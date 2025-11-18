20 Clever Ways People Are Taming Their Wild Art Supply Hoards

Calling all artsy-fartsy folks and creative chaos connoisseurs! Are your paintbrushes playing hide-and-seek? Has your studio become a labyrinth of lost supplies? Fear not, fellow mess-makers! We’ve got the scoop on turning your artistic anarchy into a well-organized wonderland.
From clever contraptions to mind-blowing hacks, we’ve gathered a treasure trove of storage solutions that’ll make Marie Kondo weep with joy. Say goodbye to the days of excavating through layers of sketches just to find that one special pencil. It’s time to transform your creative space from “abstract expressionism” to “minimalist chic” – without sacrificing an ounce of your artistic soul!
#1 Become The Tetris Champion Of Storage With These 4 Tier Plastic Storage Bins With Lid That Stack Like A Pro
Review: “I have a lot of planner things. I’ve been looking for a bin that could hold a lot of things, not bulky, something I could move easily and would look good in my apartment. This was the best purchase for what I was looking for. So easy to put together, it moves on wheels, looks good and I couldn’t bear the price. Will definitely be ordering another one.” – Tina
Image source: amazon.com, Bridgette
#2 Refrigerator Doors Everywhere Are Breathing A Sigh Of Relief Thanks To These Front Loading Frames For Children’s Art
Review: “These ‘mommy’ frames are amazing! Super lightweight and convenient for kids, especially school aged ones who are always bringing home artwork! These make it easy to display all of my children’s art!” – Maizy
Image source: amazon.com, Maizy
#3 Give Your Tiny Treasures Their Own Miniature Mansions With These 15 Mini Clear Bead Storage Containers
Review: “I love this little, small powerful amazon product. It is perfect for those small, small beads. I do DIY tiny houses. It makes a great item, for my organization. Instead of the bags that are given to organize the project. Girl you dont know how easy it is to lose the tiny, needed items. I love these…. 100% buy it” – Tina
Image source: amazon.com, cyanytlas
#4 Your Desk Will Feel Like It’s Wearing A Tuxedo With This Fancy 2 Drawer, Multi-Functional Pencil Holder
Review: “I had way too many things scattered around my computer and I luckily got this in a lightning deal so I was able to organize my stuff! It’s not too big, so it doesn’t take up too much space, but I’m able to organize many things in it (nail files, pens, markers, post-it notes, scrap paper, paperclips, lens wipes, mail, tape measure, etc). Very handy!” – Michelle K
Image source: amazon.com, christine n. michael
#5 Your Stuff Will Feel Like It’s Living In A See-Through Skyscraper With These Stackable Large Clear Storage Bins With Lids
Review: “I bought the 4 pack and liked them so much I bought another pack. They are perfect for organizing different supplies like paper, labels, folders, and an endless number of things. The clasps close and open easily and the box is good quality in my opinion. I might end up ordering a third pack depending on how my organizing goes!” – Kimberly
Image source: amazon.com, Theresa Smith
#6 Picasso Called, He Wants To Borrow Your 24 Drawer Organiser For Art Supplies To Sort His Cubist Chaos
Review: “I use this for my sewing room. I used to have all my small sewing supplies crammed in the drawers of my sewing machine table. I was always searching around in those drawers. Now I have everything organized in their own little drawers — needles, snaps, buttons, etc. I even bought small labels. I have never been so organized. So happy I purchased this great product for a chronically disorganized person.” – rfarm
Image source: amazon.com, Gina
#7 Your Sparkly Gems Will Feel Like They’re In Fort Knox With This Storage Book For Diamond Art
Review: “I’ve been doing the diamond pairings for a while and didn’t know what to do with all of them. Got this and I can fit two in one slide so it’s double sided! I also got black poster board and cut out the white label so they look really nice! Highly recommend!” – Davianna Miro
Image source: amazon.com, J S
#8 Let Your Creativity Cruise In Style With This Wheeled Art Storage And Drying Rack That’s Basically A Limo For Your Art
Review: “This is really a great addition to my somewhat small studio! All the canvases that have been strewn around my studio are all neatly organized in the two-tiered rack! Even loaded up with 48×48 canvases, it’s easy to move around. Super happy with this purchase.” – Virginia S. Nelke
Image source: amazon.com, Lucille
#9 Customize Your Clutter Like A Tetris Champion With This Clear Storage Container With Adjustable Dividers
Review: “Like all ArtBin products, very handy and well made. I have lots of them, for different purposes, and they all perform beautifully. I always buy the ArtBin brand if it’s available when I need storage solutions for crafting supplies. Excellent value, great products, and Amazon gets them here almost before I’m done typing in the order! What’s not to love?” – cpinaz
Image source: amazon.com, Carol in Tucson
#10 Your Paints And Brushes Will Feel Like Vips In Their Own Little Art Lounge With This Paint Organizer & Paint Brush Holder Set
Review: “This is one of the best acrylic paint holders I’ve ever seen. I have a very old organizer that takes up too much room. This one is perfect. Everything is visible and easy to reach. The separate brush holder is a nice bonus. I work with ceramics and this will keep my work space much more organized. Putting it together was a breeze!!” – N.E.K.
Image source: amazon.com, N.E.K.
#11 Turn Your Storage Into A High-Tech Treasure Hunt With These Color Coded Scannable Qr Code Stickers For Storage Bins
Review: “This is the best thing ever !! I get a box take a pic with everything that’s going in the box… and I don’t have to write a long list of items !! Easy Peasy….. Scan the QR Code … and oh yeah, that’s what is in this box !!!!” – tina perez
Image source: amazon.com, Amazon Customer
#12 Your Art Supplies Are About To Go On The Ride Of Their Lives In This 3-Tier Rolling Cart With Detachable Cup Holders
Review: “This cart was SO easy to assemble! Very straightforward and took me maybe 15 mins. Once I put it together, I organized all my arts and craft supplies inside, and I love it! Looks beautiful in my art studio area and fits everything I need. :)” – AbbeyJ333
Image source: amazon.com, Ariane Gonçalves
#13 Your Markers Will Feel Like They’re Lounging In A Zen Garden With This Bamboo Marker Organizer
Review: “I love this marker storage box. Well crafted. Able to hold all types or markers. I am ordering a second one which can be stacked. I like that I can store my markers horizontal to prevent marker drying out. Very satisfied.” – GJ
Image source: amazon.com, GJ
#14 Marie Kondo Would High-Five You For Using This Clear Storage Bin With A Removable Tray To Spark Joy In Your Storage Game
Review: “I have tons of craft supplies for my toddler but didn’t have a great way to store and organize them. I absolutely LOVE this bin! The removable organizer is so great to store crayons, markers, paint, scissors, etc. I store construction paper, popsicle sticks, pom poms and things of the like below. I highly recommend this!” – Mariah M.
Image source: amazon.com, Mariah M.
#15 Bob Ross Would Be Proud Of How You Store Your Happy Little Brushes In This Roll Up Paint Brush Holder
Review: “I am quite happy with this paint brush holder! It is sturdy and well made, roomy enough for a dozen or more brushes, and it rolls into a nice small size with a tie to hold it closed! Plus the price was very reasonable! What’s not to like!” – Sharon L. Moran
Image source: amazon.com, Sharon L. Moran
#16 Give Your Artwork Its Own Stylish Carry-On With These Art Portfolio Bags
Review: “I love the size of this product. It meets all requirements for school art projects that are rather bulky. That you can see through just enough and zip is very easy to open and close. The amount of stuff and project sizes that can fit it one bag is amazing.” – lucy
Image source: amazon.com, M.O. Smith
#17 Carry Your Creativity Like Mary Poppins With This Craft Organizer Tote Bag, Art Storage Caddy With Multiple Pockets
Review: “I rarely review things, but I love this bag. It is the perfect size for my sewing supplies. The pockets on the outside are the right depth to hold my various big and small sewing scissors/shears. The inside is just right to fit my Dollar Tree pencil boxes with various elastics, binding, etc. It’s much sturdier than I expected and stays open even with the inside empty. I couldn’t be more pleased! Oh, and the color is pretty too. :)” – s harris
Image source: amazon.com, Jamie Valeriano
#18 Organize Your Bling Like A Jeweler With These Diamond Painting Storage Boxes
Review: “This was a game changer for my diamond paintings! It organizes all my gems so easy, and it comes with a funnel and label to make it easier to put all the gems in the containers. It works so well and keeps all my tools nice and tightly stored. It was definitely worth the money.” – Nadene D. Tracy
Image source: amazon.com, Jessica L.
#19 Roll Like A Rock Star With Your Artwork In This Extendable Poster Tube With A Strap
Review: “This tube is PERFECT for rolling a nice piece of art and knowing it is safe and sound in the nice reusable tube. the strap is perfect for carrying – The tube looks professional and adjustable in length” – Energy Healer
Image source: amazon.com, Staci W
#20 Carry Your Creativity Like A Boss With This 3 Tier Portable Art Box That’s Basically A Penthouse For Your Supplies
Review: “It fits so many things. I use it for storing all my sculpting and painting supplies as well as some pens, packing tape and various little supplies. Also a great case to cover with stickers. Very nice looking AND functional. Absolutely recommend.” – Oli
Image source: amazon.com, denise:)
