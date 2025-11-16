“Bad Photoshops”: 50 Pics That Are So Bad They’re (Almost) Good

If you’ve ever used any type of photo-editing software, you probably realize that there’s practically unlimited potential there. So long as you put in the time to improve your skills, the only limit is your imagination (and, well, the processing power of your computer, but that’s an entirely separate issue right there).

And though the world is filled to the brim with Photoshop wizards, as well as art and comedy pros who create seamless transitions when crafting magical digital landscapes, there are way too many amateurs who have no idea what they’re doing. Of course, everyone has to start somewhere and there’s nothing wrong with learning from your mistakes. But some photoshops are so friggin’ bad, they deserve to be called out.

That’s exactly what the r/badphotoshop online community does. Members of the subreddit share the most hilariously low-effort photo edits to ever grace the net, whether they’re done for businesses or for someone’s personal albums. We’re featuring some of the worst of the bunch to bring a smile to your face and make you feel better about your own computer skills, whatever level they might be at.

Upvote the pics that made you laugh the hardest, and be sure to let us know what you think in the comments. Oh, and those of you Pandas who actually photo-edit pics for a living, be careful: your jaws might drop, and you might have a sudden urge to facepalm and clutch your pearls.

#1 The First Comment Sums It Up

Image source: shutnik_

#2 Dad Got Divorced, Used Paint To Erase His Ex-Wife

“Bad Photoshops”: 50 Pics That Are So Bad They’re (Almost) Good

Image source: brianthomasarghhh

#3 I Can’t Stop Laughing

“Bad Photoshops”: 50 Pics That Are So Bad They’re (Almost) Good

Image source: wakugandan-chubungus

#4 Probably My Favorite Photoshop Fail. This Was Apparently Done By A Pro For $200, All The Images Are Like This

“Bad Photoshops”: 50 Pics That Are So Bad They’re (Almost) Good

Image source: OgdruJahad

#5 He Lost So Much Weight, The Person In The Background Gained It

“Bad Photoshops”: 50 Pics That Are So Bad They’re (Almost) Good

Image source: thr3dimension

#6 An Ad On The News Feed On My Phone. Hope The Dog Is Ok

“Bad Photoshops”: 50 Pics That Are So Bad They’re (Almost) Good

Image source: meeperton

#7 What Is Going On With This Poor Dogs Teeth???

“Bad Photoshops”: 50 Pics That Are So Bad They’re (Almost) Good

Image source: zoekapoay

#8 Found This From A Company That Claims To Make “3D Realistic Floor Art”

I have so many questions , why would you want a waterfall on your bathroom floor? Why is the girls dress blowing in the wind? How are all the fixtures floating ???

“Bad Photoshops”: 50 Pics That Are So Bad They’re (Almost) Good

Image source: TheGreatTyrant

#9 Wow, Grass That Stays Green In Wintertime! (Found On Zillow)

“Bad Photoshops”: 50 Pics That Are So Bad They’re (Almost) Good

Image source: PelicanFrostyNips

#10 Ad For A Beauty Supply Store In My Area

“Bad Photoshops”: 50 Pics That Are So Bad They’re (Almost) Good

Image source: iWillNowLiveAsDayMan

#11 This Thumbnail

“Bad Photoshops”: 50 Pics That Are So Bad They’re (Almost) Good

Image source: its-paladin

#12 I Was Searching For A Cat Carrier On Amazon And Came Across This Monstrosity

“Bad Photoshops”: 50 Pics That Are So Bad They’re (Almost) Good

Image source: BlueRoseImmortal

#13 Biggest Snake Ever Discovered Is Good With Crowds

“Bad Photoshops”: 50 Pics That Are So Bad They’re (Almost) Good

Image source: JohnnyClarkee

#14 Dog Pool

“Bad Photoshops”: 50 Pics That Are So Bad They’re (Almost) Good

Image source: Hans-and-franz

#15 These Ads Are Ridiculous!

“Bad Photoshops”: 50 Pics That Are So Bad They’re (Almost) Good

Image source: Silvanarix

#16 I Think He Ate The Other Campers

“Bad Photoshops”: 50 Pics That Are So Bad They’re (Almost) Good

Image source: WickedCoolUsername

#17 Where Is Her Body?

“Bad Photoshops”: 50 Pics That Are So Bad They’re (Almost) Good

Image source: taylorclark0808

#18 This Magic Carpet Ride Through Hell… For Your Dog

“Bad Photoshops”: 50 Pics That Are So Bad They’re (Almost) Good

Image source: Jamievrcade

#19 Amazon Seat Bath Tub. Model Lost His Legs

“Bad Photoshops”: 50 Pics That Are So Bad They’re (Almost) Good

Image source: ice-h2o

#20 The More You Look At It, The Worse It Gets

“Bad Photoshops”: 50 Pics That Are So Bad They’re (Almost) Good

Image source: bionicpug

#21 Bro What

“Bad Photoshops”: 50 Pics That Are So Bad They’re (Almost) Good

Image source: we-r-all-redit-fish-

#22 Such Cute Cats!

“Bad Photoshops”: 50 Pics That Are So Bad They’re (Almost) Good

Image source: NonphotosyntheticYes

#23 Bad Photoshop

“Bad Photoshops”: 50 Pics That Are So Bad They’re (Almost) Good

Image source: CASWING

#24 Yes, That Looks Very Real

“Bad Photoshops”: 50 Pics That Are So Bad They’re (Almost) Good

Image source: buttercream-gang

#25 Bad Spot For A Row Of Bushes Don’t Ya Think..?

“Bad Photoshops”: 50 Pics That Are So Bad They’re (Almost) Good

Image source: yroCyaR

#26 Oh Boy

“Bad Photoshops”: 50 Pics That Are So Bad They’re (Almost) Good

Image source: ShigarakiWaifu

#27 The Models Are Soooo Comfortable With Each Other

“Bad Photoshops”: 50 Pics That Are So Bad They’re (Almost) Good

Image source: mikethelabguy

#28 What Are Those!!

“Bad Photoshops”: 50 Pics That Are So Bad They’re (Almost) Good

Image source: teehizzlenizzle

#29 Was Looking At Dog Ramps For My Aging Lab On Amazon And The Example Pic Is Clearly A Lab With Spots Added In Ms Paint

“Bad Photoshops”: 50 Pics That Are So Bad They’re (Almost) Good

Image source: Riderslider27

#30 Someone From My School Actually Posted This

“Bad Photoshops”: 50 Pics That Are So Bad They’re (Almost) Good

Image source: catsareprettycoo1

#31 Amazon Is A Gold Mine

“Bad Photoshops”: 50 Pics That Are So Bad They’re (Almost) Good

Image source: cool_beans550

#32 Literally Just Joined, Hope This Suffices As A Good First Post

“Bad Photoshops”: 50 Pics That Are So Bad They’re (Almost) Good

Image source: reddit.com

#33 My Friend Spotted This Gem While Looking At Pet Stuff On Wish

“Bad Photoshops”: 50 Pics That Are So Bad They’re (Almost) Good

Image source: SafyreDragon

#34 Amazing! In Less Than 24 Hours After The Ohio “Stay-At-Home” Order Was Announced, British Revolutionary War Soldiers Began To Return To Cleveland. Nature Is So Resilient!

“Bad Photoshops”: 50 Pics That Are So Bad They’re (Almost) Good

Image source: colemanjanuary

#35 Not A Single Element In This Thumbnail Is Real

“Bad Photoshops”: 50 Pics That Are So Bad They’re (Almost) Good

Image source: Camwood7

#36 Amazon Kiddie Pool

“Bad Photoshops”: 50 Pics That Are So Bad They’re (Almost) Good

Image source: mrbigreddog

#37 Air Fryer … Or Portal Into Another, Foodier, Universe?

“Bad Photoshops”: 50 Pics That Are So Bad They’re (Almost) Good

Image source: Logofascinated

#38 Get Purple Ground With Your Blue Tree!

“Bad Photoshops”: 50 Pics That Are So Bad They’re (Almost) Good

Image source: MommaBearable

#39 Living In A Gun Rights Fantasy

“Bad Photoshops”: 50 Pics That Are So Bad They’re (Almost) Good

Image source: AutoCrosspostBot

#40 Here In My Garage, Just Bought This New Lamborghini

“Bad Photoshops”: 50 Pics That Are So Bad They’re (Almost) Good

Image source: Kellyann59

#41 This Ad For A Back-Straightening

“Bad Photoshops”: 50 Pics That Are So Bad They’re (Almost) Good

Image source: elmahir

#42 Just A Girl And Her Dog Going For A Swim

“Bad Photoshops”: 50 Pics That Are So Bad They’re (Almost) Good

Image source: NikKnack1313

#43 Wow Gordon That Cookie Must’ve Been Delicious

“Bad Photoshops”: 50 Pics That Are So Bad They’re (Almost) Good

Image source: crjst1an

#44 Found These While Looking At Black Contacts

“Bad Photoshops”: 50 Pics That Are So Bad They’re (Almost) Good

Image source: LongjumpingCry7

#45 Target Ad On Pinterest

“Bad Photoshops”: 50 Pics That Are So Bad They’re (Almost) Good

Image source: kshort2007

#46 This Product Image For A Dog Lick Mat On Amazon

“Bad Photoshops”: 50 Pics That Are So Bad They’re (Almost) Good

Image source: _passerine

#47 Give Me That Unreal Look. Gardener: I Don’t Do Photoshop

“Bad Photoshops”: 50 Pics That Are So Bad They’re (Almost) Good

Image source: eventualist

#48 Keep Looking It Gets Worse

“Bad Photoshops”: 50 Pics That Are So Bad They’re (Almost) Good

Image source: eventualist

#49 Nice Little Couch

“Bad Photoshops”: 50 Pics That Are So Bad They’re (Almost) Good

Image source: Berzmod

#50 This Ad For Hoodies

“Bad Photoshops”: 50 Pics That Are So Bad They’re (Almost) Good

Image source: vt8919

