“Had A Visitor In Our Garden Today”: 54 Cute Animal Pics That Deserve Your Attention

What makes your day better, Pandas? A cup of freshly roasted coffee? A long shower after a good workout? Slipping into freshly washed sheets before you go to bed? For me, it’s pictures of animals: dogs, cats, deer, parrots, and even possums. All you need is the right pose, expression, or angle, and any critter can be the cutest in the world and provide you with some wholesome comfort.

Since it’s Halloween season, we know you’ll probably be watching some spooky movies and TV shows. But if you ever get too scared, we’ve got you – this is the right place to get some eye bleach after you do that darn “Terrifier” marathon your friend talked you into. These cute animal pics will do the trick; all you have to do is scroll and enjoy!

#1 This Bird Hiding Amongst The Flowers

Image source: kenistod

#2 This Stoat Lives Under My Cabin, And It Is Really Useful As It Makes Sure There Aren’t Any Rodents Or Shrews That Enter My Cabin

Image source: reindeerareawesome

#3 I Heard Whimpering Within The Tall Grass In My Yard. It Was A Baby Fawn

Image source: JustTom1

#4 Had A Ringtail Possum Show Up On My Door. – Australia

Image source: zaphodbeeblemox

#5 We Had A Visitor In Our Garden Today

Image source: hairybairygairy

#6 We Bought This Mare Without Knowing She Was Pregnant… And Today We Met Her Little Surprise

Image source: No_Type_9898

#7 White Opossum My Aunt Snapped A Pic Of

Image source: aHITZ

#8 Accidentally Stumbled Upon This Little Deer In My Yard

Image source: PeenerPan69

#9 Sleepy Baby

Image source: Senior_Warning_8855

#10 [oc] Chilling With Pancake This Evening. She Enjoyed A Nap On My Lap And Lots Of Scratches!

Image source: Modern-Moo

#11 So This Little Robin Came And Sat Right By Me While I Was Fishing

Image source: b4rrywh1te

#12 Update: The Tiny Fluffball I Rescued Won’t Leave Her Giant Best Friend Alone

Image source: PeachyMaiLaine

#13 My Little Fluff Just Fell Asleep On My Lap Like This. She Looks Just Like An Old Grandpa With A Fluffy Beard

Image source: cannonfodder431

#14 Their Take On Michaelangelo’s: The Creation Of Adam

Image source: cfiggis

#15 This (Not So Bright) Cardinal Keeps Getting Stuck In My Porch & Then Gets Offended When I Remove Him

Image source: whiitetail

#16 Finally Caught The Domestic Bunny Living In My Yard!

Image source: d1gger_

#17 This Cutie Was Hanging Out In The Supermarket Carpark

Image source: Tooleater

#18 New Friend Scared The Bejeezus Out Of Me When I Opened My Blind

Image source: -mashinka-

#19 My Hamster, Toulouse, Letting Me Hold Him For The First Time

He’s a sweet baby but he was hand shy for a week. he now loves coming out to be held.

Image source: reddit.com

#20 I’ve Had My Sheep Blackberry For A Little Over A Year Now. He Has Grown Into Such A Big Boy!!

Image source: Modern-Moo

#21 Baby Turtle Begins His Life

Image source: EddieBrock99

#22 My Wife Sat Very Still Waiting For This Hummingbird And Was Not Disappointed

Image source: ZombiJohn

#23 He Fell Asleep On My Hand During Game Night (Got Him Tuesday Evening)

Image source: TheAmazingAriachnid

#24 Wild Marmot I Spotted On The Plateau – Too Cute Not To Share

Image source: Mc_Tonyz

#25 Adopted This Old Guy Today

Image source: lalapine

#26 One Of Them Is Very Vocal When It Comes To Dinner Time

Image source: Herwiththetwodogs

#27 Adoption Day

My son wanted to adopt a rescue so we went to a pet store that brought in a bunch of dogs rescued from Texas. Evan decided on this pup, and as Evan was filling out the paperwork “Roodie” came over to give him a thank you kiss.

Image source: Dapper-News1249

#28 Minni Really Likes Her Sharky Bed

Image source: NaNsoul

#29 My Mom Has Been Feeding The Neighbourhood Cat For A While, And Recently This Hedgehog Got His Own Plate Too

Image source: KobraKay87

#30 My Buffalo

Image source: IntelligentHoney6929

#31 I Rescued A Cold Hummingbird From The Sidewalk!

Image source: BiggestTaco

#32 My Little Gardener

Image source: 9ZENEK3

#33 Perfectly Timed Bumblebee Butt

Image source: Pepsi_Cola64

#34 My Cat Tashi Refuses To Accept He Is Not A Little Baby Anymore 🥹

Image source: MissAlessi

#35 My Pet Cow Chunk Had Her Baby, Chip, 4 Weeks Ago. She Is Such A Good Mother!

Image source: Modern-Moo

#36 Mr. Apple Eater Himself

Image source: MyrmidonExecSolace

#37 He Played In The Mud, Now He’s A Barn Owl

Image source: Derelictio

#38 Elephant Uses Branch As Hat

Image source: lou_is_who

#39 Kookaburra Came To Visit

Image source: Dendens

#40 Milo Had Some Hilariously Good Poses For Our Little Hilltop Photo Op

Image source: freespiritedshadow

#41 Same Cat, Second Baby Ten Years Later

Image source: holymolym

#42 My Favourite Colleague At Work

Image source: hotdogchoppedpickle

#43 This Is My Deck, I Don’t Have A Cat

Image source: FerdinandvonAegir124

#44 Every Morning. Cat Must Sit On Head

Image source: IamAL3gend

#45 This Only Happens During A Full Moon

Image source: Donthurlemogurlx

#46 Gundis Are Desert Rodents Living In Colonies, Piling On Top Of Each Other To Stay Warm During The Winter (Oc)

Image source: notreallysure173

#47 My Horse And His Buddy Resting His Head While Standing In The Sun

Image source: Square-Syrup-2975

#48 Rare Bright Orange Shark Discovered In Costa Rica

Image source: HoldMyBeer50

#49 Very Relaxed Fallow Deer

Image source: HotHorst

#50 Comfortable

Image source: taylor530

#51 Baby Sloth In A Bag

Image source: -NewYork-

#52 Went Looking For Birds While Walking, Found A Bear. Not Sure Who Was More Surprised

Image source: guruthebond

#53 My Flying Puppy. She’s 8 And Loves Walks In The Woods

Image source: waitingformyfood

#54 Our Bunny Is Almost As Big As Our 8 Year Old

Image source: SunflowersNsapphires

Patrick Penrose
