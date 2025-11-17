I Took Pictures Of Newborn Babies At The Hospital And Their Homes, Here Are 27 Of My Favorite Ones

My name is Stephanie Bennett and I am a professional photographer specializing in newborn, child, family, and senior photography. 

Capturing fresh 48 photography sessions and lifestyle newborn sessions in families’ homes is one of my favorite types of sessions. I love the newness of the baby, the excitement of family members, those little baby features, and the first few days as their family grows.

Here are some of my favorite images from these photography sessions.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | Youtube | stephaniebennettphotography.com

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

