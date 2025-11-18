Staff Left Stunned After Discovering Their Colleague’s 4-Day-Old Lifeless Body At Her Cubicle

A woman was found lifeless at her workplace days after she had passed away. Denise Prudhomme was found dead in her cubicle at Wells Fargo in Tempe, Arizona, USA, where she worked. The 60-year-old’s body was tragically discovered by a colleague.
Tempe Police said they received a call from co-workers on Tuesday (August 20) after they noticed a foul smell in their office and followed it to Prudhomme’s body, ABC 7 reported on Friday (August 30).
Investigators reportedly said that Prudhomme had scanned her ID at 7 a.m. to get into the building of the American financial services company the Friday before (August 16), but there were no scans, in or out, after that.
Several employees reported they thought the strong odor was a problem with the plumbing, as per ABC 7. Police reportedly responded to the building, and Prudhomme was declared dead at the scene.
A woman was found lifeless at her workplace days after she had passed away
Image credits: 12 News
Image credits: 12 News
No foul play is suspected, but other bank employees are wondering why it took so long for someone to find her, WBRC reported on Thursday (August 29).
An employee who spoke with KPNX said Prudhomme’s cubicle was on the third floor and away from the main aisle.
The employee reportedly said that while most Wells Fargo employees at the Tempe location work from home, the building has 24/7 security, so someone should have found Prudhomme sooner.
Denise Prudhomme was found dead in her cubicle at Wells Fargo in Tempe, Arizona, USA
Image credits: Luca Bravo (not the actual photo)
Image credits: David von Diemar (not the actual photo)
Another worker reportedly said they wanted to see new safety protocols in place, saying this event was “negligence in some part.”
Someone else working at the same Wells Fargo office said the situation “was just uncomfortable” and called on the company to do more.
“The body was there about four days before anybody found it before anybody walked up to her and just to say hi, make sure she’s OK,” an employee told the American broadcaster. “She was just lying on her desk.”
The 60-year-old’s body was tragically discovered by a colleague on Tuesday (August 20)
Image credits: 12 News
Image credits: 12 News
A Wells Fargo spokesperson said in a statement: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our colleague and our Tempe office.”
They added: “Counselors, through our employee assistance consulting service, are available to support employees.”
An additional Wells Fargo staffer reportedly said management did offer those services and told colleagues the building was thoroughly cleaned.
Tempe police are currently working with the Maricopa County Medical Examiner to determine Prudhomme’s cause of death, WBRC reported.
“As people we have to do better for our fellow humans,” a reader commented
Follow Us