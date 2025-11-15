40 People Who’ve Reached New Levels Of Cringe And Got Posted In The ‘Cringetopia’ Online Group

by

Cringe is as cringe does. Even though the internet is full of wonderful things like cat pics, wholesome local news, and articles written by yours truly, it’s also home to the vast and spooky wilderness where you’ll find the most bizarre and cringe-worthy posts. And it’s the members of the ‘Cringetopia’ subreddit that bears the heavy burden of documenting the cringiest examples to share (and publicly mock!) with the world. These cringetopians have a duty to show us what to never ever do while at the same time providing us with some hilariously weird content.

We’ve collected some of the best recent posts that will make your face contort, your mind reel, and your lips say, “Oh God, why?! Please, no!” Remember to upvote the cringiest pics that hurt you emotionally (and maybe even physically). Oh, and if you haven’t had enough internet for today, then be sure to check out our previous posts about the ‘Cringetopia’ subreddit right over here: Part 1 and Part 2.

What the 1.3-million-strong ‘Cringetopia’ community teaches us is that cringey posts are more common than we might think. And we’ve all no doubt done embarrassing things that we still remember in the shower or late at night when we should be sleeping. However, ignoring these feelings and running away from them is far from healthy.

Bored Panda had a talk with a couple of the subreddit’s moderators to learn more about how the massive community is managed, as well as how to live with the cringey things that we’ve done in the past (spoiler warning: it’s to take responsibility for your mistakes and live life with courage). Scroll down for our interviews with them, as well as for our chat about embarrassment with award-winning social psychologist Vanessa Bohns, the author of the forthcoming book ‘You Have More Influence Than You Think.’

#1 Dork A** Losers

40 People Who’ve Reached New Levels Of Cringe And Got Posted In The ‘Cringetopia’ Online Group

Image source: rayan2002

#2 W H I T E P E O P L E A M I R I G H T!!!

40 People Who’ve Reached New Levels Of Cringe And Got Posted In The ‘Cringetopia’ Online Group

Image source: PrimaryCommon2972

#3 The Woman Is The Cringe One Here, In Case Anyone Is Confused

40 People Who’ve Reached New Levels Of Cringe And Got Posted In The ‘Cringetopia’ Online Group

Image source: lordofthehamstrings

#4 Keep Your Neck

40 People Who’ve Reached New Levels Of Cringe And Got Posted In The ‘Cringetopia’ Online Group

Image source: cutestnataliee

#5 $4k Rent

40 People Who’ve Reached New Levels Of Cringe And Got Posted In The ‘Cringetopia’ Online Group

Image source: Kalibribois

#6 So Much For Independent

40 People Who’ve Reached New Levels Of Cringe And Got Posted In The ‘Cringetopia’ Online Group

Image source: StickDynamite

#7 Cultural Appropriation

40 People Who’ve Reached New Levels Of Cringe And Got Posted In The ‘Cringetopia’ Online Group

Image source: Schxdenfreude

#8 Facepalm

40 People Who’ve Reached New Levels Of Cringe And Got Posted In The ‘Cringetopia’ Online Group

Image source: lolololoxxxxx

#9 Want Another Baby But Your Husband Doesn’t? Just Get Him Drunk

40 People Who’ve Reached New Levels Of Cringe And Got Posted In The ‘Cringetopia’ Online Group

Image source: Had2-4kKarmaOnOldAcc

#10 Easy Mistake

40 People Who’ve Reached New Levels Of Cringe And Got Posted In The ‘Cringetopia’ Online Group

Image source: DeintegrateBaseball

#11 Just Stop

40 People Who’ve Reached New Levels Of Cringe And Got Posted In The ‘Cringetopia’ Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#12 She Is Not The Cringe But Those 6k Neck Beards Are! I Freaking Love Her Idea

40 People Who’ve Reached New Levels Of Cringe And Got Posted In The ‘Cringetopia’ Online Group

Image source: BigPapaPage716

#13 Uh

40 People Who’ve Reached New Levels Of Cringe And Got Posted In The ‘Cringetopia’ Online Group

Image source: giovtaklaa

#14 Whats The Point Of This

40 People Who’ve Reached New Levels Of Cringe And Got Posted In The ‘Cringetopia’ Online Group

Image source: Supra360

#15 What The F Is Twitter

40 People Who’ve Reached New Levels Of Cringe And Got Posted In The ‘Cringetopia’ Online Group

Image source: TheTricksterJesus

#16 When You Just Want A Legitimate Business

40 People Who’ve Reached New Levels Of Cringe And Got Posted In The ‘Cringetopia’ Online Group

Image source: Acobbsalad

#17 Wow Real Help

40 People Who’ve Reached New Levels Of Cringe And Got Posted In The ‘Cringetopia’ Online Group

Image source: obstantial_is_thy

#18 That Is A Good Question

40 People Who’ve Reached New Levels Of Cringe And Got Posted In The ‘Cringetopia’ Online Group

Image source: percy___potter

#19 Huh

40 People Who’ve Reached New Levels Of Cringe And Got Posted In The ‘Cringetopia’ Online Group

Image source: That_dummy_head

#20 Gatekeeping Children’s Names?

40 People Who’ve Reached New Levels Of Cringe And Got Posted In The ‘Cringetopia’ Online Group

Image source: Slader111

#21 People Who “Fix Art”

40 People Who’ve Reached New Levels Of Cringe And Got Posted In The ‘Cringetopia’ Online Group

Image source: noname_knut

#22 Airsoft

40 People Who’ve Reached New Levels Of Cringe And Got Posted In The ‘Cringetopia’ Online Group

Image source: klammdaddy

#23 Height Of Stupidity

40 People Who’ve Reached New Levels Of Cringe And Got Posted In The ‘Cringetopia’ Online Group

Image source: percy___potter

#24 I Am Terrorist

40 People Who’ve Reached New Levels Of Cringe And Got Posted In The ‘Cringetopia’ Online Group

Image source: Vodka_user3000

#25 Prime America Moment

40 People Who’ve Reached New Levels Of Cringe And Got Posted In The ‘Cringetopia’ Online Group

Image source: SurrealSnooz

#26 Classic Twitter

40 People Who’ve Reached New Levels Of Cringe And Got Posted In The ‘Cringetopia’ Online Group

Image source: thegreatestoneofall

#27 This Is Not Cute

40 People Who’ve Reached New Levels Of Cringe And Got Posted In The ‘Cringetopia’ Online Group

Image source: Radical_Posture

#28 Now Listen Here You Little S**t

40 People Who’ve Reached New Levels Of Cringe And Got Posted In The ‘Cringetopia’ Online Group

Image source: Lordgrimtheinvncble

#29 47

40 People Who’ve Reached New Levels Of Cringe And Got Posted In The ‘Cringetopia’ Online Group

Image source: Quaydo

#30 That’s Totally How It Works

40 People Who’ve Reached New Levels Of Cringe And Got Posted In The ‘Cringetopia’ Online Group

Image source: Mozziebag

#31 Legit Cringe Here

40 People Who’ve Reached New Levels Of Cringe And Got Posted In The ‘Cringetopia’ Online Group

Image source: tcmardoc

#32 Yikes, That’s Awkward

40 People Who’ve Reached New Levels Of Cringe And Got Posted In The ‘Cringetopia’ Online Group

Image source: MomentCareful3623

#33 The Future Of Abortion

40 People Who’ve Reached New Levels Of Cringe And Got Posted In The ‘Cringetopia’ Online Group

Image source: V_Lisyanskiy

#34 Entitled

40 People Who’ve Reached New Levels Of Cringe And Got Posted In The ‘Cringetopia’ Online Group

Image source: Jec1027

#35 Feels So Bad Man

40 People Who’ve Reached New Levels Of Cringe And Got Posted In The ‘Cringetopia’ Online Group

Image source: DeintegrateBaseball

#36 This Made Me Cringe

40 People Who’ve Reached New Levels Of Cringe And Got Posted In The ‘Cringetopia’ Online Group

Image source: good_namesAre_taken

#37 The Kid Who Never Pays Attention In Class And Blames Everyone Else Made This

40 People Who’ve Reached New Levels Of Cringe And Got Posted In The ‘Cringetopia’ Online Group

Image source: warcrimess

#38 I Want Death

40 People Who’ve Reached New Levels Of Cringe And Got Posted In The ‘Cringetopia’ Online Group

Image source: EpicGamer420th

#39 That’s A Flex

40 People Who’ve Reached New Levels Of Cringe And Got Posted In The ‘Cringetopia’ Online Group

Image source: PhillyPhresh

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Colin Mochrie From ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ Shuts Down The Haters That Attacked His Daughter On Her Birthday
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Jett
10 Reasons You Should Watch Carla Gugino’s Jett
3 min read
Jun, 30, 2019
I Take Silhouettes Of Love During Pre-Wedding Shoots
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Housewarming Gift Idea: A Giant Spider Pillow From This Online Shop
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Watch A Reticulated Python Swallow An Entire Deer Whole
3 min read
Apr, 5, 2018
Cat Brought Stray Kitten Home And The Family Adopted Him, And Now They’re Inseparable
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.