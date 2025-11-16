50 People Who Compete For The Title Of The Worst Boss Ever

by

We all look for a real leader in our boss. The one who can have our backs, who motivates and inspires. It’s a person you can thoroughly trust, learn from, and grow together with professionally.

The truth is, in reality, exactly the opposite can happen. Our managers, bosses and supervisors can downright make our life a living hell. And having in mind that we spend 40 hours a week and 2,080 working hours a year with them, this is a huge lump of our life to spend in misery.

Below we wrapped up some blood-boiling examples that demonstrate what real leaders should not do or say. We also spoke with Dr. Gleb Tsipursky, the best-selling author and CEO of Disaster Avoidance Experts who shared some key signs of a bad boss, as well as how to be a great leader to your team.

#1 Very Inappropriate Joke

Image source: SnooTangerines5364

#2 That’s Just Awful

50 People Who Compete For The Title Of The Worst Boss Ever

Image source: Randry66

#3 Terrible Boss Regretting

50 People Who Compete For The Title Of The Worst Boss Ever

Image source: 42words

#4 I’m Still In Shock

50 People Who Compete For The Title Of The Worst Boss Ever

Image source: ScooterBobb

#5 I Just Found Out I’m The Single Lowest Paid Paramedic At My Ambulance Company, Despite Having The Most Experience By Several Years

50 People Who Compete For The Title Of The Worst Boss Ever

Image source: ForkySpoony97

#6 Please Note The Timestamps. Any Suggestions On How To Deal With This Outrageous Unfairness?

50 People Who Compete For The Title Of The Worst Boss Ever

Image source: KaiaKween

#7 My Fiance Called In Sick. Her Boss Called 911 And Told The Police She Was On Drugs. Is This Legal?

50 People Who Compete For The Title Of The Worst Boss Ever

Image source: BlueMANAHat

#8 My Store Manager Yelled At Me Because I Can Barely Afford To Eat

50 People Who Compete For The Title Of The Worst Boss Ever

Image source: LowerFreedom

#9 I Got Fired For Telling The Boss “How To Do His Job” When All I Did Was Say, “We Can’t Obstruct A Fire Escape”

50 People Who Compete For The Title Of The Worst Boss Ever

Image source: Sudden_Chard8860

#10 My Boss Thinks I Should Skip Seeing My Probation Officer And Go To Jail So He Can Have A Day Off. He Thinks My Labor Should Be More Important Than My Freedom

50 People Who Compete For The Title Of The Worst Boss Ever

Image source: cunnyslam

#11 I Left My Job Shortly After Receiving This “Prize” For My Good Work

50 People Who Compete For The Title Of The Worst Boss Ever

Image source: No-Satisfaction-749

#12 I Felt Sick, So I Did A Test For Covid. My Boss Responded With This

50 People Who Compete For The Title Of The Worst Boss Ever

Image source: Zestyclose_Ask_7912

#13 The Audacity Of The Boss

50 People Who Compete For The Title Of The Worst Boss Ever

Image source: GamerGwen1337

#14 The Fire Exit At My Job Has Been Blocked Like This For Months, And My Boss Threatened To Fire Me After He Saw Me Taking This Photo

50 People Who Compete For The Title Of The Worst Boss Ever

Image source: loltyIer1

#15 After Helping Them On Short Notice Many Times, I Finally Learned That My Day Off Is My Day Off

50 People Who Compete For The Title Of The Worst Boss Ever

Image source: lilant702

#16 A 15-Year-Old Kid Was So Tired From The Workload That He Just Fell Asleep On His 10-Minute Break. After Boss Saw That, He Said: “Make Sure He Doesn’t Get Paid For That”

50 People Who Compete For The Title Of The Worst Boss Ever

Image source: Bjork_Bjork

#17 Boss Told Me I Have To Come Into Work Because They Need Me

50 People Who Compete For The Title Of The Worst Boss Ever

Image source: Duckduck-Bro

#18 Boss Changed Her Mind Very Fast

50 People Who Compete For The Title Of The Worst Boss Ever

Image source: hopechyann

#19 No Compassion At All

50 People Who Compete For The Title Of The Worst Boss Ever

Image source: iamgeorgimusic

#20 Boss Fired Me For Taking Approved Vacation Time. After That, He Denied My Unemployment. Three Weeks Later, I Got Asked To Sign A Non-Disclosure Agreement

50 People Who Compete For The Title Of The Worst Boss Ever

Image source: breakyourfac

#21 My Boss Screwed The Only Window At Our Office Shut, So It’s Impossible To Get Fresh Air

He wanted to save money by not using the heater, which we never use cause it’s so hot in here anyways, so he decided to screw it shut. This can’t be legal. Right?

50 People Who Compete For The Title Of The Worst Boss Ever

Image source: SloBearZ

#22 My Boss Asked Me If I Could Change The Day I Put My Dog To Sleep

50 People Who Compete For The Title Of The Worst Boss Ever

Image source: lai_lette

#23 My Boss Actually Wrote This On My Last Check

He didn’t give a 2-week notice, was very inconsiderate, and quit for no reason. Vegan who likes cancer, not meat, coward. He got free rides to work for five months. Self-centered and never amount to anything!

50 People Who Compete For The Title Of The Worst Boss Ever

Image source: TopShelf_Bim

#24 I Lost My Job Of 3 Years Because Of This

50 People Who Compete For The Title Of The Worst Boss Ever

Image source: spr_t

#25 Boss Gave Me Cash And Called It A Bonus. Months Later, He Took It Out Of My Paycheck

50 People Who Compete For The Title Of The Worst Boss Ever

Image source: eg_rif_ykkur_i_bita

#26 I Walked To Work In A Thunderstorm, But My Boss Forgot To Tell Me We All Have Today Off

50 People Who Compete For The Title Of The Worst Boss Ever

Image source: Radiskull97

#27 My Boss Told Me To At Least Try Shoveling Out And Come In Today. Red Car Is Mine. Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada

50 People Who Compete For The Title Of The Worst Boss Ever

Image source: fiesel21

#28 My Boss Posted This Job Description On Facebook And Then Commented On This A Week Later. I Wonder Why No One Applied

50 People Who Compete For The Title Of The Worst Boss Ever

Image source: meowley-

#29 Stop Stealing My Electricity

50 People Who Compete For The Title Of The Worst Boss Ever

Image source: muttmutt2112

#30 My Boss Shared This Without A Hint Of Irony In Our WhatsApp Group

50 People Who Compete For The Title Of The Worst Boss Ever

Image source: mementomorrisey

#31 I Told My Boss I Quit, And He’s Not Going To Pay Me

50 People Who Compete For The Title Of The Worst Boss Ever

Image source: kissmaryjane

#32 My Partner Asked If They Would Be Getting Paid For A Mandatory Work Meeting On Their Day Off

What makes it worse is this place doesn’t do holiday pay despite it being a legal requirement in the UK.

50 People Who Compete For The Title Of The Worst Boss Ever

Image source: Hot_Anywhere3522

#33 Recently Posted At Work

50 People Who Compete For The Title Of The Worst Boss Ever

Image source: Appropriate-Train-57

#34 My Boss Wouldn’t Let Me Go To Turn Off My Headlights, Even Though You Could See It Through The Window That They Were On

50 People Who Compete For The Title Of The Worst Boss Ever

Image source: ItzSurgeBruh

#35 My Coworker Had A Dispute With The Owner. This Is How The Owner Replied On The Group Chat

50 People Who Compete For The Title Of The Worst Boss Ever

Image source: Bobby_Sunday96

#36 I Didn’t Bring Lunch To Work Since My Employer Was Providing Pizzas. Two Slice Limit On Pizzas They Cut Into 16 Slices

50 People Who Compete For The Title Of The Worst Boss Ever

Image source: IndyMazzy

#37 I Make $15 An Hour

50 People Who Compete For The Title Of The Worst Boss Ever

Image source: tylerjames1993

#38 Employees Were Treated Like Middle Schoolers

50 People Who Compete For The Title Of The Worst Boss Ever

Image source: the-friendly-squid

#39 The Employer Doesn’t Let Workers Use The Air Conditioner As A Heat Wave Comes Rushing In

50 People Who Compete For The Title Of The Worst Boss Ever

Image source: CentralGaming1

#40 I Am So Done With This

50 People Who Compete For The Title Of The Worst Boss Ever

Image source: doughnutsprinks_

#41 My Boss Posted This Right After They Mandated Mandatory 6 Days And 11 Hours Work Days

50 People Who Compete For The Title Of The Worst Boss Ever

Image source: randomjay3113

#42 My Boss Told Me To Go And Rewire An Old Electrical Cabinet At This Factory. He Didn’t Tell Me That Everything Was Covered In Sewage Liquids

50 People Who Compete For The Title Of The Worst Boss Ever

Image source: Barbune_Ice

#43 My Boss Texted Me In The Middle Of The Night

50 People Who Compete For The Title Of The Worst Boss Ever

Image source: imgur.com

#44 My Boss Called Me In Early, And Said The Line Needs To Be Cleaned Up. He Set Up The Line This Morning And Made All This Mess

50 People Who Compete For The Title Of The Worst Boss Ever

Image source: thelegendofsam

#45 My Job Involves Walking For Hours At A Time. We Also Don’t Get Breaks At All. Even For 12+ Hour Shifts

50 People Who Compete For The Title Of The Worst Boss Ever

Image source: reddit.com

#46 These Meals We Got At My Job For Shifts Up To 12 Hours

50 People Who Compete For The Title Of The Worst Boss Ever

Image source: revo_kid

#47 The Same Thing Happened To My Friend Michael Scott When He Had Bruce Springsteen’s Tickets

50 People Who Compete For The Title Of The Worst Boss Ever

Image source: YouAreNotSugoi

#48 This Is How My Mom’s Employer Shipped Her $2000 Work Laptop

50 People Who Compete For The Title Of The Worst Boss Ever

Image source: Lithium321

#49 I Messaged My Boss That There Was A Small Leak, And He Told Me To Put A Bucket Under It. A Few Hours Later, The Ceiling Tiles Collapsed During A Rush

50 People Who Compete For The Title Of The Worst Boss Ever

Image source: slimecounty

#50 Boss Called My Dr. Because I Tested Positive For Covid

50 People Who Compete For The Title Of The Worst Boss Ever

Image source: Funny_Resolve9728

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
