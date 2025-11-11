This Couple Did A Baby Photoshoot With A Burrito And It’s Really Emotional

Love. One of life’s greatest mysteries. What is it? Where does it come from? What does it feel like? How do you know if you feel it or not? Well, regarding the last question, the answer is simple: you know you’re in love when you meet somebody with whom you want to have a baby…burrito.
Just take a look at this moving and intimate photoshoot to see just what we mean. See the love in the eyes of the parents, both for each other as well as for their newborn? See how they look at their child with such intense affection that it almost seems as if they, well, want to eat it?
Ok, so maybe this isn’t love. But it IS funny. The models in the pictures are actually Austin-based comedians and BFFs MK Paulsen and Ella Gale, and the photoshoot was taken by their friend Erin Holsonback. The pictures are part of what they call the “Burrito Makes Three” series, and you can see their entire family album on their website. How sweet.
More info: Burrito Makes Three | MK Paulsen | Ella Gale | Erin Holsonback (h/t: Design You Trust)
