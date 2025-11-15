40 Times People Found Something Unsettling And Shared It On The “Thanks, I Hate It” Page (New Pics)

If you’ve ever heard “Thanks, I Hate It” somewhere online, you’re already on board. If not, pull your seat closer. Know Your Meme describes it as “a slang phrase used online with regards to posts that the poster deems unattractive or superfluous.” So basically, it’s something that makes you go “enough internet for today” and close your laptop.
Or… as our dear psychoanalyst Freud suggested, it makes you do the exact opposite. Scroll into the abyss of uselessness, absurdity, annoyance, because even if things don’t spark the most pleasant emotions it doesn’t mean they’re not interesting. Okay, we’re overthinking.
Thanks to the 1.4M-strong community “Thanks I Hate It” on Reddit, better known as r/TIHI, we have a solid collection of posts that we all would be better off without. There’s no gore or anything creepy, it’s just that some posts, thoughts, ideas and screenshots make you wonder, what the hell is this earth.
#1 Thanks, I Hate It
#2 Thanks, I Hate Trump
#3 Thanks, I Hate Coconut
#4 Thanks, I Hate Honey Nut Cheerios
#5 Thanks, I Hate Mac And Cheese
#6 Thanks, I Hate Mariah Myers
#7 Thanks, I Hate Nicolas Cage‘S Face On Ross
#8 Thanks I Hate This Outcome
#9 Thanks, I Hate Elon
#10 Thanks, I Hate Boston Bean Donuts.
#11 Thanks, I Hate Low Budget Bowser Castle.
#12 Thanks, I Hate This Naked Cat Cosplaying Wednesday Addams
#13 Thanks, I Hate Dentures
#14 Thanks, I Hate How Mercedes Advertise Their Headlights
#15 Thanks, I Hate Shaved Buttholes
#16 Thanks, I Hate Imagining A Real Head Stuck In A Beehive
#17 Thanks I Hate Glow In The Dark Reindeer
#18 Thanks I Hate “Feetshake”
#19 Thanks, I Hate Competitions Based On Likes
#20 Thanks, I Hate This Beautified(?) Photoshopped Version Of Friends
#21 Thanks, I Hate Sister Joy
#22 Thanks I Hate Feeding Fish
#23 Thanks, I Hate Spongebob
#24 Thanks, I Hate Naked Cat Beans
#25 Thanks I Hate (Formerly) Locked Rooms.
#26 Thanks, I Hate Modern Book Covers
#27 Thanks I Hate Dutch Toilets
#28 Thanks, I Hate Facebook
#29 Thanks, I Hate This Piece Of S**t Animal Abuser
#30 Thanks I Hate Dates
#31 Thanks I Hate Cheesus Christ
#32 Thanks, I Hate These Upside Down Peas
#33 Thanks, I Hate Mars Bars
#34 Thanks, I Hate The Mootrix
#35 Thanks, I Hate Comparing Human And Horse Bones
#36 Thanks I Hate Making Eye Contact With A Car.
#37 Thanks, I Hate That The Longer You Look The Worse It Gets
#38 Thanks I Hate Track 5
#39 Thanks, I Hate Curly Eyelashes
#40 Thanks, I Hate Zuckerberg Using A Bottle Of BBQ As A Bookend
