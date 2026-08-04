82 Funny Memes For People Who Don’t Take Science Too Seriously (New Pics)

One of the best places to be is where entertainment intersects with education. We are huge fans of humor because it’s fun and great for your health. But we also love it when our minds get a small but engaging workout, too. ‘Bad Science Jokes’ is a wonderful social media project that has gained popularity over the years by sharing some of the nerdiest, smartest, and wittiest memes ever made on the internet.
Today, we are featuring some of our favorite fresh and funny pics to give you brilliant brains a well-deserved break. Keep scrolling for a good laugh, and don’t forget to share your favorite memes with your smartest friends.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | Linktree
#1
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#2
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#3
Image source: bad_science_jokes
‘Bad Science Jokes’ has been amusing the internet for more than a decade now. Originally, the project began as a high school Tumblr project for founder and entrepreneur Melissa Church. One year later, in 2014, ‘Bad Science Jokes’ established itself on Instagram and Facebook, where it continues to be incredibly popular. The content is amusing with a nerdy twist, which is why so many people (including us!) love it.
At the time of writing, the project’s Instagram account boasts an impressive 764k followers! Meanwhile, its Facebook page has 276k dedicated fans.
#4
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#5
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#6
Image source: bad_science_jokes
During an earlier in-depth interview with Bored Panda, Melissa of ‘Bad Science Jokes’ shared her thoughts on staying curious as adults, when we’re all overwhelmed with stress and responsibilities.
She told our team that you can get a lot done with even small periods of free time. And your best approach to learning new things is being deliberately incremental.
“It’s imperative to find time to learn every single day because when you stop learning, you stop growing as a person!” she told us earlier.
#7
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#8
Image source: WillRinehart
#9
Image source: bad_science_jokes
“It doesn’t have to be something time-consuming. To stay curious every day can be anything from looking up the definition of a word to just asking a question about how something mundane works,” the founder of ‘Bad Science Jokes’ said.
“Personally, I like following social media pages that give you a fact of the day, or similar. It gives me a chance to learn something while still going about my daily work!”
#10
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#11
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#12
Image source: bad_science_jokes
According to Melissa, one of the things that you may want to stay up-to-date with is the field of artificial intelligence and how it is rapidly changing. This is important for your personal media literacy and general awareness, not just your career.
“I think everyone should be educating themselves on artificial intelligence. I have seen images and videos that will cause me to do a double-take to see if it was real or fake. The technology is advancing extremely quickly. We need to educate ourselves in how the technology works, how to spot A.I., and how to properly use it.”
#13
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#14
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#15
Image source: bad_science_jokes
Meanwhile, during another interview, Bored Panda asked Melissa to share her perspective on what lies at the core of true intelligence, as well as why it is so valued in society.
For the founder of ‘Bad Science Jokes,’ true intelligence and smartness mean being patient and waiting to respond.
#16
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#17
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#18
Image source: bad_science_jokes
“The most intelligent people I’ve met seem to really take their time with a reply during a conversation. They are not quick to anger or excite, they look at all the facts and then come to a decision,” she shared with us.
“I feel the tech industry, in general, has helped to change the definition of ‘nerd’ from the stereotypical caricature we see on television to some of today’s wealthiest, most successful people.”
#19
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#20
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#21
Image source: somadwrites
“When we look at who is behind all of our favorite products, we see these extremely intelligent people who had a crazy idea and made it work. Things we cannot live without! The device you’re reading this on was developed by some extremely smart people and made easy to understand for those folks like me. Ha!” Melissa told Bored Panda earlier.
#22
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#23
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#24
Image source: bad_science_jokes
“Society sees that it takes some exceptionally intelligent people to make our day-to-day lives what they are. Just a couple generations ago technology wasn’t anywhere near what it is today, and having parents, grandparents, and ourselves, see just how far we’ve come in that regard, reminds us just how important the ‘nerds’ are!”
#25
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#26
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#27
Image source: bad_science_jokes
What’s your go-to method of staying up to date with science topics and fresh developments? Do you read the latest science news online, choose physical books or science journals, listen to audiobooks or podcasts, or enjoy watercooler chats and memes the most?
Which of these memes did you like the most, and why?
None of these things will be on the final exam, but if you want to share your brainy insights, feel free to join the conversation in the comments!
#28
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#29
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#30
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#31
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#32
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#33
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#34
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#35
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#36
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#37
Image source: silverfarie1369
#38
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#39
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#40
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#41
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#42
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#43
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#44
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#45
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#46
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#47
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#48
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#49
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#50
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#51
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#52
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#53
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#54
Image source: instagram.com
#55
Image source: instagram.com
#56
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#57
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#58
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#59
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#60
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#61
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#62
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#63
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#64
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#65
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#66
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#67
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#68
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#69
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#70
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#71
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#72
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#73
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#74
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#75
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#76
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#77
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#78
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#79
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#80
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#81
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#82
Image source: bad_science_jokes
Follow Us