45 B-List Celebrities Who Deserve More Spotlight (Voting Open)

by

For every red carpet regular, there’s a talented B-list star quietly building a loyal fan base. While they may be standing a little further from all the media frenzy, their talent, charisma, and contributions are undeniable. From beloved TV stars to breakout film actors and musicians, B-listers are the unsung heroes of the celebrity world.

B-list celebrities often have more room to experiment and take on unique roles while avoiding the pressures of constant scrutiny that A-listers face. Nonetheless, their performances have been just as impactful — if not more so — than their famous counterparts.

In this list, we’re shining bright lights on 45 B-list celebrities who deserve far more recognition. Prepare to revisit familiar faces, discover new favorites, and celebrate the stars who prove you don’t need to be A-list to leave a lasting mark on pop culture.

#1 Patrick Wilson

Other than his place in the DC Universe as Aquaman’s Orm Marius, Wilson tends to stick to supporting roles in the horror and thriller genres, which have earned him an award for best supporting actor in the past.

Image source: Mathew Tsang / Getty Images

#2 Edward Norton

Since his career-making roles in American History X and Fight Club, Norton has mostly chosen projects for their artistic vision, not their widespread commercial appeal.

Image source: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images 

#3 Jason Momoa 

Mamoa’s acting versatility, not to mention his swoon-worthy brawn, in Aquaman, Game of Thrones, a series that has received multiple Screen Actors Guild awards., Dune, See, and Sweet Girl, almost guarantee A-list status will be his within the next few years.

Image source: Valerie Terranova / Getty Images

#4 Wes Bentley

The first installments of The Hunger Games and Interstellar were major studio successes for Bentley, but much of his resume is fleshed out with lesser-known indie films.

Image source: Jesse Grant / Getty Images

#5 John Boyega 

While his portrayal of Finn in Star Wars left spectators impressed, Boyega’s roles in Detroit and Attack the Block show that he is far more talented than his visibility would suggest.

Image source: Unique Nicole / Getty Images

#6 Dave Bautista

As Drax the Destroyer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and his critically-acclaimed roles in Blade Runner 2049, Army of the Dead, and Knock at the Cabin, Bautista has proven his versatility as an actor as well as his ability to bring crowds to the box office.

Image source: PG/Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images

#7 Karen Gillan

As Nebula in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and her appearances in Avengers flicks, Gillan quickly gains the recognition she needs to hit the A-list.

Image source: Variety / Getty Images

#8 Cillian Murphy 

Cillian Murphy gained widespread recognition for his role in Inception (2010) and continued to star in major box office hits, including his portrayal of Dr. Jonathan Crane/Scarecrow in The Dark Knight Trilogy (2005–2012), particularly in Batman Begins. He also appeared in A Quiet Place Part II (2021), Dunkirk (2017), and most recently, Oppenheimer (2023), which grossed over $900 million globally.

Image source: JC Olivera / Getty Images

#9 Sarah Paulson 

As the most persistent cast member of American Horror Story, Paulson has won multiple Emmys. All she needs is a huge blockbuster or two under her belt.

Image source: Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

#10 Emily Ratajkowski 

After rising to national attention for appearing nearly nude in Robin Thicke’s controversial video for Blurred Lines, Ratajowski has become more well-known for her work in body positivity and feminist movements than for her acting prowess.

Image source: Neil Mockford / Getty Images

#11 Don Cheadle 

Hitting the big screen with megastars like George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Matt Damon in Ocean’s Eleven, Twelve, and Thirteen added box office clout to Cheadle’s already stellar record as an Oscar winner for Hotel Rwanda.

Image source: Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images 

#12 Emilia Clarke 

Since Game of Thrones launched the Daenerys Targaryen actress into international fame, Clarke, a classically trained British actress, has taken her time with film projects. With the exception of Solo: A Star Wars Story, Clarke’s film roles have been more low-key.

Image source: Jacopo Raule / Getty Images 

#13 Chiwetel Ejiofor 

Even with notable parts in Doctor Strange and The Old Guard, Ejiofor hasn’t entirely made the jump to A-list rank despite receiving an Oscar nod for 12 Years a Slave.

Image source: Variety / Getty Images 

#14 Liev Schreiber

Five Golden Globe nominations, nine Emmy nominations, and a Tony Award have marked a critically acclaimed career for Schrieber, but he hasn’t had a huge big-screen hit since the Scream series, where he played the role of a memorable antagonist. It doesn’t seem to be hurting his career, though — he most recently starred in The Perfect Couple opposite none other than Nicole Kidman herself.

Image source: Sarah Stier / Getty Images 

#15 Jason Bateman

Bateman has been a working actor since he was a kid, and his career is thriving. His versatility is seen in the comedy series Arrested Development, contrasted with the drug drama Ozark. Choosing the quality of material over the size and scale of a project means Bateman may miss out on being on the A-list, but he definitely had a more interesting career in it.

Image source: Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

#16 Adam Driver 

Even after his impactful roles in Star Wars and A Marriage Story, Driver is still not considered an A-list actor. His big hits have been scattered among box office disappointments, like House of Gucci and Ferrari.

Image source: Sonia Recchia / Getty Images

#17 Oscar Isaac 

With over 20 years of Hollywood experience under his belt and roles in three of the biggest franchises in movie history, Star Wars, Spider-Man, and MCU, it is shocking that Isaac isn’t a household name. 

Image source: NBC / Getty Images

#18 Anthony Mackie

Although Mackie is well-known in the Marvel universe, his acting career extends beyond action movies, as seen by his roles in movies such as The Hurt Locker.

Image source: Cole Burston / Getty Images

#19 Karl Urban 

Urban is one of those actors you see everywhere but never remember his name. Lord of the Rings, The Bourne Supremacy, Star Trek, Riddick, Thor: Ragnarok, Xena: Warrior Princess, and The Boys are just a few productions he’s participated in since 1990.

Image source: Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

#20 Rami Malek 

Even after taking home the Oscar for Bohemian Rhapsody and an Emmy for Mr. Robot, Malek prefers to alternate blockbusters like No Time to Die with more lighthearted fare like Amsterdam. 

Image source: Joe Maher/BAFTA / Getty Images

#21 Zoë Kravitz 

The daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet is no stranger to stardom. Her roles in Fantastic Beasts, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and The Batman have helped her make her name in Hollywood. A few more juicy roles, and she will have her spot on the A-list sealed, possibly with a Golden Globe Award nomination.

Image source: Dave Benett / Getty Images

#22 Ben Whishaw 

Despite his talent, as evidenced by his roles as Q in the James Bond series and Rabbi in FX’s Fargo, Whishaw remains underappreciated.

Image source: Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images 

#23 Walton Goggins

Goggins has some impressive film work under his belt, such as The Hateful Eight and Django Unchained, but is still more well-known for his TV work, such as Sons of Anarchy and The Righteous Gemstones.﻿

Image source: Araya Doheny / Getty Images

#24 Zachary Levi 

Despite his DCEU star turn as Shazam, Levi has yet to hit the same heights that Chris Evans and The Rock achieved after their superhero runs. With three films in the can for 2025, however, we’ll see many of them soon.

Image source: Shannon Finney / Getty Images

#25 Cara Delevingne 

Despite many parts in movies and TV shows, like Only Murders in the Building, Suicide Squad, and American Horror Story, Delevigne is still more known as a fashion model than an actress.

Image source: Victor Boyko / Getty Images

#26 Liv Tyler

The 90s It Girl Tyler was poised for A-list accolades after high-profile roles in huge blockbusters like Armageddon, The Incredible Hulk, and the Lord of the Rings trilogy. She has taken a long break (in Hollywood terms at least) of five years from making movies and won’t release her next flick, Captain America: Brave New World, until 2025. 

Image source: JC Olivera / Getty Images 

#27 Gwyneth Paltrow 

How the mighty have fallen! Paltrow was the ultimate It Girl, winning an Oscar early in her career for Shakespeare in Love and appearing in iconic films like Seven, The Talented Mr. Rilpey, The Royal Tenenbaums, Emma, and Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow. Today, she prefers to stick to an action flick like Avengers or Iron Man every so often and instead focus on her lifestyle company, Goop.

Image source: Steven Ferdman / Getty Images

#28 Cobie Smulders 

This Avengers actress prefers to supplement her work in those blockbusters with smaller, more cerebral films and has received an award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance.

Image source: Paras Griffin / Getty Images

#29 Natalie Dormer 

Dormer deserves more prominent roles in movies, as seen by her amazing performances in Game of Thrones and The Hunger Games.

Image source: Dave Benett / Getty Images

#30 Michael Sheen 

His highly regarded roles in Frost/Nixon and Masters of Sex demonstrate Sheen’s breadth of talent, yet casual viewers still don’t fully appreciate him.

Image source: The Old Vic / Getty Images

#31 Joel Edgerton 

Aussie Edgerton landed the part of a lifetime in Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, he reprised the role in the Disney+ series Obi Wan Kenobi. With a few other big hits like The Great Gatsby and Zero Dark Thirty sprinkled through his long career, Edgerton prefers to keep his choices based on great material, regardless of budget.

Image source: Dave Benett / Getty Images

#32 Taron Egerton

Although Egerton is currently just outside the A-list, his captivating performances in Rocketman and Kingsman demonstrate that he is a rising star.

Image source: Jim Dyson / Getty Images

#33 Jenna Fischer 

Fischer’s iconic character Pam in The Office will become one of television’s most iconic, but that has not translated to big screen success. Besides her role as Ms. Huron in 2024’s Mean Girls, Fischer has been under the radar for the last 5 years, missing out on a primetime Emmy award nomination.

Image source: E! Entertainment / Getty Images

#34 Mary Elizabeth Winstead 

You may recognize her from Birds of Prey, Fargo, 10 Cloverfield Lane, or Ahsoka, but this talented actress needs a few blockbusters before being considered for A-list status.

Image source: Jeremychanphotography / Getty Images

#35 Kit Harington

Despite being most known for his legendary performance as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, Harington deserves more significant film opportunities due to his charisma and talent, potentially leading to an award for best actor. The biggest film he’s been in for the last 5 years was 2021’s Eternals, and while Eternals Return is on its way, his other film choices have not been as lucrative.

Image source: Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

#36 Nikolaj Coster-Waldau 

He made a name for himself as Jaime Lannister on Game of Thrones, but these days, Coster-Waldau keeps busy with small but interesting films like The Silencing, Against the Ice, and God is a Bullet. 

Image source: Theo Wargo / Getty Images

#37 Elizabeth Olsen 

Even with her MCU success as Wanda, Olsen’s extraordinary brilliance is still somewhat eclipsed by her well-known sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. Her 2024 Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Miniseries or Television Film in Love and Death definitely sets her apart from her Full House sis turned fashion maven siblings, though.

Image source: Amanda Edwards / Getty Images 

#38 Evangeline Lilly 

Lilly is still shy of the A-list, despite her performances in The Hurt Locker, The Hobbit, Lost, and Ant-Man showcasing her acting chops.

Image source: Jun Sato / Getty Images

#39 Judy Greer 

After a whopping 150-plus credits to her name in both film and television, Greer is the actress who has been in almost all your favorite movies. The problem is, you can never remember which one you know her from. 

Image source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

#40 Ansel Elgort 

Elgort’s career started with a bang, making Carrie, Divergent, The Fault in Our Stars, Billionaire Boys Club, and The Goldfinch, among others, in quick succession. Since 2022 he has stepped back from the big screen to star in and executive produce Tokyo Vice for Max.

Image source: Jun Sato / Getty Images

#41 Chloë Grace Moretz 

Moretz has had steady work in film and television since 2004, including 500 Days of Summer, Kick-Ass, Texas Killing Fields, and Carrie, but despite her lengthy career and critically acclaimed work, she has yet to snag the huge role that would launch her off the b-list.

Image source: Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves / Getty Images

#42 Millie Bobby Brown 

With her role in Enola Holmes, the Stranger Things star has shown much promise and is ready to go from teen sensation to big-time celebrity. She just has to finish her honeymoon with Jake Bongiovi first.

Image source: NBC / Getty Images

#43 Elle Fanning 

Fanning joined her sister Dakota in the cast of I Am Sam and hasn’t stepped off the big screen since. She sprinkled the same amazing TV roles, like Catherine in The Great, amongst a few dozen movies and still has three flicks yet to be released.

Image source: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images

#44 Richard Armitage 

The Hobbit and Hannibal brought critical acclaim to Armitage, and he spends more time on the small screen in shows like Red Eye and Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft. He will need a runaway hit to graduate from the B-list to the A-list.

Image source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images

#45 Zoe Saldana 

Sci-fi queen Saldana has starred in four of the highest-grossing movies of all time: Avatar, Avatar: The Way of Water, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. Throw in a couple more yet-to-be-released Avatar flicks, Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Trek, and tons of other film and TV roles, and Saldana’s talent and beauty make her the modern definition of an A-list actress as soon as they decide to let her in.

Image source: Mat Hayward / Getty Images

