30 Times People Warned Others Not To Eat In These Restaurants By Providing Nasty Evidence

Correct me if I’m wrong, but the world with eat out-only options on the pandemic menu hasn’t been the same. And there’s nothing quite like surviving the lockdown and treating yourself with a nice dinner at a local restaurant. But on some unfortunate occasions, this idyllic scenario turns sour.

And sometimes it’s not even your fault. You see, when you spot the tail of a big, nasty rat that’s been running errands in a restaurant kitchen, you can expect the soup won’t go down smoothly. But that’s only the tip of the iceberg and things are sometimes even more sinister.

So welcome to hell’s kitchens, the places where Gordon Ramsay would get a heart attack, and where your nightmare material is made. Be sure to scroll on an empty stomach, and check twice before choosing your next eatery.

#1 Only In America Would A Restaurant Display On The Wall That They Don’t Pay Their Staff Enough To Live On

Image source: M7plusoneequalsm8

#2 Buffet At Charles De Gaulle Airport. Paris, France

30 Times People Warned Others Not To Eat In These Restaurants By Providing Nasty Evidence

Image source: reddit.com

#3 Local Chinese Restaurant Gets A New Cutting Board

30 Times People Warned Others Not To Eat In These Restaurants By Providing Nasty Evidence

Image source: PIAOB2013

#4 In The Men’s Room At My Corporate Place Of Employment

30 Times People Warned Others Not To Eat In These Restaurants By Providing Nasty Evidence

Image source: reddit.com

#5 I Saw This On A Restaurant Door. After I Ate There

30 Times People Warned Others Not To Eat In These Restaurants By Providing Nasty Evidence

Image source: DesertMAD

#6 Found Inside My Taco Bell Meal. I Feel Sick

30 Times People Warned Others Not To Eat In These Restaurants By Providing Nasty Evidence

Image source: reddit.com

#7 1 Chicken Over Rice Please

30 Times People Warned Others Not To Eat In These Restaurants By Providing Nasty Evidence

Image source: reddit.com

#8 A Handful Of Jam Served On A Plate At An Upscale Restaurant

30 Times People Warned Others Not To Eat In These Restaurants By Providing Nasty Evidence

Image source: reddit.com

#9 Restaurant Bans Masks, Gloves And Social Distancing Because “Freedom”

30 Times People Warned Others Not To Eat In These Restaurants By Providing Nasty Evidence

Image source: DougJohnsonFX40

#10 A Restaurant Known For Their Wings In Ne Philadelphia. Pretty Gross….

30 Times People Warned Others Not To Eat In These Restaurants By Providing Nasty Evidence

Image source: reddit.com

#11 At This Fast Food Place In Town

30 Times People Warned Others Not To Eat In These Restaurants By Providing Nasty Evidence

Image source: reddit.com

#12 An Extra Charge

30 Times People Warned Others Not To Eat In These Restaurants By Providing Nasty Evidence

Image source: monday_mayhem

#13 What’s Wrong With People

30 Times People Warned Others Not To Eat In These Restaurants By Providing Nasty Evidence

Image source: reddit.com

#14 Signs Of A Bad Restaurant

30 Times People Warned Others Not To Eat In These Restaurants By Providing Nasty Evidence

Image source: wolverinefan24

#15 Wtf….a Bolt Was Found In A Bowl Of Chilli. Fairfax Frisch’s

30 Times People Warned Others Not To Eat In These Restaurants By Providing Nasty Evidence

Image source: jameshollenbergphoto

#16 Employee Spits In Food For Instagram Likes

30 Times People Warned Others Not To Eat In These Restaurants By Providing Nasty Evidence

Image source: reddit.com

#17 Driving Past

30 Times People Warned Others Not To Eat In These Restaurants By Providing Nasty Evidence

Image source: ascifiwriter

#18 Subway Employee Picking Her Feet Behind The Counter. How Fresh

30 Times People Warned Others Not To Eat In These Restaurants By Providing Nasty Evidence

Image source: reddit.com

#19 How A Restaurant Thaw Their Chicken

30 Times People Warned Others Not To Eat In These Restaurants By Providing Nasty Evidence

Image source: reddit.com

#20 Millennials Aren’t Killing Restaurants Like Applebee’s And TGI Friday’s. Food Like This Is

30 Times People Warned Others Not To Eat In These Restaurants By Providing Nasty Evidence

Image source: rch09c

#21 In A Restaurant That Sells Ice Cream

30 Times People Warned Others Not To Eat In These Restaurants By Providing Nasty Evidence

Image source: douchabag_dan

#22 Local Restaurant Where I’m From. Who Needs Food Safety Right?

30 Times People Warned Others Not To Eat In These Restaurants By Providing Nasty Evidence

Image source: reddit.com

#23 Local Taco Smell

30 Times People Warned Others Not To Eat In These Restaurants By Providing Nasty Evidence

Image source: reddit.com

#24 I Found This In My Drink At A Restaurant

30 Times People Warned Others Not To Eat In These Restaurants By Providing Nasty Evidence

Image source: reddit.com

#25 The Restaurant Where The Workers Stand On The Counter (Near The Food Prep Station) Without Shoes On

30 Times People Warned Others Not To Eat In These Restaurants By Providing Nasty Evidence

#26 Keepin It Classy In West Virginia

30 Times People Warned Others Not To Eat In These Restaurants By Providing Nasty Evidence

Image source: reddit.com

#27 Stay Trashy Burger King

30 Times People Warned Others Not To Eat In These Restaurants By Providing Nasty Evidence

Image source: 2 years ago

#28 I Think I’ll Pass On The Refill…

30 Times People Warned Others Not To Eat In These Restaurants By Providing Nasty Evidence

Image source: imgur.com

#29 Local Restaurant Pouring Garbage Into The Sewers

30 Times People Warned Others Not To Eat In These Restaurants By Providing Nasty Evidence

Image source: reddit.com

#30 This BBQ Restaurant Serves Their House Sauce In A Shaker And It’s Awful

30 Times People Warned Others Not To Eat In These Restaurants By Providing Nasty Evidence

Image source: quality-control

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
