40 Times People Found Something Unsettling And Shared It On The “Thanks, I Hate It” Page (New Pics)

If you’ve ever heard “Thanks, I Hate It” somewhere online, you’re already on board. If not, pull your seat closer. Know Your Meme describes it as “a slang phrase used online with regards to posts that the poster deems unattractive or superfluous.” So basically, it’s something that makes you go “enough internet for today” and close your laptop.

Or… as our dear psychoanalyst Freud suggested, it makes you do the exact opposite. Scroll into the abyss of uselessness, absurdity, annoyance, because even if things don’t spark the most pleasant emotions it doesn’t mean they’re not interesting. Okay, we’re overthinking.

Thanks to the 1.4M-strong community “Thanks I Hate It” on Reddit, better known as r/TIHI, we have a solid collection of posts that we all would be better off without. There’s no gore or anything creepy, it’s just that some posts, thoughts, ideas and screenshots make you wonder, what the hell is this earth.

#1 Thanks, I Hate It

40 Times People Found Something Unsettling And Shared It On The &#8220;Thanks, I Hate It&#8221; Page (New Pics)

Image source: Ch_Anderson

#2 Thanks, I Hate Trump

40 Times People Found Something Unsettling And Shared It On The &#8220;Thanks, I Hate It&#8221; Page (New Pics)

Image source: regian24

#3 Thanks, I Hate Coconut

40 Times People Found Something Unsettling And Shared It On The &#8220;Thanks, I Hate It&#8221; Page (New Pics)

Image source: Thedepressionoftrees

#4 Thanks, I Hate Honey Nut Cheerios

40 Times People Found Something Unsettling And Shared It On The &#8220;Thanks, I Hate It&#8221; Page (New Pics)

Image source: efriedguy

#5 Thanks, I Hate Mac And Cheese

40 Times People Found Something Unsettling And Shared It On The &#8220;Thanks, I Hate It&#8221; Page (New Pics)

Image source: PrincessBeepBop69

#6 Thanks, I Hate Mariah Myers

40 Times People Found Something Unsettling And Shared It On The &#8220;Thanks, I Hate It&#8221; Page (New Pics)

Image source: Paper_chasers

#7 Thanks, I Hate Nicolas Cage‘S Face On Ross

40 Times People Found Something Unsettling And Shared It On The &#8220;Thanks, I Hate It&#8221; Page (New Pics)

Image source: johann862

#8 Thanks I Hate This Outcome

40 Times People Found Something Unsettling And Shared It On The &#8220;Thanks, I Hate It&#8221; Page (New Pics)

Image source: IntellOyell

#9 Thanks, I Hate Elon

40 Times People Found Something Unsettling And Shared It On The &#8220;Thanks, I Hate It&#8221; Page (New Pics)

Image source: crypt0e

#10 Thanks, I Hate Boston Bean Donuts.

40 Times People Found Something Unsettling And Shared It On The &#8220;Thanks, I Hate It&#8221; Page (New Pics)

Image source: ExpertAccident

#11 Thanks, I Hate Low Budget Bowser Castle.

40 Times People Found Something Unsettling And Shared It On The &#8220;Thanks, I Hate It&#8221; Page (New Pics)

Image source: -TheGOATgoat

#12 Thanks, I Hate This Naked Cat Cosplaying Wednesday Addams

40 Times People Found Something Unsettling And Shared It On The &#8220;Thanks, I Hate It&#8221; Page (New Pics)

Image source: rainbowpeonies

#13 Thanks, I Hate Dentures

40 Times People Found Something Unsettling And Shared It On The &#8220;Thanks, I Hate It&#8221; Page (New Pics)

Image source: regian24

#14 Thanks, I Hate How Mercedes Advertise Their Headlights

40 Times People Found Something Unsettling And Shared It On The &#8220;Thanks, I Hate It&#8221; Page (New Pics)

Image source: woodside37

#15 Thanks, I Hate Shaved Buttholes

40 Times People Found Something Unsettling And Shared It On The &#8220;Thanks, I Hate It&#8221; Page (New Pics)

Image source: Cados9

#16 Thanks, I Hate Imagining A Real Head Stuck In A Beehive

40 Times People Found Something Unsettling And Shared It On The &#8220;Thanks, I Hate It&#8221; Page (New Pics)

Image source: excitive

#17 Thanks I Hate Glow In The Dark Reindeer

40 Times People Found Something Unsettling And Shared It On The &#8220;Thanks, I Hate It&#8221; Page (New Pics)

Image source: Turbulent-Opening-75

#18 Thanks I Hate “Feetshake”

40 Times People Found Something Unsettling And Shared It On The &#8220;Thanks, I Hate It&#8221; Page (New Pics)

Image source: sonni040930

#19 Thanks, I Hate Competitions Based On Likes

40 Times People Found Something Unsettling And Shared It On The &#8220;Thanks, I Hate It&#8221; Page (New Pics)

Image source: idontknowwhodoi

#20 Thanks, I Hate This Beautified(?) Photoshopped Version Of Friends

40 Times People Found Something Unsettling And Shared It On The &#8220;Thanks, I Hate It&#8221; Page (New Pics)

Image source: ibiZas_

#21 Thanks, I Hate Sister Joy

40 Times People Found Something Unsettling And Shared It On The &#8220;Thanks, I Hate It&#8221; Page (New Pics)

Image source: rcwiltrfhgtrf

#22 Thanks I Hate Feeding Fish

40 Times People Found Something Unsettling And Shared It On The &#8220;Thanks, I Hate It&#8221; Page (New Pics)

Image source: Swenzarr_

#23 Thanks, I Hate Spongebob

40 Times People Found Something Unsettling And Shared It On The &#8220;Thanks, I Hate It&#8221; Page (New Pics)

Image source: 0riginalGravity

#24 Thanks, I Hate Naked Cat Beans

40 Times People Found Something Unsettling And Shared It On The &#8220;Thanks, I Hate It&#8221; Page (New Pics)

Image source: delaneykingrox

#25 Thanks I Hate (Formerly) Locked Rooms.

40 Times People Found Something Unsettling And Shared It On The &#8220;Thanks, I Hate It&#8221; Page (New Pics)

Image source: potassium0101

#26 Thanks, I Hate Modern Book Covers

40 Times People Found Something Unsettling And Shared It On The &#8220;Thanks, I Hate It&#8221; Page (New Pics)

Image source: bitchyswiftie

#27 Thanks I Hate Dutch Toilets

40 Times People Found Something Unsettling And Shared It On The &#8220;Thanks, I Hate It&#8221; Page (New Pics)

Image source: marth_burton2

#28 Thanks, I Hate Facebook

40 Times People Found Something Unsettling And Shared It On The &#8220;Thanks, I Hate It&#8221; Page (New Pics)

Image source: LxzyBonez

#29 Thanks, I Hate This Piece Of S**t Animal Abuser

40 Times People Found Something Unsettling And Shared It On The &#8220;Thanks, I Hate It&#8221; Page (New Pics)

Image source: MoOn_mAn445

#30 Thanks I Hate Dates

40 Times People Found Something Unsettling And Shared It On The &#8220;Thanks, I Hate It&#8221; Page (New Pics)

Image source: BlanketMage

#31 Thanks I Hate Cheesus Christ

40 Times People Found Something Unsettling And Shared It On The &#8220;Thanks, I Hate It&#8221; Page (New Pics)

Image source: androweeda

#32 Thanks, I Hate These Upside Down Peas

40 Times People Found Something Unsettling And Shared It On The &#8220;Thanks, I Hate It&#8221; Page (New Pics)

Image source: spottylen

#33 Thanks, I Hate Mars Bars

40 Times People Found Something Unsettling And Shared It On The &#8220;Thanks, I Hate It&#8221; Page (New Pics)

Image source: pau1rw

#34 Thanks, I Hate The Mootrix

40 Times People Found Something Unsettling And Shared It On The &#8220;Thanks, I Hate It&#8221; Page (New Pics)

Image source: samthielman

#35 Thanks, I Hate Comparing Human And Horse Bones

40 Times People Found Something Unsettling And Shared It On The &#8220;Thanks, I Hate It&#8221; Page (New Pics)

Image source: coreycmalone

#36 Thanks I Hate Making Eye Contact With A Car.

40 Times People Found Something Unsettling And Shared It On The &#8220;Thanks, I Hate It&#8221; Page (New Pics)

Image source: qikipedia

#37 Thanks, I Hate That The Longer You Look The Worse It Gets

40 Times People Found Something Unsettling And Shared It On The &#8220;Thanks, I Hate It&#8221; Page (New Pics)

Image source: Brianyeetamole

#38 Thanks I Hate Track 5

40 Times People Found Something Unsettling And Shared It On The &#8220;Thanks, I Hate It&#8221; Page (New Pics)

Image source: edgewalker81

#39 Thanks, I Hate Curly Eyelashes

40 Times People Found Something Unsettling And Shared It On The &#8220;Thanks, I Hate It&#8221; Page (New Pics)

Image source: ashomellow

#40 Thanks, I Hate Zuckerberg Using A Bottle Of BBQ As A Bookend

40 Times People Found Something Unsettling And Shared It On The &#8220;Thanks, I Hate It&#8221; Page (New Pics)

Image source: zuzuofthewolves

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
