“Had A Visitor In Our Garden Today”: 54 Cute Animal Pics That Deserve Your Attention

What makes your day better, Pandas? A cup of freshly roasted coffee? A long shower after a good workout? Slipping into freshly washed sheets before you go to bed? For me, it’s pictures of animals: dogs, cats, deer, parrots, and even possums. All you need is the right pose, expression, or angle, and any critter can be the cutest in the world and provide you with some wholesome comfort.
Since it’s Halloween season, we know you’ll probably be watching some spooky movies and TV shows. But if you ever get too scared, we’ve got you – this is the right place to get some eye bleach after you do that darn “Terrifier” marathon your friend talked you into. These cute animal pics will do the trick; all you have to do is scroll and enjoy!
#1 This Bird Hiding Amongst The Flowers
Image source: kenistod
#2 This Stoat Lives Under My Cabin, And It Is Really Useful As It Makes Sure There Aren’t Any Rodents Or Shrews That Enter My Cabin
Image source: reindeerareawesome
#3 I Heard Whimpering Within The Tall Grass In My Yard. It Was A Baby Fawn
Image source: JustTom1
#4 Had A Ringtail Possum Show Up On My Door. – Australia
Image source: zaphodbeeblemox
#5 We Had A Visitor In Our Garden Today
Image source: hairybairygairy
#6 We Bought This Mare Without Knowing She Was Pregnant… And Today We Met Her Little Surprise
Image source: No_Type_9898
#7 White Opossum My Aunt Snapped A Pic Of
Image source: aHITZ
#8 Accidentally Stumbled Upon This Little Deer In My Yard
Image source: PeenerPan69
#9 Sleepy Baby
Image source: Senior_Warning_8855
#10 [oc] Chilling With Pancake This Evening. She Enjoyed A Nap On My Lap And Lots Of Scratches!
Image source: Modern-Moo
#11 So This Little Robin Came And Sat Right By Me While I Was Fishing
Image source: b4rrywh1te
#12 Update: The Tiny Fluffball I Rescued Won’t Leave Her Giant Best Friend Alone
Image source: PeachyMaiLaine
#13 My Little Fluff Just Fell Asleep On My Lap Like This. She Looks Just Like An Old Grandpa With A Fluffy Beard
Image source: cannonfodder431
#14 Their Take On Michaelangelo’s: The Creation Of Adam
Image source: cfiggis
#15 This (Not So Bright) Cardinal Keeps Getting Stuck In My Porch & Then Gets Offended When I Remove Him
Image source: whiitetail
#16 Finally Caught The Domestic Bunny Living In My Yard!
Image source: d1gger_
#17 This Cutie Was Hanging Out In The Supermarket Carpark
Image source: Tooleater
#18 New Friend Scared The Bejeezus Out Of Me When I Opened My Blind
Image source: -mashinka-
#19 My Hamster, Toulouse, Letting Me Hold Him For The First Time
He’s a sweet baby but he was hand shy for a week. he now loves coming out to be held.
Image source: reddit.com
#20 I’ve Had My Sheep Blackberry For A Little Over A Year Now. He Has Grown Into Such A Big Boy!!
Image source: Modern-Moo
#21 Baby Turtle Begins His Life
Image source: EddieBrock99
#22 My Wife Sat Very Still Waiting For This Hummingbird And Was Not Disappointed
Image source: ZombiJohn
#23 He Fell Asleep On My Hand During Game Night (Got Him Tuesday Evening)
Image source: TheAmazingAriachnid
#24 Wild Marmot I Spotted On The Plateau – Too Cute Not To Share
Image source: Mc_Tonyz
#25 Adopted This Old Guy Today
Image source: lalapine
#26 One Of Them Is Very Vocal When It Comes To Dinner Time
Image source: Herwiththetwodogs
#27 Adoption Day
My son wanted to adopt a rescue so we went to a pet store that brought in a bunch of dogs rescued from Texas. Evan decided on this pup, and as Evan was filling out the paperwork “Roodie” came over to give him a thank you kiss.
Image source: Dapper-News1249
#28 Minni Really Likes Her Sharky Bed
Image source: NaNsoul
#29 My Mom Has Been Feeding The Neighbourhood Cat For A While, And Recently This Hedgehog Got His Own Plate Too
Image source: KobraKay87
#30 My Buffalo
Image source: IntelligentHoney6929
#31 I Rescued A Cold Hummingbird From The Sidewalk!
Image source: BiggestTaco
#32 My Little Gardener
Image source: 9ZENEK3
#33 Perfectly Timed Bumblebee Butt
Image source: Pepsi_Cola64
#34 My Cat Tashi Refuses To Accept He Is Not A Little Baby Anymore 🥹
Image source: MissAlessi
#35 My Pet Cow Chunk Had Her Baby, Chip, 4 Weeks Ago. She Is Such A Good Mother!
Image source: Modern-Moo
#36 Mr. Apple Eater Himself
Image source: MyrmidonExecSolace
#37 He Played In The Mud, Now He’s A Barn Owl
Image source: Derelictio
#38 Elephant Uses Branch As Hat
Image source: lou_is_who
#39 Kookaburra Came To Visit
Image source: Dendens
#40 Milo Had Some Hilariously Good Poses For Our Little Hilltop Photo Op
Image source: freespiritedshadow
#41 Same Cat, Second Baby Ten Years Later
Image source: holymolym
#42 My Favourite Colleague At Work
Image source: hotdogchoppedpickle
#43 This Is My Deck, I Don’t Have A Cat
Image source: FerdinandvonAegir124
#44 Every Morning. Cat Must Sit On Head
Image source: IamAL3gend
#45 This Only Happens During A Full Moon
Image source: Donthurlemogurlx
#46 Gundis Are Desert Rodents Living In Colonies, Piling On Top Of Each Other To Stay Warm During The Winter (Oc)
Image source: notreallysure173
#47 My Horse And His Buddy Resting His Head While Standing In The Sun
Image source: Square-Syrup-2975
#48 Rare Bright Orange Shark Discovered In Costa Rica
Image source: HoldMyBeer50
#49 Very Relaxed Fallow Deer
Image source: HotHorst
#50 Comfortable
Image source: taylor530
#51 Baby Sloth In A Bag
Image source: -NewYork-
#52 Went Looking For Birds While Walking, Found A Bear. Not Sure Who Was More Surprised
Image source: guruthebond
#53 My Flying Puppy. She’s 8 And Loves Walks In The Woods
Image source: waitingformyfood
#54 Our Bunny Is Almost As Big As Our 8 Year Old
Image source: SunflowersNsapphires
