Viral Baby Hippo Moo Deng’s Meet-And-Greet Hours Cut After Zoo Visitors’ Disruptive Behavior

Baby Moo Deng, a two-month old pygmy hippopotamus, has caused quite the international commotion with her pinkish cheeks and undeniable charm.
The baby hippo has already made millions of fans online and is drawing frenzied crowds to the Thai zoo, where she resides.
But many visitors have been behaving in a disrespectful manner, and the Khao Kheow Open Zoo has decided to limit the times people can go visit the baby hippo, for safety reasons. Fans are still showing their love and sharing countless Moo Deng memes to celebrate her adorable antics online.
Regulations have been put into place after tourists behaved rudely towards baby hippo Moo Deng — who also happens to be an online sensation
These new regulations come after reports of visitors acting inappropriately, such as throwing shellfish, water, and other objects at the animal.
After visitors doubled following Moo Deng’s birth, the owners were forced to install CCTV cameras around the hippo’s enclosure. Zoo director Narongwit Chodchoy said he would consider taking legal action against those who break any rules.
Moving forward, those going to the zoo will only have a 5-minute timeframe to see Moo Deng.
Moo Deng has been a hit among various international media platforms
Videos featuring Moo Deng were posted on TikTok and have since gone viral, garnering tens of millions of views. Other social media platforms such as X have even created their own fanpages revolving around the baby hippo.
The Royal Thai embassy in Tokyo said, “She’s very energetic and her cute appearance is soothing.”
Since then, Sephora Thailand has made Moo Deng the face of their advertisement, advising fans to “wear your blush like a baby hippo.”
This particular hippo has inspired countless fans to gather together and express their admiration
Safe to say, netizens from TikTok and X can’t get enough of the viral baby pygmy.
“I’m obsessed with Moo Deng — I’ve been thinking about this queen all day,” one said.
Another commented, “I don’t know anything else going on in the world right now except for Moo Deng.”
The pygmy hippo weighs much less than its cousin counterpart and should be treated with care
Pygmy hippos are smaller than the common hippopotamus and are less aquatic. According to the San Diego Zoo, their body excretes a pink fluid that gives them a wet appearance in order to prevent sunburns.
However, they are an endangered species, with 3,000 — or less — still in the wild.
Given this critical status, the zoo has implemented stricter rules to ensure Moo Deng’s well-being in an effort to keep her safe and preserve the species.
“These behaviors are not only cruel but also dangerous,” the zoo stated. “We must protect these animals and ensure that they have a safe and comfortable environment.”
Moo Deng’s face has been featured in countless videos — even makeup advertisements
