50 People Who Compete For The Title Of The Worst Boss Ever

We all look for a real leader in our boss. The one who can have our backs, who motivates and inspires. It’s a person you can thoroughly trust, learn from, and grow together with professionally.
The truth is, in reality, exactly the opposite can happen. Our managers, bosses and supervisors can downright make our life a living hell. And having in mind that we spend 40 hours a week and 2,080 working hours a year with them, this is a huge lump of our life to spend in misery.
Below we wrapped up some blood-boiling examples that demonstrate what real leaders should not do or say. We also spoke with Dr. Gleb Tsipursky, the best-selling author and CEO of Disaster Avoidance Experts who shared some key signs of a bad boss, as well as how to be a great leader to your team.
More stories about annoying bosses can be found in our previous features here and here.
#1 Very Inappropriate Joke
Image source: SnooTangerines5364
#2 That’s Just Awful
Image source: Randry66
#3 Terrible Boss Regretting
Image source: 42words
#4 I’m Still In Shock
Image source: ScooterBobb
#5 I Just Found Out I’m The Single Lowest Paid Paramedic At My Ambulance Company, Despite Having The Most Experience By Several Years
Image source: ForkySpoony97
#6 Please Note The Timestamps. Any Suggestions On How To Deal With This Outrageous Unfairness?
Image source: KaiaKween
#7 My Fiance Called In Sick. Her Boss Called 911 And Told The Police She Was On Drugs. Is This Legal?
Image source: BlueMANAHat
#8 My Store Manager Yelled At Me Because I Can Barely Afford To Eat
Image source: LowerFreedom
#9 I Got Fired For Telling The Boss “How To Do His Job” When All I Did Was Say, “We Can’t Obstruct A Fire Escape”
Image source: Sudden_Chard8860
#10 My Boss Thinks I Should Skip Seeing My Probation Officer And Go To Jail So He Can Have A Day Off. He Thinks My Labor Should Be More Important Than My Freedom
Image source: cunnyslam
#11 I Left My Job Shortly After Receiving This “Prize” For My Good Work
Image source: No-Satisfaction-749
#12 I Felt Sick, So I Did A Test For Covid. My Boss Responded With This
Image source: Zestyclose_Ask_7912
#13 The Audacity Of The Boss
Image source: GamerGwen1337
#14 The Fire Exit At My Job Has Been Blocked Like This For Months, And My Boss Threatened To Fire Me After He Saw Me Taking This Photo
Image source: loltyIer1
#15 After Helping Them On Short Notice Many Times, I Finally Learned That My Day Off Is My Day Off
Image source: lilant702
#16 A 15-Year-Old Kid Was So Tired From The Workload That He Just Fell Asleep On His 10-Minute Break. After Boss Saw That, He Said: “Make Sure He Doesn’t Get Paid For That”
Image source: Bjork_Bjork
#17 Boss Told Me I Have To Come Into Work Because They Need Me
Image source: Duckduck-Bro
#18 Boss Changed Her Mind Very Fast
Image source: hopechyann
#19 No Compassion At All
Image source: iamgeorgimusic
#20 Boss Fired Me For Taking Approved Vacation Time. After That, He Denied My Unemployment. Three Weeks Later, I Got Asked To Sign A Non-Disclosure Agreement
Image source: breakyourfac
#21 My Boss Screwed The Only Window At Our Office Shut, So It’s Impossible To Get Fresh Air
He wanted to save money by not using the heater, which we never use cause it’s so hot in here anyways, so he decided to screw it shut. This can’t be legal. Right?
Image source: SloBearZ
#22 My Boss Asked Me If I Could Change The Day I Put My Dog To Sleep
Image source: lai_lette
#23 My Boss Actually Wrote This On My Last Check
He didn’t give a 2-week notice, was very inconsiderate, and quit for no reason. Vegan who likes cancer, not meat, coward. He got free rides to work for five months. Self-centered and never amount to anything!
Image source: TopShelf_Bim
#24 I Lost My Job Of 3 Years Because Of This
Image source: spr_t
#25 Boss Gave Me Cash And Called It A Bonus. Months Later, He Took It Out Of My Paycheck
Image source: eg_rif_ykkur_i_bita
#26 I Walked To Work In A Thunderstorm, But My Boss Forgot To Tell Me We All Have Today Off
Image source: Radiskull97
#27 My Boss Told Me To At Least Try Shoveling Out And Come In Today. Red Car Is Mine. Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada
Image source: fiesel21
#28 My Boss Posted This Job Description On Facebook And Then Commented On This A Week Later. I Wonder Why No One Applied
Image source: meowley-
#29 Stop Stealing My Electricity
Image source: muttmutt2112
#30 My Boss Shared This Without A Hint Of Irony In Our WhatsApp Group
Image source: mementomorrisey
#31 I Told My Boss I Quit, And He’s Not Going To Pay Me
Image source: kissmaryjane
#32 My Partner Asked If They Would Be Getting Paid For A Mandatory Work Meeting On Their Day Off
What makes it worse is this place doesn’t do holiday pay despite it being a legal requirement in the UK.
Image source: Hot_Anywhere3522
#33 Recently Posted At Work
Image source: Appropriate-Train-57
#34 My Boss Wouldn’t Let Me Go To Turn Off My Headlights, Even Though You Could See It Through The Window That They Were On
Image source: ItzSurgeBruh
#35 My Coworker Had A Dispute With The Owner. This Is How The Owner Replied On The Group Chat
Image source: Bobby_Sunday96
#36 I Didn’t Bring Lunch To Work Since My Employer Was Providing Pizzas. Two Slice Limit On Pizzas They Cut Into 16 Slices
Image source: IndyMazzy
#37 I Make $15 An Hour
Image source: tylerjames1993
#38 Employees Were Treated Like Middle Schoolers
Image source: the-friendly-squid
#39 The Employer Doesn’t Let Workers Use The Air Conditioner As A Heat Wave Comes Rushing In
Image source: CentralGaming1
#40 I Am So Done With This
Image source: doughnutsprinks_
#41 My Boss Posted This Right After They Mandated Mandatory 6 Days And 11 Hours Work Days
Image source: randomjay3113
#42 My Boss Told Me To Go And Rewire An Old Electrical Cabinet At This Factory. He Didn’t Tell Me That Everything Was Covered In Sewage Liquids
Image source: Barbune_Ice
#43 My Boss Texted Me In The Middle Of The Night
Image source: imgur.com
#44 My Boss Called Me In Early, And Said The Line Needs To Be Cleaned Up. He Set Up The Line This Morning And Made All This Mess
Image source: thelegendofsam
#45 My Job Involves Walking For Hours At A Time. We Also Don’t Get Breaks At All. Even For 12+ Hour Shifts
Image source: reddit.com
#46 These Meals We Got At My Job For Shifts Up To 12 Hours
Image source: revo_kid
#47 The Same Thing Happened To My Friend Michael Scott When He Had Bruce Springsteen’s Tickets
Image source: YouAreNotSugoi
#48 This Is How My Mom’s Employer Shipped Her $2000 Work Laptop
Image source: Lithium321
#49 I Messaged My Boss That There Was A Small Leak, And He Told Me To Put A Bucket Under It. A Few Hours Later, The Ceiling Tiles Collapsed During A Rush
Image source: slimecounty
#50 Boss Called My Dr. Because I Tested Positive For Covid
Image source: Funny_Resolve9728
Follow Us