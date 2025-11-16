“Bad Photoshops”: 50 Pics That Are So Bad They’re (Almost) Good

If you’ve ever used any type of photo-editing software, you probably realize that there’s practically unlimited potential there. So long as you put in the time to improve your skills, the only limit is your imagination (and, well, the processing power of your computer, but that’s an entirely separate issue right there).
And though the world is filled to the brim with Photoshop wizards, as well as art and comedy pros who create seamless transitions when crafting magical digital landscapes, there are way too many amateurs who have no idea what they’re doing. Of course, everyone has to start somewhere and there’s nothing wrong with learning from your mistakes. But some photoshops are so friggin’ bad, they deserve to be called out.
That’s exactly what the r/badphotoshop online community does. Members of the subreddit share the most hilariously low-effort photo edits to ever grace the net, whether they’re done for businesses or for someone’s personal albums. We’re featuring some of the worst of the bunch to bring a smile to your face and make you feel better about your own computer skills, whatever level they might be at.
Upvote the pics that made you laugh the hardest, and be sure to let us know what you think in the comments. Oh, and those of you Pandas who actually photo-edit pics for a living, be careful: your jaws might drop, and you might have a sudden urge to facepalm and clutch your pearls.
#1 The First Comment Sums It Up
Image source: shutnik_
#2 Dad Got Divorced, Used Paint To Erase His Ex-Wife
Image source: brianthomasarghhh
#3 I Can’t Stop Laughing
Image source: wakugandan-chubungus
#4 Probably My Favorite Photoshop Fail. This Was Apparently Done By A Pro For $200, All The Images Are Like This
Image source: OgdruJahad
#5 He Lost So Much Weight, The Person In The Background Gained It
Image source: thr3dimension
#6 An Ad On The News Feed On My Phone. Hope The Dog Is Ok
Image source: meeperton
#7 What Is Going On With This Poor Dogs Teeth???
Image source: zoekapoay
#8 Found This From A Company That Claims To Make “3D Realistic Floor Art”
I have so many questions , why would you want a waterfall on your bathroom floor? Why is the girls dress blowing in the wind? How are all the fixtures floating ???
Image source: TheGreatTyrant
#9 Wow, Grass That Stays Green In Wintertime! (Found On Zillow)
Image source: PelicanFrostyNips
#10 Ad For A Beauty Supply Store In My Area
Image source: iWillNowLiveAsDayMan
#11 This Thumbnail
Image source: its-paladin
#12 I Was Searching For A Cat Carrier On Amazon And Came Across This Monstrosity
Image source: BlueRoseImmortal
#13 Biggest Snake Ever Discovered Is Good With Crowds
Image source: JohnnyClarkee
#14 Dog Pool
Image source: Hans-and-franz
#15 These Ads Are Ridiculous!
Image source: Silvanarix
#16 I Think He Ate The Other Campers
Image source: WickedCoolUsername
#17 Where Is Her Body?
Image source: taylorclark0808
#18 This Magic Carpet Ride Through Hell… For Your Dog
Image source: Jamievrcade
#19 Amazon Seat Bath Tub. Model Lost His Legs
Image source: ice-h2o
#20 The More You Look At It, The Worse It Gets
Image source: bionicpug
#21 Bro What
Image source: we-r-all-redit-fish-
#22 Such Cute Cats!
Image source: NonphotosyntheticYes
#23 Bad Photoshop
Image source: CASWING
#24 Yes, That Looks Very Real
Image source: buttercream-gang
#25 Bad Spot For A Row Of Bushes Don’t Ya Think..?
Image source: yroCyaR
#26 Oh Boy
Image source: ShigarakiWaifu
#27 The Models Are Soooo Comfortable With Each Other
Image source: mikethelabguy
#28 What Are Those!!
Image source: teehizzlenizzle
#29 Was Looking At Dog Ramps For My Aging Lab On Amazon And The Example Pic Is Clearly A Lab With Spots Added In Ms Paint
Image source: Riderslider27
#30 Someone From My School Actually Posted This
Image source: catsareprettycoo1
#31 Amazon Is A Gold Mine
Image source: cool_beans550
#32 Literally Just Joined, Hope This Suffices As A Good First Post
Image source: reddit.com
#33 My Friend Spotted This Gem While Looking At Pet Stuff On Wish
Image source: SafyreDragon
#34 Amazing! In Less Than 24 Hours After The Ohio “Stay-At-Home” Order Was Announced, British Revolutionary War Soldiers Began To Return To Cleveland. Nature Is So Resilient!
Image source: colemanjanuary
#35 Not A Single Element In This Thumbnail Is Real
Image source: Camwood7
#36 Amazon Kiddie Pool
Image source: mrbigreddog
#37 Air Fryer … Or Portal Into Another, Foodier, Universe?
Image source: Logofascinated
#38 Get Purple Ground With Your Blue Tree!
Image source: MommaBearable
#39 Living In A Gun Rights Fantasy
Image source: AutoCrosspostBot
#40 Here In My Garage, Just Bought This New Lamborghini
Image source: Kellyann59
#41 This Ad For A Back-Straightening
Image source: elmahir
#42 Just A Girl And Her Dog Going For A Swim
Image source: NikKnack1313
#43 Wow Gordon That Cookie Must’ve Been Delicious
Image source: crjst1an
#44 Found These While Looking At Black Contacts
Image source: LongjumpingCry7
#45 Target Ad On Pinterest
Image source: kshort2007
#46 This Product Image For A Dog Lick Mat On Amazon
Image source: _passerine
#47 Give Me That Unreal Look. Gardener: I Don’t Do Photoshop
Image source: eventualist
#48 Keep Looking It Gets Worse
Image source: eventualist
#49 Nice Little Couch
Image source: Berzmod
#50 This Ad For Hoodies
Image source: vt8919
