healthy $774.2 million worldwide; however, that number pales in comparison to Skyfall – which made $1.1 billion- and Spectre – $880 million -, though given the fact that the final Daniel Craig outing came out when the coronavirus pandemic was still widespread, it’s possible that the film would’ve garnered more. The critical thing is that James Bond is a franchise for men. There’s nothing wrong with giving women prominent roles within the series; however, James Bond is an iconic character because he feels larger than life. His suave, calm, badass demeanor that attracts all the girls has been an essential part of his character. Of course, we’ll surely see how audiences react to the new James Bond when the film comes out.
Thus far, the producers haven’t cast any names for the next set of films. However, Broccoli makes it clear that she’s hoping to cast an actor for the next ten years or so, “We’re not just casting someone for one film,” Broccoli told Variety. “We’re casting someone, hopefully for a decade, at least. It’s a big decision to make, and we’re nowhere near making that decision.”
“When we get to a point like we are now, we have to think about the trajectory of the Bond films and the storylines and where we want to take them,” she added. “So, that’s the main focus at the beginning. Once we know where we want to go, we’ll start thinking about casting.”
It is excellent that the Bond producers aren’t simply rushing to get to the next film. Quality always triumphs over quantity, and the next set of Bond movies could end up turning into classics. Hopefully, the films don’t dive heavily into the woke territory.