30 Times People Warned Others Not To Eat In These Restaurants By Providing Nasty Evidence

Correct me if I’m wrong, but the world with eat out-only options on the pandemic menu hasn’t been the same. And there’s nothing quite like surviving the lockdown and treating yourself with a nice dinner at a local restaurant. But on some unfortunate occasions, this idyllic scenario turns sour.
And sometimes it’s not even your fault. You see, when you spot the tail of a big, nasty rat that’s been running errands in a restaurant kitchen, you can expect the soup won’t go down smoothly. But that’s only the tip of the iceberg and things are sometimes even more sinister.
So welcome to hell’s kitchens, the places where Gordon Ramsay would get a heart attack, and where your nightmare material is made. Be sure to scroll on an empty stomach, and check twice before choosing your next eatery.
#1 Only In America Would A Restaurant Display On The Wall That They Don’t Pay Their Staff Enough To Live On
Image source: M7plusoneequalsm8
#2 Buffet At Charles De Gaulle Airport. Paris, France
Image source: reddit.com
#3 Local Chinese Restaurant Gets A New Cutting Board
Image source: PIAOB2013
#4 In The Men’s Room At My Corporate Place Of Employment
Image source: reddit.com
#5 I Saw This On A Restaurant Door. After I Ate There
Image source: DesertMAD
#6 Found Inside My Taco Bell Meal. I Feel Sick
Image source: reddit.com
#7 1 Chicken Over Rice Please
Image source: reddit.com
#8 A Handful Of Jam Served On A Plate At An Upscale Restaurant
Image source: reddit.com
#9 Restaurant Bans Masks, Gloves And Social Distancing Because “Freedom”
Image source: DougJohnsonFX40
#10 A Restaurant Known For Their Wings In Ne Philadelphia. Pretty Gross….
Image source: reddit.com
#11 At This Fast Food Place In Town
Image source: reddit.com
#12 An Extra Charge
Image source: monday_mayhem
#13 What’s Wrong With People
Image source: reddit.com
#14 Signs Of A Bad Restaurant
Image source: wolverinefan24
#15 Wtf….a Bolt Was Found In A Bowl Of Chilli. Fairfax Frisch’s
Image source: jameshollenbergphoto
#16 Employee Spits In Food For Instagram Likes
Image source: reddit.com
#17 Driving Past
Image source: ascifiwriter
#18 Subway Employee Picking Her Feet Behind The Counter. How Fresh
Image source: reddit.com
#19 How A Restaurant Thaw Their Chicken
Image source: reddit.com
#20 Millennials Aren’t Killing Restaurants Like Applebee’s And TGI Friday’s. Food Like This Is
Image source: rch09c
#21 In A Restaurant That Sells Ice Cream
Image source: douchabag_dan
#22 Local Restaurant Where I’m From. Who Needs Food Safety Right?
Image source: reddit.com
#23 Local Taco Smell
Image source: reddit.com
#24 I Found This In My Drink At A Restaurant
Image source: reddit.com
#25 The Restaurant Where The Workers Stand On The Counter (Near The Food Prep Station) Without Shoes On
#26 Keepin It Classy In West Virginia
Image source: reddit.com
#27 Stay Trashy Burger King
Image source: 2 years ago
#28 I Think I’ll Pass On The Refill…
Image source: imgur.com
#29 Local Restaurant Pouring Garbage Into The Sewers
Image source: reddit.com
#30 This BBQ Restaurant Serves Their House Sauce In A Shaker And It’s Awful
Image source: quality-control
