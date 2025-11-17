Deputy Sheriff Abuses Authority To Appease His Entitled Mom, Messes With The Wrong Person

Entitlement is a personality trait, characterized by the belief that one deserves preferences and resources that others do not. For example, a lake.
When Reddit user Country_Fence took their kids for a ride on their boat, the family encountered a lady on the shore who was so irritated by the fun they were having that she decided to try and get the authorities to put a stop to it.
However, Country_Fence worked in law enforcement themselves, and as they explained in their post on the subreddit ‘Petty Revenge‘, the lady’s plan quickly backfired.
Image credits: SergioPhotone (not the actual photo)
Image credits: balls340 (not the actual photo)
Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Boyarkinamarina (not the actual photo)
As their post went viral, the former detective made an update where they explained a few legal details
Image credits: Country_Fence
As Country_Fence mentioned, the Law Enforcement Information Network (LEIN) is a tool designed to assist the criminal justice community in the performance of its duties by providing and maintaining a computerized filing system of accurate and timely documented criminal justice information, readily available to all criminal justice agencies.
Violations of LEIN regulations remain a controversial subject. For example, Richmond Police Chief Thomas Costello was recently charged and pleaded no contest to the unauthorized disclosure of the Law Enforcement Information Network, which constitutes a 93-day misdemeanor.
However, hours after sentencing, Judge William H. Hackel III recused himself and vacated the decision after Costello’s defense counsel, Art Weiss, submitted an emergency motion.
“The misuse of a law enforcement information system is a betrayal of the public trust and undermines the very principles of justice. Our duty is not only to uphold the law but also to ensure that those entrusted with its enforcement do so with the utmost integrity,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.
Costello, 55, was charged with the offense last year for obtaining the victim’s Washington Township address on June 1, 2022. (It is said the address was sought as part of a Macomb County child-custody case involving the victim.)
The victim said the exposure of her address to a third party by Costello put her in fear, adding that the incident caused her “anxiety,” “trauma,” and “stress.”
“I have lost trust in law enforcement and the justice system,” she said.
Under the initial agreement, which still could be forged, Costello would admit wrongdoing and would serve nearly one year of probation, after which the case would be dismissed.
And later on, the author of the post also answered some of people’s most burning questions
There story has received plenty of different reactions, some also criticized its author for not reporting the lady’s son
Follow Us