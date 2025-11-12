Bandana Jain, An Exceptional Artist In Country

by

Bandana Jain is creating a new trend in the artist field by making remarkable creations completely made out of Corrugated cardboard.

Unbelievable….. Right??

But yes she is creating history by her unique designs of sculptures, murals, art installations, furniture and what not. Her creativity is not only an aesthetic delight, but also a unique way to bring about change, and so is her mission to empower and employ women from rural areas.

More info: Facebook | sylvnstudio.com

Gandhi Sculpture

Bandana Jain with Gunny Bags completely made out of Corrugated Cardboard

Sculpture made for the #metoo campaign

Laxmi Feet made out of Paper tube Rolls

“The Tale of the Trash” an Art Installation

Closer view of Art Installation

“Gajendra” made out of corrugated cardboard

